New Lincoln Project video imagines what it's like to wake up from a coma in 2020

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in 2020 after being in a coma for nearly four years, the Lincoln Project has you covered.

The Lincoln Project, founded by Republicans who do not want to see President Trump re-elected, released its latest ad, "Wake Up," on Thursday. It opens with a man in a hospital bed being greeted by his family, who let him know he was in a car accident and has been in a coma for more than three years. "Did I miss anything interesting?" he asks his masked family.