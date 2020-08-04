Disney to release Mulan at home in September for $30

Disney is getting down to business and releasing Mulan — at home.

The company on Tuesday announced that the live-action remake of Mulan, which was set to come to theaters in March but had its release postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will debut on Disney+ next month. The film will be made available to stream on Sept. 4 and will cost $29.99 to watch, although it will also come to some theaters in countries that don't have Disney+, The Verge reports.

This was yet another blow to the movie theater industry, as alongside Tenet, Mulan had been expected to be one of the first major blockbusters back in U.S. theaters when they reopen. Some films that were originally intended to play in theaters have been released on premium video on demand in recent months, including Trolls World Tour. But Mulan is by far the biggest film to take this step.

Disney previously made a similar move with Hamilton, the filmed version of the Broadway musical, bringing it to Disney+ in July instead of debuting it in theaters in October 2021 as planned. It was evidently a huge hit, and Disney+ as of Tuesday has reached 60 million subscribers after Disney forecasted it would have between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by 2024.

Though it still isn't entirely clear when theaters will widely resume operations in the United States, AMC Theatres is aiming to reopen its locations this month, and Warner Bros. is planning to give Tenet a limited release in theaters that are able to play it on Sept. 3. Brendan Morrow