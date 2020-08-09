See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
4 surprising reasons scientists think asymptomatic coronavirus cases are so common

12:38 p.m.
N95 masks.
John Moore/Getty Images

The coronavirus is a serious, often-deadly pathogen, yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 40 percent of all cases are asymptomatic. In some isolated outbreaks in prisons and food processing plants where thousands of people contracted COVID-19, as many as 94 percent of infected individuals presented no symptoms. The Washington Post spoke to experts and suggested four possible reasons as to why, though it's important to note the research in all cases is in early stages.

T-Cells: T-cells, a type of white blood cell that generally provides longer-lasting immunity than antibodies, may be the key to understanding resistance. One research group found that, among uninfected blood samples donated to a blood bank between 2015 and 2018, a "remarkable" 40 to 60 percent recognized the coronavirus, suggesting some people may have an immune response based on memory of other, less potent coronaviruses.

Vaccines: The Mayo Clinic is studying whether vaccines for other pathogens can protect against the virus, as has been proven in other situations. Seven types of vaccines given one, two, or five years in the past were found to be associated with a lower rate of coronavirus infection, particularly pneumonia and polio vaccines.

Allergies: Scientists have noted children with asthma and allergies surprisingly don't seem to be at high-risk of developing serious cases of COVID-19. One theory is that those children have a reduced number of ACE2 receptors, the protein the virus latches onto before replicating inside the body. Without those receptors, the virus' chance of causing damage could decrease, meaning allergies may offer protection in this case.

Masks: Masks are discussed as a preventative measure, but they may contribute to more mild infections, as well. The most direct evidence of this theory is a comparison of two cruise ships. On the Diamond Princess, where masks weren't used, 47 percent of the positive cases were asymptomatic, whereas an Antarctic-bound Argentine cruise ship that had a similar outbreak, but provided masks to all passengers and crew, saw an 81 percent asymptomatic rate. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Lead coronavirus relief bill negotiators weigh in on Trump's executive orders

2:37 p.m.

President Trump just signed a series of coronavirus pandemic-related executive orders in an attempt to bypass a congressional stalemate over an economic relief bill. Naturally, the people who were at the negotiating table the last few weeks had some thoughts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) echoed critics who have called the president's unconstitutional and weak. Pelosi told Fox News' Chris Wallace the orders are "illusions" with Schumer adding they don't "do the job" during in an appearance on ABC's This Week.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who sat on the other side of the table, defended the actions, arguing that Pelosi and Schumer had a chance to accept the White House's offer of continuing to pay $600/week enhanced unemployment benefits — which would be reduced to $400/week under Trump's order — during negotiations, but "turned that down." Mnuchin said Democratic lawmakers will have "a lot of explaining to do" if they challenge the executive actions in court, which seems likely at this point. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
National security adviser: 'Almost nothing' left to sanction 'of the Russians'

1:40 p.m.

CBS News' Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan repeatedly pushed National Security Adviser on Sunday to say whether President Trump has told Russian President Vladimir Putin "to knock it off" when it comes to U.S. election interference. O'Brien said he doesn't get involved with his boss's conservations with other world leaders, but said the Trump administration remains committed to keeping Moscow out of the picture.

Trump, O'Brien said, has been tougher than his predecessors. So much so, he argues, that there's little else Washington can do since they've already "sanctioned the heck out of" individuals, companies, and the government in Russia, kicked Russian spies out of the U.S., and closed down consulates and other diplomatic facilities. "Nevertheless we continue to message the Russians, and President Trump continues to message the Russians: don't get involved our elections," O'Brien said, adding that that extends to Beijing and Tehran, as well.

Brennan, however, pointed out throughout the interview that intelligence reports indicate that that message — and the sanctions — don't seem to have gotten through to the Kremlin, since there's still evidence Russia (and China and Iran) is working to undermine the electoral process stateside. Foreign policy experts have also suggested current sanction policy doesn't always prove to be a deterrent, since Moscow views them as permanent and therefore has little incentive to change its behavior purely based on those actions. Tim O'Donnell

explainer
Why critics think Trump's executive order on evictions is 'deeply misleading'

11:24 a.m.

One of the coronavirus pandemic-related executive orders signed by President Trump addressed evictions, but critics say it's a weak move that doesn't actually extend a moratorium. Instead, the order merely directs the the Treasury Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to consider taking action, Josh Blackman writes for Reason.

In short, the order instructs the two departments to look into identifying federal funds that could potentially provide assistance to renters and homeowners who can't meet their monthly rental and mortgage payments because of the pandemic. There are no guarantees.

Similarly, observers believe the payroll tax deferral order was overplayed, since taxpayers will still ultimately owe the money next year.

Trump has said he'd try to terminate the tax altogether if he's re-elected, but it's unclear if he has the authority do so, and he would likely face bipartisan opposition in Congress. Tim O'Donnell

u.s.-china tensions
Experts question how serious Trump is about strengthening ties with Taiwan

10:54 a.m.
Alex Azar arrives in Taiwan.
CHEN CHUN-YAO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It's not hard to read between the lines of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's visit to Taiwan to meet with health officials about the coronavirus pandemic.

Azar arrived Sunday, making him the highest-ranking U.S. cabinet official to embark on a diplomatic visit to the island since 1979 when Washington broke relations with Taipei as a concession to China, which claims Taiwan as a territory. Since then, the U.S. has remained a de facto ally of Taiwan, but has largely refrained from demonstrating any semblance of official ties. The Trump administration has increasingly played fast and loose with those guidelines of late, however, as the U.S.'s relationship with China deteriorates, especially in light of the pandemic. And it certainly feels like Azar's trip is part of the possible "strategic shift," The Financial Times reports.

While some experts acknowledge Taiwan deserves better treatment from the U.S., there's also a sense that Washington is creating risks for Taipei, FT reports. "We ought to push the envelope because the envelope was sealed by us, and we have opened it before," said William Stanton, a former director of the American Institute in Taiwan. "But there is the worry — and it is one Taiwan needs to consider as well — that the China threat is constantly there."

Additionally, Shelley Rigger, a professor at Davidson College and a leading Taiwan expert, told FT she isn't sure how serious President Trump is about supporting Taiwan and predicted he could back down if things with China really get heated, leaving the island vulnerable. "If I were Beijing, I would be asking myself: 'If the U.S. gives us a justification to attack Taiwan, what are the odds that he will change is pattern of cutting and running?," Rigger said. Read more at The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

afghan peace talks
A crucial barrier to Afghan peace talks has been removed

8:44 a.m.
Ashraf Ghani.
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

An Afghan grand assembly of elders, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday passed a resolution to release 400 Taliban prisoners, and President Ashraf Ghani said he will sign the order, effectively removing one of the most important barriers to peace talks between the government and the Taliban, who have been in conflict for decades.

The United States and the Taliban had previously agreed the latter would enter talks with the Afghan government if it released 5,000 prisoners, most of whom have already been freed. But Kabul was hesitant to release the final 400, many of whom are accused of serious offenses, with more than 150 of them on death row. The Loya Jirga said they wanted guarantees the Taliban would not return to the battlefield during negotiations, and Ghani said "the choice is in the Taliban's hands ... the Taliban should show today they don't fear a nationwide cease-fire."

Some civilians and human rights group are wary of the move, but negotiations between the factions are expected to begin next week in Qatar. Read more at Al Jazeera and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
There's bipartisan concern about effectiveness, legality of Trump's pandemic-related executive orders

8:16 a.m.

If they accomplish what he says they will, President Trump's executive orders that promise to renew enhanced unemployment benefits, extend an eviction moratorium, and offer student loan relief would benefit millions of Americans who have felt the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, especially while Congress remains unable to produce a new relief deal. Like many executive actions, though, the move raises questions of constitutionality and it's unclear whether the orders would even be effective if they do pass the legal test.

It's safe to expect the efforts will get tied up in court, delaying any tangible relief to Americans, The New York Times reports. Democrats were quick to condemn Trump's order, arguing, among other things, that the eviction moratorium is "hollow" and doesn't provide rental assistance. There was particular concern about the fourth of element of the orders, a payroll tax deferral, since the tax funds Social Security and Medicare.

Republicans appeared a little more forgiving about the details, but indicated they weren't pleased with the unilateral nature of the move. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he still prefers a "congressional agreement," while Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said Trump "is doing all he can to help students, renters, and workers, but Congress is the one who should be acting." Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) was harsher, calling it "unconstitutional slop."

Either way, as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows himself admitted, the orders have several limitations. They do not include things like new direct payments to individuals and provide no aid to small businesses or state and local governments, all of which may be necessary for the economy to stay afloat. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Trump attempts to bypass Congress with slew of pandemic-related executive orders

August 8, 2020
Donald Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday announced multiple executive actions intended to extend economic aid, as Congress remains in a stalemate over the next coronavirus relief package. The measures will likely face legal challenges, however, as Trump attempts to bypass the legislative policy-making process.

The president said during a press conference at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, that, via executive order, he would unilaterally renew expanded unemployment benefits, hold off student loan payments, and extend a moratorium on evictions. Additionally, Trump said the action authorizes the Treasury Department to defer payroll taxes for Americans making less than $100,000 per year. He suggested he may extend the deferral if he's re-elected in November and ultimately terminate the tax, although his stance on the matter is at odds with both parties in Congress.

The extended unemployment boost under Trump's order would have an additional $400/week go to individuals who lost their job because of the pandemic, landing between the previous $600/week figure and the $200/week plan discussed by Republicans lawmakers.

Trump did not participate directly in negotiations with congressional leaders in recent days, according to The Associated Press, and, in addition to the legal ambiguity, "Trump's embrace of executive actions to sidestep Congress runs in sharp contrast to his criticism of former President Barack Obama's use of executive orders on a more limited basis."

Read more at Bloomberg and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

