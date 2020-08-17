See More Speed Reads
The 3 biggest storylines of the NBA playoffs

3:30 p.m.
Damian Lillard and LeBron James.
Harry How/Getty Images

After a long, long wait, the NBA's postseason has arrived, and, as always, intriguing storylines are bountiful. Here are three to keep an eye on:

The bubble effect - The NBA's Orlando bubble has been the major storyline since play picked up again following the league's coronavirus pandemic-related hiatus. Now, the big question is what the manufactured home court advantage will mean. Crowd noise is pumped into give the "home" team an advantage, and those teams have won games after the restart at the same clip they did in the regular season, but it's a small sample size. Could this lead to more upsets, or will higher seeds still have that advantage?

Are the Lakers in trouble? - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are still one of the favorites to win the title, but they've looked a little shaky since they got to Orlando, going 2-5 in their tune up games. There's reason to believe it was a fluke; the team had all but locked up the Western Conference's no. 1 seed and was shaking off months of rust, so it's reasonable they were a little sluggish. But their opponents, the Portland Trail Blazers, are one of the league's hottest teams, led by one of its hottest players, Damian Lillard. They'll likely be tired from the furious run to sneak into the playoffs, but they're also more talented than their record lets on and there's a sense among NBA analysts they could give the Lakers a real fight.

Can Toronto repeat? — It's been a strange year for the defending NBA champions. Nobody expected the Toronto Raptors to remain a true contender after losing Kawhi Leonard to free agency, but the team barely skipped a beat, winning 53 games and locking up the Eastern Conference's no. 2 seed. Leonard is gone, but Pascal Siakim has taken over as the team's star and he's flanked by several other veterans, all of whom have championship experience. Toronto has a chance to become one of the most unlikely repeat champs ever. Tim O'Donnell

Two men reportedly charged in unsolved 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay

2:23 p.m.
Olel Right (L) and Lionel Frazer (R) look at a wall of flowers and cards outside a music studio in Queens, New York 31 October, 2002 where former Run DMC member Jason Mizell, who was also known as DJ Jam Master Jay, was shot and killed late 30 October.
MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities have reportedly charged two men in connection with the murder of Run-D.M.C's Jam Master Jay after nearly two decades.

Prosecutors on Monday are set to announce that they have indicted Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. over the 2002 killing of the Run-D.M.C. DJ, The New York Times and CNN report. They are being indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking, according to the Times.

Jam Master Jay was shot and killed in a recording studio in Queens, and the circumstances surrounding his death have been unanswered for years, with The Associated Press describing it as "one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings."

Washington was already in prison for robbery, while Jordan was arrested on Sunday, and both men were previously suspected of being involved in the killing, the Times reports. Authorities are set to provide more details during a press conference set for Monday afternoon. Brendan Morrow

Trump's latest criticism of mail-in voting called a 'brazen lie'

1:23 p.m.

President Trump on Monday once again waded into the mail-in voting debate, suggesting without evidence that drop boxes paved the way for election fraud. He asserted it's not clear who would be collecting the ballots in a scenario this November that allows for universal vote-by-mail, which Trump opposes. His critics were quick to dispense of the unsubstantiated claim, however, deeming it "false" and a "brazen lie."

On the contrary, ProPublica's Jessica Huseman and CNN's Marshall Cohen noted that drop boxes have been in play for quite some time and are quite secure, with round-the-clock surveillance. Both Republicans and Democrats officials have overseen their use in past elections, they said, and there's no evidence to support the president's concerns. Tim O'Donnell

John Boehner would 'rather set himself on fire' than get involved in the 2020 election

12:53 p.m.

It's safe to say we know which Republican isn't about to back presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) on Monday confirmed to Bloomberg News that he isn't the former Republican member of Congress preparing to offer an endorsement of Biden. This clarification came after former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) teased that an unidentified former GOP congressman would soon be breaking with his party to back Biden over President Trump.

Immediately, one of the prime suspects on Twitter was Boehner. But according to a spokesperson, there's "nothing to see here" because the former House speaker would "rather set himself on fire than get involved in the election," per Bloomberg's Billy House.

Boehner retired from Congress in 2015 and has since exuded a "boy, am I glad I'm not a part of this anymore" energy in interviews, sometimes enjoying a cocktail while doing so. As some Republicans get behind Biden this year, including Kasich, it seems we should hardly expect a tearful endorsement from Boehner anytime soon, as he would quite prefer to be left out of this, thank you very much. Brendan Morrow

John Kasich defends DNC speaking slot: 'This country is moderate'

12:35 p.m.

Not everyone affiliated with the Democratic Party is thrilled that John Kasich, the Republican former governor of Ohio, was invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention this week, especially when someone like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) only has 60 seconds to say her piece. But Kasich, who said he was approached by the party, made the case for why he should be up on the stage in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

The former GOP presidential candidate and frequent critic of President Trump said that while members of both parties, including the progressive Ocasio-Cortez, "have new ideas" and receive "outsized publicity that tends to define their party," he ultimately believes "this country is moderate," which means people will want to hear from someone who is willing to ignore partisan barriers.

Other Democrats are backing him up, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who called him "a Republican with some spine" and urged other GOP members to follow his lead. Nancy Patton Mills, the Democratic chair in Pennsylvania, said it's "important" for people in her state to hear from Kasich after 2016 when "Hillary Clinton did not perform well in red counties" in the Pittsburgh area where Kasich grew up. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

Cardi B pushes for Medicare-for-all and free college in interview with Biden

11:34 a.m.

Fresh off the success of "WAP," Cardi B is sitting down with the presumptive Democratic nominee for president — and making the case for Medicare-for-all.

The rapper spoke remotely with Biden for an Elle interview on Monday, in which she told the former vice president she wants President Trump "out" of office and advocated for policies like Medicare-for-all and free college.

"I, of course, want free Medicare ... because look at what's happening right now," Cardi B told Biden after he asked about her interests in the election. "I, of course, think that we need free college education, that's second. And I want Black people to stop getting killed [with] no justice for it. I'm tired of it."

Cardi B added that it's "so sad" the COVID-19 pandemic had "to happen so people could open their eyes" to "what type of person" Trump is, telling Biden she's looking for a president who will tell America "the hardcore truth" about the pandemic, including why "other countries are doing better than ours."

Biden, who does not support Medicare-for-all, told the 27-year-old rapper it's "your generation" who can "own" what happens in the 2020 election, later saying he's "optimistic" about the country "because of your generation." He introduced his daughter at the start of the conversation, mentioning that she's a big fan of Cardi B and joking that because of her nickname for him of "Joey B," they "may be related or something."

Cardi B endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the Democratic primary but has since backed Biden, in April saying she "cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45." Brendan Morrow

Mask mandates appear to be paying off in Kansas, Alabama

11:25 a.m.
A mask.
iStock

Kansas and Alabama have seen their coronavirus trends improve following mask mandates, The Wichita Eagle and Al.com report.

One month after Alabama's mask order went into effect, coronavirus numbers are on the decline, whether it's the percentage of positive tests (which was down to 11.1 percent on Friday from a high of 16.7 percent on July 18), hospitalization, or the raw number of daily infections. Of course, social distancing and other hygiene measures have played a role, but the mask mandate — and, more importantly, compliance — seems to be paying off.

Kansas provides an even clearer view of the effect masks have, since the data collected by the Eagle shows a contrast between counties that followed the statewide mask order and those that rejected it. Overall, Kansas' rolling 7-day average of new infections is down from its peak in mid-July, and the pattern is reportedly holding true in 16 counties that adopted the mask order. But in 89 counties without a mandate, cases have trended up recently. Read more at Al.Com and The Wichita Eagle. Tim O'Donnell

Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to emcee the DNC

10:11 a.m.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the premiere of HBO's Veep 3rd Season at Paramount Studios on March 24, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Democrats are bringing in more stars for their virtual convention.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention on Monday announced that Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will emcee one night each of the convention beginning on Monday, CNN reports.

Longoria will kick things off on Monday, while Ross will go on Tuesday, Washington is scheduled for Wednesday, and Louis-Dreyfus is up on Thursday, when former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept the Democratic nomination for president. The stars will help "guide viewers through" each evening, Biden's national press secretary said. The convention this year has gone largely virtual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This week, Americans will hear from people from all walks of life who are coming together to support Joe Biden's vision for a more just, more democratic nation," Stephanie Cutter, convention program executive, said, per CNN. "The voices we're including are the perfect messengers to lift up our theme of unity and help us engage with more Americans than ever before."

Democrats previously announced a line-up of musical performances for the convention, including Billie Eilish and John Legend. The first night of the DNC is set to begin on Monday at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Brendan Morrow

