Colin Powell, Cindy McCain become latest Republicans to join DNC and endorse Biden

Colin Powell, Cindy McCain become latest Republicans to join DNC and endorse Biden8:51 p.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes no mention of Biden in DNC nomination of Bernie Sanders10:01 p.m.
Bill Clinton rips Trump: 'We are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate tripled'9:57 p.m.
Sally Yates, acting attorney general fired by Trump, says he 'treats our country like it's his family business'9:42 p.m.
Biden says he picked Harris as his running mate because 'the government should look like the country'8:48 p.m.
How to watch night 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention8:33 p.m.
Viral New York Times security guard will be the 1st person to put Biden's name into nomination for president8:02 p.m.
17 'up-and-coming' Democrats will keynote the DNC's 2nd night — and none of them endorsed Bernie Sanders7:57 p.m.
