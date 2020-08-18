Colin Powell, Cindy McCain become latest Republicans to join DNC and endorse Biden

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is featuring something it never has before: Republicans.

On the first night of this year's DNC, John Kasich, the former GOP governor of Ohio and 2016 presidential candidate, was among a group of prominent Republicans who broke ranks and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the presidency. On Tuesday, Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell will join them.

Cindy McCain lent her voice to a video compilation celebrating Biden and John McCain's "unlikely friendship." In a preview of the video released ahead of the DNC, Cindy McCain describes how John McCain met Biden as his Navy Senate liaison for a trip overseas. The friendship "never should've worked," and yet they traveled "thousands of miles together," and their families became close over the years.