neither snow nor rain nor fraud
Postal Service agents reportedly arrested Stephen Bannon

1:04 p.m.

Two of the month's biggest news stories just combined in the weirdest way possible.

Stephen Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, was arrested on Thursday on fraud charges after he allegedly put money from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border to personal use. More details are starting to emerge about Bannon's arrest, including the fact that, according to CBS News, he was "taken into custody by agents from the U.S. Postal Service."

This bizarre development comes amid an ongoing battle over controversial changes to the Postal Service, and the United States Postal Inspection Service, the USPS' law enforcement arm, assisted in the investigation that led to Bannon's indictment, according to CNBC.

Making things even wilder, as CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports Bannon was arrested by these Postal Service agents "on a boat Thursday morning off the Eastern coast of Connecticut," which he had been on "for the last several weeks" while telling people he was "at sea." The Washington Post adds that it was "someone else's 150-foot yacht" that Bannon was on when he was arrested.

But wait, there's more: according to The New York Times' Evan Hill, the indictment mentions that one of the defendants used allegedly defrauded money to buy a boat — apparently the same boat defendant Brian Kolfage used in a Fourth of July Trump boat parade.

"So the border wall, the U.S. Postal Service and Boaters for Trump (!) all seem to converge in this Bannon story," The Washington Post's Felicia Sonmez writes. And you thought Avengers: Infinity War was the most ambitious crossover event in history? Think again.

Opinion
This is how Democrats get shellacked in 2022

12:49 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

In the 2010 midterms, Democrats were routed because they did not completely fix the Great Recession. Obama economic adviser Larry Summers deliberately lowballed the Recovery Act stimulus in 2009, and Obama himself pivoted to austerity by early 2010. As a result, unemployment was nearly 10 percent on Election Day that year, and the Democrats were swept at the federal and state levels. In the words of Obama, it was a "shellacking."

Biden adviser Ted Kaufman, who is in charge of Joe Biden's transition team, signaled in comments to the Wall Street Journal that a Biden administration may make the exact same mistake again. "When we get in, the pantry is going to be bare," he said. "When you see what Trump’s done to the deficit … forget about COVID-19, all the deficits that he built with the incredible tax cuts. So we’re going to be limited."

As a factual matter, Kaufman is grotesquely mistaken on at least two levels. The economy will still be in a deep hole next year, and I have argued before, so long as the economy is below capacity, the American government can borrow without limit. The pantry is not "bare" — on the contrary, bond markets are howling for the government to issue more debt so there will be a goodly supply of safe assets. Second, even if one is worried about the national debt, it is self-defeating to try to cut it down before full employment is reached. As none other than Larry Summers demonstrated in a paper with economist Brad DeLong after his Recovery Act faceplant, borrowing to stimulate during a recession literally more than pays for itself by preventing economic damage and boosting future tax revenue.

The most important fact about economic policy over the last 12 years, learned at a terrible cost in both Europe and the U.S., is this: Austerity during a recession makes everything worse.

All this is truly unfortunate to hear from Kaufman, who is one of the more progressive advisers on Biden's team, and served well in Biden's Senate seat for two years attacking Wall Street corruption. But unless this kind of thinking is stamped out immediately, a Biden administration will make Democrats lose the 2022 midterms just like they did in 2010. Ryan Cooper

the neverending saga
Judge accuses Trump of trying to sneak his absolute immunity argument 'through a back door'

12:32 p.m.
trump door
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A judge has dismissed President Trump's latest effort to keep his financial records out of the hands of New York prosecutors and a grand jury.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero threw out a lawsuit from Trump's legal team that attempted to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance from obtaining his tax records. Vance subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump. Trump's lawyers had argued the subpoena for the records was too broad and issued "in bad faith," but Marrero wasn't convinced.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump is "neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need," which significantly undercut the president's legal argument. As BuzzFeed News reports, Marrero accused Trump of trying to get the absolute immunity argument "through a back door." On the contrary, Marrero argued, Trump is entitled to "high respect" in this legal battle, but that doesn't mean he is immune from subpoenas. "High respect for the President does not imply diminished respect for the ancient functions of the grand jury or the long-established standards governing challenges to its subpoenas," he wrote.

Marrero said Trump's legal team had failed to prove the subpoena was issued in bad faith, and had basically rehashed the same argument that was previously shot down.

Trump's team has already appealed the dismissal, asking for a delay in enforcing the subpoena, reports The Washington Post. Trump "believes there is a likelihood of reversal on appeal," lawyers said. Summer Meza

Tell us how you really feel
Sean Hannity has reportedly privately admitted he thinks Trump is a 'bats--- crazy person'

11:38 a.m.
Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity (L) interviews U.S. President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox News' Sean Hannity might fawn over President Trump on the air, but according to a new report, he strikes a bit of a ... different ... tone in private.

An excerpt from CNN reporter Brian Stelter's book Hoax published by Vanity Fair on Thursday delves into the Fox News host's relationship with Trump, whom he frequently hosts on his show for prime-time interviews. Hannity is one of the network's most ardent Trump loyalists, but Stelter quotes an associate as saying that when he's not on the air, he "would tell you, off-off-off the record, that Trump is a bats--- crazy person."

A friend of Hannity's similarly told Stelter, "Hannity has said to me more than once, 'he's crazy.'"

The excerpt also describes Hannity in a position where he has "counseled Trump at all hours of the day," and is even treated by Trump "like Melania," which has reportedly taken a "toll" on the Fox News host. Early on in the Trump administration, Hannity reportedly "gained weight and vaped incessantly" possibly due to "Trump-related stress," telling one colleague, "If you were hearing what I'm hearing, you'd be vaping too."

Should Trump catch a glimpse of this report, let's just say his latest interview with Hannity, reportedly set to take place on Thursday evening, might end up being a bit awkward. Read the full except at Vanity Fair. Brendan Morrow

cuffed
Stephen Bannon arrested for allegedly defrauding donors to a 'Build The Wall' fundraiser

10:36 a.m.
Steve Bannon
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Stephen Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, has been arrested and charged with fraud.

Prosecutors in New York on Thursday announced they have arrested four suspects, including Bannon, who allegedly engaged in a "scheme" to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors to a "We Build the Wall" online crowdfunding campaign. Bannon, as well as Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The online campaign in question raised over $25 million to go toward building a wall on the United States' southern border, but prosecutors said the suspects falsely claimed that 100 percent of the funds were going toward construction. In reality, prosecutors said, they "secretly schemed to pass" hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage to fund his "lavish lifestyle," while Bannon allegedly received more than $1 million from the campaign and used "at least some of" this money to "cover hundreds of thousands of dollars" in personal expenses.

Bannon and the other defendants routed payments to Kolfage through a non-profit and a shell company, making use of "fake invoices and sham 'vendor' arrangements" in the process, prosecutors also alleged. Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett in a statement said this case should "serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law," not even a "millionaire political strategist."

The charges Bannon faces carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment claims are 'trending in the wrong direction' and are back above 1 million

9:44 a.m.
Unemployment applications are seen as City of Hialeah employees hand them out to people in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Weekly unemployment claims recently dipped below one million for the first time in months, but they didn't stay below that threshold for long.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 1.1 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, The Wall Street Journal reports. There were 971,000 new claims a week prior, which was the first time since March the number of claims had been below one million.

The rise in new unemployment claims came as a surprise after economists were expecting the number to decline to about 923,000 this week, CNBC reports.

CNN's Christine Romans noted that according to this latest report, 28.5 million Americans are "receiving some sort of government unemployment assistance," adding that the unemployment claims are "trending in the wrong direction," while The Washington Post's Heather Long described these latest numbers as a "red flag that layoffs remain high." Brendan Morrow

diplomacy
Mike Pompeo tries to use an awkward Simpsons meme to mock Hillary Clinton's DNC speech

9:25 a.m.

Right as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was wrapping up her speech on Wednesday night's Democratic National Convention, current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a meme of Lisa Simpson ripping up a speech and sobbing — evidently a nod to Clinton's passing lament about losing to Trump while beating him by nearly three million votes.

Sick partisan burn from America's top diplomat, right? Well, maybe. As Simpsons fans noted — again — this gif is from the episode where Lisa loses her civic religion.

"The city of Washington was built on a stagnant swamp some 200 years ago, and very little has changed: It stank then, and it stinks now," Lisa wrote in her revised essay. "Only today, it is the fetid stench of corruption that hangs in the air. ... I'm sure you can buy all the votes you need with your dirty money! And this will be one nation, under the dollar, with liberty and justice for none."

So it's maybe a little on the nose, actually. But this isn't even the first time Pompeo tweeted this gif of a cartoon girl mourning her lost faith in America to mock a real woman grieving what President Trump has done to America's body politic. Maybe this has some sort of double-secret hidden meaning. Or maybe Pompeo just has a few go-to memes he likes to use to showcase his statesmanship, like the rest of us.

"To all the young people: Don't give up on America," Clinton said Wednesday night. "Despite our flaws and problems, we have come so far. And we can still be a more just and equal country, full of opportunities previous generations could never have imagined." Peter Weber

horrific
Cincinnati Reds 'devastated' by announcer's use of 'horrific' homophobic slur on the air

9:05 a.m.

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman has been suspended after using a homophobic slur live on the air, and the team is offering its apologies to the LGBTQ+ community.

During a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Brennaman was heard using a homophobic slur, referencing "one of the f-g capitals of the world." He was pulled off the broadcast after apologizing and saying he's "deeply ashamed" of the comment. Brennaman, according to The New York Times, has been calling Major League Baseball games for more than three decades.

The Reds released a statement saying it's "devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening," going on to say that "in no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans" and extending its "sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community." Reliever Amir Garrett also told the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet, "just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me."

His on-air apology certainly made for one of the most unusual in recent memory, seeing as in the middle of it, Brennaman paused to call a home run — only to immediately return to the subject and admit he might not "be putting on this headset again." In a Thursday statement, Brennaman said he made a "terrible mistake" and asked for "grace and forgiveness." The Reds has said it will be "addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days." Brendan Morrow

