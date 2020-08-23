Kellyanne Conway leaving White House at end of the month

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump's longest-serving aides and most visible defenders, informed Trump on Sunday night that she is leaving his administration at the end of the month, she announced in a statement.

Conway's husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by Republicans who do not want to see Trump re-elected in November. In her statement, Kellyanne Conway said her time at the White House has been "heady" and "humbling," and while she and her husband "disagree about plenty," they are "united on what matters most: the kids."

They have four children in middle and high school, and because of distance learning, this "requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times," Conway said. Her decision to leave the White House is "completely my choice," she added. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

George Conway often tweets about his displeasure with Trump, and The Washington Post reports that in addition to taking a step back from the Lincoln Project, he will be taking a break from Twitter. This comes after their teenage daughter tweeted on Saturday and Sunday about her family and issues surrounding their politics; she later thanked followers for their "love and support" and said she was taking a "mental health break" from social media. Catherine Garcia