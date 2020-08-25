See More Speed Reads
Jacob Blake's mother pleads with Americans to 'examine your heart' in emotional speech

5:21 p.m.

Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, made an emotional plea to all Americans on Tuesday, just two days after her son was shot by police while getting into his SUV where his children were sitting inside in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting reignited protests against police brutality across the country.

Jackson asked everyone to "take a moment and examine your hearts" and ultimately, together, "show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other."

She also encouraged unity, warning that a "house that is against each other cannot stand."

Blake, who was shot in the back eight times, remains hospitalized. His family's attorney, Ben Crump, said it will "take a miracle for" Blake to walk again. The bullets severed Blake's spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae, Crump said. Blake is reportedly in surgery and still fighting for his life. Tim O'Donnell

Biden campaign tries to dunk on the Republican National Convention by parodying Simon & Garfunkel

5:34 p.m.
Paul Simon at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign has just taken its boomer credentials to a new level.

Monday marked the first night of the Republican National Convention, and yes, it packed a lot of falsehoods into its few hours. But before it decided to get to the facts in a Tuesday email, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign first took a detour to a place no one needed it to go: a low-effort parody of Simon & Garfunkel.

The pitiful spin on The Boxer doesn't do much to help Biden correct the record on anything Republicans said Monday night, but it does serve as an unfortunate reminder of Paul Simon's 2016 Democratic National Convention performance. Kathryn Krawczyk

Bipartisan congressmembers move to condemn QAnon as 'conspiracy-mongering cult'

4:56 p.m.

Bipartisan House members are coming together to condemn QAnon — but not everyone is thrilled.

On Tuesday, Reps. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) and Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) introduced a congressional resolution condemning the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. They're hoping for bipartisan "repudiation to this dangerous, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-mongering cult," Malinowski tweeted, though the press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee had other priorities. In a reply to Malinowski, Michael McAdams, who works for the committee dedicated to electing more GOP House members, asked why he didn't condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has been misleadingly accused of being anti-Semitic in the past.

McAdams probably had a reason for being dismissive of condemning QAnon: House Republicans are preparing to welcome at least one QAnon-believing candidate into the fold this fall. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a Republican runoff in a conservative Georgia district, has publicly supported QAnon and spread its unfounded conspiracies for years. For example, Greene speculated in a blog post that the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed was an "inside job," CNN reported Tuesday. Meanwhile, Riggleman won't be headed back to the House last year after he was ousted by a more conservative Republican primary challenger. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's base turnout strategy is also a base expansion strategy

4:55 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

If there's one thing mainstream-media pundits agree on, it's that Donald Trump's GOP has given up trying to appeal to anyone outside of the president's base. In an earlier era of American politics, one would expect the Republican nominee to pivot toward the center of the ideological spectrum in the general election. Instead, the Republican National Convention spent its opening night following a base-mobilization strategy in which speakers and videos spoke to the keenest fears of Trump voters. And this, we are told, is a sign of a dysfunctional campaign and party that's setting itself up for a big loss in November.

But there's another possibility. What if, instead of adjusting his message to appeal to people who are currently inclined to vote for Joe Biden, Trump is trying to persuade these voters to change their minds and come to him? What if, rather than treating voter preferences as static and adjusting his message to match them, Trump is trying to convince voters that their current preferences are out of sync with reality?

What if Trump is trying to expand his base not by moderating his positions but by radicalizing the electorate?

That's what the relentlessly ominous message of Monday night was all about. Trump is telling a story that is very scary but that makes perfect sense of rapidly accumulating accounts of riots and violent crime in cities across the country: Urban progressivism has wrecked Seattle and Chicago and Denver and New York — and if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take over in January, the chaos and violence will come right to your doorstep. If you give them a chance to govern, your neighborhood will soon look just like Portland.

We don't know yet if the message will work. Reality is, of course, more complicated, and Trump is doing plenty to inflame the tensions himself. But we should recognize the attempt for what it is: An effort to turn a larger share of the electorate into Trump voters. Damon Linker

RNC's 1st night draws a smaller TV audience than the DNC's

4:54 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr. pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The first night of Republicans' 2020 convention failed to draw as large of a television audience as Democrats' — and both events lost millions of viewers compared to four years ago.

Nielsen on Tuesday said that the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday drew an average television audience of about 15.8 million people between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m, The New York Times reports. This is compared to the average of 18.7 million people who watched the first night of the Democratic convention, per Reuters.

Viewership for the Democratic convention's first night had been down 28 percent compared to the party's 2016 convention, and for the Republican convention, viewership was down about 30 percent, per The Hollywood Reporter. These numbers take into account those who watched the conventions on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.

One network had a great night, though, as the Times notes that nearly half of the 15.8 million RNC viewers were watching via Fox News, giving the network its highest-rated opening night of a convention.

The viewership figures from Nielsen don't include those who watched the conventions on streaming, which has become an increasingly popular viewing option. Still, The Washington Post's Matt Viser notes that given President Trump's obsession with TV ratings, these numbers may not "sit well" with him. Brendan Morrow

20,000 coronavirus cases in Boston stemmed from a single conference in February, researchers say

2:46 p.m.
The Marriott hotel that hosted the Boston Biogen conference.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers have connected a "viral forest fire" in Boston to a single biotechnology conference back in February, The Boston Globe reports.

Scientists originally attributed 99 coronavirus cases in the Boston area to meeting of international biotech leaders at Biogen's annual conference. But in new research released Tuesday that has yet to be peer reviewed, three scientists revised their estimates to suggest 20,000 cases in the Boston area actually came from the event at a Marriott hotel.

Three scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, along with more than 50 other researchers, isolated coronavirus cases from 772 local patients to track where they came from. Of those patients, 289, or more than a third, had a strain of virus traceable to the conference. From there, the scientists extrapolated that "tens of thousands" of people were likely infected after people from around the world mixed at the late February conference. And as of July 1, the conference would've been responsible for 40 percent of coronavirus cases in the Boston area, WBUR notes.

The study doesn't mention Biogen by name, but Biogen still responded to the study with a statement and did not dispute its findings. "We never would have knowingly put anyone at risk," Biogen said, noting that the conference happened before much was known about the coronavirus, and saying it "took steps to limit the spread" even before knowing if workers who got sick had COVID-19. Kathryn Krawczyk

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October

2:26 p.m.
A new American Airlines 737-800 aircraft featuring a new paint job with the company’s new logo sits at a gate at O'Hare Airport on January 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

American Airlines says it will cut nearly 20,000 jobs as air travel demand fails to return to its normal levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline on Tuesday said that 19,000 employees will be "involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company" on Oct. 1, assuming federal aid is not extended, CNN reports. The cuts include 17,500 union workers, as well as 1,500 administration and management jobs, CNBC reports.

Airlines received federal aid under Congress' CARES Act in March, which stated that they couldn't lay off employees until the beginning of October. But American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said the "problem" with this legislation is that at the time it was passed, "it was assumed that by September 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned." That, however, is "obviously not the case," as American Airlines will fly "less than 50 percent of our airline in the fourth quarter," the company said.

These cuts will come after more than 12,000 American Airlines employees agreed to early retirements or buyout packages and 11,000 agreed to voluntary furloughs, CNN reports. Ultimately, the airline's workforce by October will shrink by 40,000, about a 30 percent decline from the 140,000 employees it had prior to the pandemic, Reuters reports. Previously, United Airlines warned it could furlough nearly 40 percent of its employees, and American Airlines said it could potentially have to cut 25,000 jobs. Brendan Morrow

Usain Bolt reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 following 'mask-free' party

12:45 p.m.
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt's COVID-19 test has reportedly come back positive.

The fastest man in the world on Monday announced that he was isolating in Jamaica after taking a coronavirus test on Saturday, and Jamaica's health ministry has confirmed to Reuters that Bolt tested positive.

This development comes after Bolt reportedly celebrated his 34th birthday at a surprise party last week, and videos showed him "dancing with dozens of other people, most of whom were not wearing masks or social distancing," The Guardian reports. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told reporters that police are investigating the party, per CBS News. Soccer stars Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey reportedly attended.

Bolt in his Instagram post on Monday said he did not have COVID-19 symptoms but would be "quarantining by myself" at home "just to be safe" while waiting for his test results. He added, "Be safe out there." Brendan Morrow

