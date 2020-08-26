Trump calls for drug tests before presidential debates

President Trump is taking this whole "horse race" thing seriously.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner published Wednesday, Trump called for a drug test before he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in a presidential debate Sept. 29. Trump's reasoning seemed mostly to be for his own benefit: He thought Biden's performance improved from the first Democratic primary debate to the last, and baselessly suggested the former vice president had benefited from performance enhancing drugs.

"Nobody thought that he was even going to win... because his debate performances were so bad," Trump said of Biden on Wednesday. But Biden looked better when he faced off just against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and "we're going to call for a drug test" because of that, Trump went on. "It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill," but it was a "normal, boring debate," Trump explained of Biden's apparently noteworthy performance.

When asked to expand, Trump said "I don't know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be okay against Bernie." Trump repeated that sort of thing for a bit, and then claimed "somebody said to me he must be on drugs" before "asking for a drug test" once again. "Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day," Trump stated.

Biden and Trump will debate for the first time on Sept. 29, and then two more times before Election Day. Trump had asked for another debate to be added to the schedule, but was turned down. Kathryn Krawczyk