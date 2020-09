Drug makers reportedly to pledge they won't cut corners on coronavirus vaccine

Several American drug companies are trying to allay the public's fears about the mad dash for a coronavirus vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a draft of a joint statement reviewed by the Journal, multiple companies developing and testing COVID-19 vaccines — including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna — pledged not to seek government approval for their products until they have been proven safe and effective. The statement is still being finalized, but could reportedly be made public as soon as next week.

The Journal notes the pledge is "an unusual joint move among rivals," which comes amid concerns that the companies and the U.S. government may be rushing to approve a vaccine. President Trump, for instance, has (as recently as Friday night) said a vaccine is right around the corner, perhaps even by October. In turn, some of his critics have accused the White House of trying to push the Food and Drug Administration to sign off on a vaccine before the November election even if it hasn't undergone the usual scrutiny. But if the manufacturers stick to their pledge, those allegations could be irrelevant, whether they're valid or not.

"We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines that may ultimately be approved and adherence to the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which they are evaluated," the draft statement reportedly says. Read more at The Wall Street Jounral. Tim O'Donnell