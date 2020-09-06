See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Israeli hospital enlists recovered coronavirus patients as volunteers for COVID-19 ward

11:15 a.m.
Hospital.
iStock.

Hadassah University hospital in Jerusalem is running a pilot program, in which recovered coronavirus patients volunteer to help those currently hospitalized with COVID-19, BBC reports.

The hospital's 30 or so recovered volunteers — who have all been tested to confirm they have antibodies for the virus and wear full protective gear since it's still unclear how long immunity lasts — aren't performing any medical tasks, but are instead there to sit and talk with patients who would otherwise be in isolation. Dr. Rely Alon, the director of nursing at Hadassah, told BBC that the volunteers are a "great help" for both patients and staff, even if their tasks sound simple.

That's because, while first and foremost COVID-19 is a deadly disease that may have lasting, harmful affects on the human body, scientists are also concerned about the potential long-term mental health issues that could arise for hospitalized patients. So, having a friendly face around could be quite important for those suffering from the virus. Watch the BBC's full report here. Tim O'Donnell

portland protests
Portland protesters predict demonstrations will continue at least through election

10:50 a.m.
Portland protests.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, that were originally sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May, have continued for 100 straight days, The Associated Press reports, and demonstrators suggested it would be some time before they stopped.

Tupac Leahy, a 23-year-old Black man from Portland who told AP he has shown up for the protests on about 70 of the 100 days, predicted the demonstrations would last until November's general election. "I don't see it slowing down," he said.

Another protester, Chelsea Jordan, said she plans to "keep at it until the full abandonment of the police, so I think it's going to be a long fight."

Portland is far from the only city in the U.S. to experience protests since Floyd's killing, but it has been one of the central and most consistent sites of demonstrations, which have turned violent — and even deadly — at times, including Saturday night, when police declared a riot after protesters hurled Molotov cocktails into the street, igniting a fire. At least one community member was injured, police said. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Breaking
1 dead, 7 injured in U.K. stabbings as police search for suspect

7:43 a.m.
Birmingham crime scene.
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

One man was killed and five people were injured after a series of stabbings in Birmingham, United Kingdom, during the early hours of Sunday morning. A lot of uncertainty remains, but police said they are still hunting a single suspect.

Authorities also said the stabbings do not appear to be terrorism or gang related, adding that there were no links between the victims. But they did declare a "major incident," which describes any situation involving serious harm or a security risk to the public and means special arrangements are in place for all emergency services to work together, BBC notes.

A BBC reporter at the scene said the stabbings appear to have been spurred "by a major fight between large groups of people" in an area of Birmingham known for its busy night life. A witness who works as a club promoter in the area said she has seen "quite a lot of fights" there, but "nothing like tonight." Still, there's been no confirmation the events were directly connected. Read more at BBC and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Kentucky Derby
Authentic outlasts Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

September 5, 2020

Authentic won the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The iconic race was initially scheduled for its traditional date, the first Saturday in May, but was postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, which also meant there were no fans in the stands, the first time the race was run without spectators in its long history.

Authentic's victory was considered an upset — the favorite, Tiz the Law, won the Belmont Stakes in June, but it was Authentic who pulled away in the final stretch this time. Tiz the Law finished second, so there will be no Triple Crown winner this year.

Authentic was trained by Bob Baffert, who has now trained six horses that won the Kentucky Derby (including the two most recent Triple Crown winners, Justify and American Pharao), tying the all-time record.

The last remaining Triple Crown race, the Preakness will take place in Baltimore on Oct. 3. Tim O'Donnell

casting doubt
Harris predicts scientists, health experts won't have last word on vaccine efficacy

September 5, 2020

There's a large swath of Americans who have said they wouldn't get a coronavirus vaccine if one was made widely available at a low cost, although the reasons vary.

President Trump's supporters are among those who said they would refuse — just 38 percent of likely Trump voters said they would get a vaccine in an August CNN poll, which some analysts suggested was the result of a growing distrust in science. But Trump's critics have also expressed wariness about a rushed vaccine, alleging the White House wants the Food and Drug Administration to approve one without taking all the proper precautions before the November election.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, didn't exactly dispel those concerns in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that's set to air Sunday. Bash asked the senator if she would receive a vaccine approved before the election, to which Harris responded by saying she "would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about."

Harris added that she doesn't think scientists and public health experts will have the last word on a vaccine (for what it's worth, Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for the Trump administration's vaccine mission, said there has been no interference from the White House and said he would resign if there ever was.) "If past is prologue than they will not, they'll be muzzled, they'll be suppressed, they will be sidelined," she said. "Because he's looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he's grasping to get whatever he can to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not." Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

trump vs fox news
Fox News journalist Trump wants fired over reports on his alleged U.S. troops insults: 'My sources are unimpeachable'

September 5, 2020

President Trump's tumultuous relationship with Fox News continued Friday after journalist Jennifer Griffin backed up previous reporting by The Atlantic that Trump had insulted U.S. military personnel who were killed or captured in action. The president, who has denied the reports, called for Griffin's firing on Friday night.

Griffin, though, stood by her reporting on Saturday. She told Fox News' Neil Cavuto that her sources are "unimpeachable" and she feels very confident in her reporting.

Griffin also addressed criticism from Trump and his supporters who have focused on the fact that the sources cited in The Atlantic, Fox News, and a host of other outlets were anonymous. She noted that Deep Throat, the source behind Watergate, was an unnamed source, indicating that it's long been a legitimate journalistic practice. Griffin did acknowledge she'd prefer to have her sources appear on camera, but said "you can see how people get destroyed when" they come forward with negative stories about Trump, which has made many people "reluctant" to do so. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Chest X-rays could provide 'rapid, cost-effective' COVID-19 diagnosis when 'adequate testing is lacking'

September 5, 2020
Coronavirus chest X-raay.
LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Chest X-rays "could provide a rapid, cost-effective diagnosis of COVID-19," a team of radiologists at Louisiana State University Health New Orleans found, Science Daily reports.

When cases were spiking in New Orleans back in March, the LSU team recognized an unusual pattern on chest X-rays — "the presence of patchy and/or confluent, band-like glass opacity or consolidation in a peripheral and mid-to-lower lung zone distribution" — and discovered that it was "highly suggestive" of a coronavirus infection. Indeed, the chest X-rays characteristic in appearance for COVID-19 had a predictive value of nearly 84 percent.

The X-rays, which are low in sensitivity, shouldn't be a substitute for PCR tests, but they're fast and affordable, and could be useful for health-care fighters, "especially when adequate testing is lacking," the radiologists said. Read more at Science Daily. Tim O'Donnell

russian interference
Edit

Former FBI agent says Russia held back in 2016 election interference

September 5, 2020
Peter Strzok.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Peter Strzok hasn't been an employee of the FBI since 2018 when he was fired for sending text messages critical of President Trump during the bureau's investigation into 2016 Russian election interference, but he remains concerned about Moscow's ability to influence the upcoming presidential contest, Politico reports.

Strzok, who has a new book about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation coming out next week, told Politico that classified intelligence he saw in 2016 suggested Russia did not leave it all on the table in 2016, and he subsequently suspects the Kremlin hasn't been resting on its laurels since then. "We knew there was information and techniques and means of attacks that they could have used that they chose not to, or for whatever reason didn't do, in 2016," Strzok said. "So not only did they hold back, but they then had several years to refine those techniques and gather more information that I think they can use both in the runup, during, and after the election, to throw into doubt any number of things."

It remains to be seen if, how, or to what extent Russia will affect the November election, but U.S. intelligence has expressed concern that Moscow and other governments, including China and Iran, are attempting to sway the vote in some capacity. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

