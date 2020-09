Man transforms his driveway into a racetrack for 4-year-old neighbor

Using chalk and his imagination, Dave Palazzolo has turned his Salt Lake City driveway into a racetrack for his 4-year-old neighbor, Quinn.

In June, Palazzolo began receiving nightly notifications from his security camera that someone was in his driveway. Every time he looked, Palazzo saw Quinn riding his bike up and around the cement. He finally decided that if Quinn was going to use his driveway as a racetrack, it might as well look like one.

Palazzolo waited for it to get dark, then used chalk to create a simple track. When Quinn came back the next day, Palazzolo told CBS News, he could see the excitement on his face when the boy realized the racetrack was for him.

Since then, Palazzolo has drawn several tracks, replacing those that are washed away by the elements. He's crafted a device so he can draw straight chalk lines, and has also been doing his homework, looking up different famous racetracks and modifying them for his modest driveway.