Solving COVID
China approves 1st human trials for COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine

8:09 a.m.
Nasal spray H1N1 vaccine
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

China on Wednesday approved Phase 1 human testing of a COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine being developed by researchers at Xiamen University, Hong Kong University, and vaccine maker Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. Children and some adults already get a nasal spray vaccine for the flu, and recent research from Washington University School of Medicine suggested a nasal vaccine was actually more effective than an injection at protecting mice against COVID-19 infections.

This is the first nasal spray vaccine candidate for COVID-19 to be tested in humans, and preliminary studies showed it can significantly reduce lung damage in infected mice and hamsters, according to Science and Technology Daily, a newspaper linked to China's Ministry of Science and Technology, Bloomberg News reports. The intranasal vaccine aims to promote a natural immune response to the coronavirus by combining the new virus' spike proteins with a weakened flu virus.

China now has 10 vaccines in human trials, including four in Phase 3 trials. The U.S. has three Phase 3 trials underway, although AstraZeneca and Oxford University paused their final-stage trial in the U.S. and elsewhere this week to investigate a spinal cord illness in one of its vaccine subjects. "Chinese drugmakers have taken their research abroad because the outbreak at home has been under control for months," The New York Times reports, but Beijing is also effectively using the promise of priority access to a vaccine and loans "in a charm offensive aimed at repairing damaged ties and bringing friends closer in regions China deems vital to its interests." Peter Weber

'key missing element'
Gottlieb: History will remember America's 'great failing' in the coronavirus crisis

9:38 a.m.

The United States lacked much-needed "situational awareness" as COVID-19 spread during the beginning of the pandemic, and that will be remembered as its "great failing," the former head of the FDA says.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, spoke Friday with CNBC and was asked to comment on those who feel that lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 were "too stringent." In response, Gottlieb argued that "we absolutely had to shut down" areas like New York City but that some places, such as Dallas and Miami, "probably" didn't need stay-at-home orders early on in the crisis.

However, Gottlieb continued, the problem was that as the pandemic began, the U.S. simply didn't know which areas were experiencing a major outbreak.

"We had no idea where the virus was and was not spreading because we didn't have diagnostic testing," Gottlieb said. "I think when history looks back on this, the lack of situational awareness at that time is going to be remembered as the great failing, because we had to assume that it was spreading far more widely in the United States at that point in time than it was."

"Ideally," Gottlieb went on to say, the United States should have been able to implement mitigation steps specifically in areas where testing has shown that the virus was spreading, but ultimately, this lack of testing in February and March was the "key missing element" in mounting an "effective" response.

Previously, Gottlieb co-wrote a column in The Wall Street Journal laying out the need to "shore up the ability to respond to future pandemics with adequate testing" because, he concluded, "America's lack of preparation" for the COVID-19 pandemic "had devastating health and economic consequences." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci warns U.S. must 'hunker down' for a fall and winter that won't 'be easy'

8:02 a.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert is warning that Americans will need to "hunker down" for a difficult fall and winter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke this week on a panel with Harvard Medical School doctors, during which he made his warning about the coming months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter because it's not going to be easy," Fauci said, per CNN.

He went on to observe that "every time" restrictions are lifted during the coronavirus crisis, "we get a blip," adding, "it's whack-a-mole."

This warning from Fauci comes as the United States reports an average of around 36,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, CNN notes. Previously, when the number of daily cases was around 50,000 or more, Fauci stressed the need to get this down to 10,000 by September.

"If we don't get them down," Fauci said in August, "then we're going to have a really bad situation in the fall."

With the United States' daily coronavirus cases having not declined as much as Fauci had hoped they would by now, he said this week, "I keep looking at that curve and I get more depressed and more depressed about the fact that we never really get down to the baseline that I'd like." Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts game out if Trump's Bob Woodward scandal will end any differently that his other scandals

6:25 a.m.

We learned Wednesday that President Trump admitted to Bob Woodward back in February and March "he purposefully downplayed the risk of coronavirus," Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. "Now, when normal people get caught on tape admitting that they lied to an entire country, they usually apologize. But Donald Trump didn't become president by being normal, so yesterday he doubled down."

"The one upside of being stuck in this psychotic relationship with Trump for the last four years is that by now, we've pretty much learned every pattern that every Trump scandal takes," Noah said: "Trump steps into sh-t, and then Trumpworld comes out and explains that he didn't actually step in sh-t," and right on cue, Fox News "quickly rallied to Trump's corner to explain why lying to America about a deadly pandemic was the right move all along."

Well, all except Tucker Carlson, who "seemed to realize that Donald Trump's lie had done some real damage" and "took the bold step of placing the blame squarely on" ... Lindsey Graham, Noah said. "This is the problem with defending Trump at all costs: Eventually, you're forced to invent the most ridiculous conspiracy theories."

"Even the Fox News reality-distortion machine couldn't hide the damning truth, because it was in the president's own words," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. So Republican lawmakers used a different, time-tested strategy: "They're pretending they haven't heard about it."

Trump's options weren't "'lie' or 'panic,'" Meyers noted. "There's a third option, where you tell people the truth and then do something about it, which would reassure everyone. But no, we elected the guy who puts a piece of duct tape over the Check Engine light," and in this case "he was dumb enough to confess something so cartoonishly evil to a reporter who is recording him."

"Trump complained about the fallout on Twitter and described it as 'the political hit job by rapidly fading Bob Woodward and his boring book,'" Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Trump was like, 'Total hit job. I spoke to a reporter 18 times, and he recorded it and wrote down my exact words — fake!'"

"My 4-year-old daughter is better at keeping secrets than the president," guest host John Legend said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "She knew we were pregnant for weeks before we announced it, and she didn't say a word to Bob Woodward." Watch below. Peter Weber

Edit

Bob Woodward actually has 19 Trump tapes with 10 hours of interviews, CNN reports

3:58 a.m.

"If Bob Woodward thought what I said was bad, then he should have immediately, right after I said it, gone out to the authorities so they can prepare and let them know," President Trump said at a news conference Thursday, defending comments he made to Woodward in early February about how "deadly" the airborne coronavirus is as he was deliberately "playing down" the danger in public. "But he didn't think it was bad, and he said he didn't think it was bad. He actually said he didn't think it was bad." It's all in "a series of taped interviews, mostly by telephone — quick ones, not long ones, quick ones," Trump added.

Woodward disputed all those points, and he has the tape, CNN reports. In fact, he has 10 hours of interviews, some lasting more than half an hour, spread over 19 taped phone calls, often initiated by Trump.

The 19th interview is a surprise — there were originally reported to be only 18. Peter Weber

police shootings
Police killed Portland shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl without warning, provocation, witness says

3:25 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service says that when members of its Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force fatally shot Michael Reinoehl in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 3, "initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers." Local law enforcement on the task force went to arrest Reinoehl, a self-described anti-fascist supporter, on a warrant for second-degree murder for the death of a far-right activist, Aaron "Jay" Danielson. Police said they found a handgun in Reinoehl's possession but did not say if he ever fired it. A witness has come forward to say Reinoehl never even appeared to draw his gun.

Nate Dinguss, a 39-year-old minister who lives in the apartment complex where Reinoehl was gunned down, told The Oregonian on Wednesday and The Washington Post on Thursday that police didn't even warn Reinoehl before firing. The Post summarized his statement, issued through a lawyer:

[Dinguss] said he watched as two unmarked police vehicles converged on Reinoehl as he walked to his car, holding his phone and chewing on a piece of candy. The officers never audibly identified themselves and didn't try to arrest Reinoehl, Dinguss said.

Instead, he said they immediately began firing. When Reinoehl heard the gunfire, he ducked behind his car, which was pinned in by the law enforcement vehicles; he never tried to get inside, Dinguss said, and he never saw him reaching for a weapon. Dinguss said he watched police unleash rapid-fire rounds at Reinoehl, once pausing to shout "Stop!" before resuming their fire. [The Washington Post]

Two other purported witnesses, Chad Smith and Chase Cutler, told The Olympian the night of the shooting that they saw the suspect fire at police, though they had several details wrong, including saying he fired 40 to 50 shots at the police with an assault rifle after getting out of his car.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office, which wasn't involved, is investigating the shooting. The four officers who shot Reinoehl were from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Lakewood Police Department, and the Washington Department of Corrections, all acting in U.S. Marshal capacity. Peter Weber

This COVID Life
Harvard epidemiologist: COVID-19 'scolding and shaming are toxic to public health'

2:01 a.m.
Coronavirus in Germany
Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Americans are effectively on their own when weighing the risks and benefits of just about every activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Individuals have responsibility in an infectious disease outbreak, and more than usual in the sense that our choices affect other people," Harvard epidemiologist Julia Marcus told Vox's Ezra Klein in a podcast released Thursday. "But there's been a total abdication of responsibility at the top to create an environment in which individuals aren't burdened with that much risk and have to make those decisions entirely on their own."

That's a lot to ask, Marcus said, in part because "we're not asking people to just make a slight shift in their behavior — this is not just a seatbelt we're talking about. We're talking about asking people to make radical changes to their behavior that may be really counter to what they need and want in their everyday lives." Klein asked about "social shaming and scolding" people who disagree with us on the appropriate risk-reward balance, and Marcus urged people to avoid that:

I generally try to stay away from absolutist responses, but my instinct is to flat-out say no: Scolding and shaming are toxic to public health. Almost full stop, with very few exceptions. I think it's a natural instinct. .... But from a public health perspective, trying to shame somebody into changing their behavior just doesn't work. It doesn't deter the behavior generally. For some individuals, it might, but on a general population level, what it will do is actually just deter disclosure of the behavior. ... It's essentially saying you're a bad person for doing this. [Julia Marcus to Vox]

Marcus said it would be "far more productive," at least from a public health standpoint, to consider "how we can help people meet their needs," using college students as an example. Klein suggested it would be helpful to have a five to seven general guidelines, like being "permissive with outside activities," keeping your social interactions within "a stable set of people," and wearing a mask when you leave your social pod.

Marcus agreed. "We are not going to stop interacting as human beings," she said. "So let's find ways to keep our contacts at a minimum and keep them outdoors. If we work with that framework, I think there's a lot we can do." You can listen to the entire interview or read excerpts at Vox. Peter Weber

Edit

11-year-old uses his lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for single moms

1:58 a.m.
Lemonade.
iStock

By turning lemons into lemonade, Cartier Carey was able to donate more than 22,000 diapers to single moms in his community.

Earlier in the summer, the 11-year-old from Hampton, Virginia, wanted to do something to help people struggling during the pandemic. He knew that a lot of parents were having a hard time getting diapers for their kids — either the store shelves were empty or they couldn't afford to buy any.

Carey had the idea to set up a lemonade stand, where he could raise money for supplies and also hold drives where people could drop off donated diapers and wipes. In the first month, he raised $4,500, and has since distributed over 22,000 diapers. One woman who made a donation told Carey that she was able to get back on her feet because of people like him, and he was "an amazing young man."

Hearing that was "heart-touching," Carey told ABC News, and "after that, that made me want to keep doing it." Carey has a history of helping those in need — last year, he put together "Carti Packs," bags that he passed out to homeless people filled with toothbrushes, soap, hand sanitizer, and other hygiene products.

With the help of his mother, Carey has launched a nonprofit called Kids 4 Change, which he hopes will inspire his peers. "Others can make a difference just like I'm doing right now," he told ABC News. "They can save lives and be heroes. They're never too young." Catherine Garcia

