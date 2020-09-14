Cheer's Jerry Harris is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sex from minors

Cheerleader Jerry Harris, who was featured in the hit Netflix documentary series Cheer, is reportedly being investigated by the FBI.

The FBI is examining allegations that 21-year-old Harris "solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors," USA Today reported on Monday, citing multiple sources. Agents executed a search warrant at a home in Naperville, Illinois, on Monday amid this investigation, says the report.

This probe reportedly came after allegations were brought to police by the private company Varsity, which conducts business in the cheerleading industry. Varsity's chief legal officer reportedly wrote to authorities regarding claims of "inappropriate sexual conduct" and included screenshots of Snapchat and text message exchanges.

An FBI special agent confirmed to USA Today that it is "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area" but did not offer further information.

Harris was one of the breakout stars of Cheer, the cheerleading documentary series that debuted on Netflix in January to critical acclaim and which was nominated for six Emmys. He has not been charged and has not responded to the allegations in USA Today's report. Brendan Morrow