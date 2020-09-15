See More Speed Reads
Trump admits he was 'all set' to assassinate Assad after calling reports of the plan 'fiction'

10:17 a.m.

In Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, the journalist describes a scene from 2017 in which President Trump pushed then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis to "kill" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after he launched a chemical attack on civilians. Mattis, Woodward reports, opted for a more measured approach in the end.

In response to the excerpt, Trump said last week that assassinating Assad "was never even contemplated, nor would it be contemplated," while generally describing the book as "fiction." The denial didn't last long.

On Tuesday, Trump hopped on the phone with the Fox & Friends team for 47-minute chat and admitted he was indeed "all set" to assassinate Assad and "would have rather him taken him out," but "Mattis didn't want to do it." The president then went on a tangent about Mattis, whom he often openly criticizes, before eventually telling host Brian Kilmeade that he doesn't regret not going through with the plan. "I could have lived either way with that," he said. Tim O'Donnell

Breonna Taylor's family and Louisville reportedly reach multimillion dollar wrongful death settlement

10:20 a.m.
Breonna Taylor mural.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce a wrongful death settlement on Tuesday in the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Police shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, as they executed a no-knock warrant to the wrong house, sparking protests that demanded her killers be arrested. That hasn't happened, but Louisville is reportedly expected to grant Taylor's family the largest police misconduct settlement in its history — and police reforms are also part of the package.

It's unclear just how much the city will pay Taylor's family, "but it is expected to dwarf the biggest payout previously made by police," the Courier Journal writes. The previous largest settlement paid out $8.5 million to Edwin Chandler, who was wrongfully imprisoned for nine years. One of Taylor's attorneys confirmed to CBS affiliate WLKY the settlement would be announced soon.

In addition to the payout, the settlement will require police commanders to approve all search warrants before they go to a judge, the Courier Journal reports. It will also reportedly move to provide housing credits to Louisville police officers who agree to live in the city instead of its suburbs, and allow for drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in any shooting.

Taylor was killed March 13, but the police killing of George Floyd and mass protests that followed in late May brought her story national attention. Police were supposed to be executing a warrant for someone located 10 miles away, and when they broke down the door of Taylor's boyfriend's home, he fired a shot that hit an officer in the leg. Police fired back, hitting Taylor five times. Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in April alleging the police were grossly negligent. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump says he'll be on Fox & Friends every week — but host Steve Doocy doesn't agree to have him

10:06 a.m.

President Trump is apparently under the impression he has a standing weekly date with the hosts of Fox & Friends — but they might not be on board.

Trump on Monday appeared on Fox & Friends for another lengthy phone interview, and at the top of the conversation, he informed viewers that this would be a weekly occurrence going forward.

"We've agreed to do it once a week in the morning, and I look forward to it," Trump said.

But it's unclear who the "we" in that sentence was considering host Steve Doocy expressed surprise at this news, responding, "I haven't heard that." Later, after a conversation that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Trump reiterated that viewers should tune in next Monday for more. But this time, Doocy made clear that this arrangement has not been agreed upon by Fox News at all.

"You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that," Doocy told Trump. "We're going to take it on a case by case basis."

Doocy's co-host Brian Kilmeade looked completely bewildered as he made this declaration on the air, possibly as he processed the fact that the network might soon have to start ghosting the president of the United States. Brendan Morrow

John Boyega slams Jo Malone for replacing him in ad for China, steps down as global ambassador

8:16 a.m.
Actor John Boyega speaks to the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

John Boyega is calling out "nonsense" from a British perfume brand as he resigns as its global ambassador.

The Star Wars star has announced he's stepping down as global ambassador for Jo Malone after it replaced him in the Chinese version of a commercial that he conceived and directed.

"Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong," Boyega tweeted.

As the actor pointed out on Twitter, the original ad "celebrated my personal story — showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family." But in the version for China, a local actor, Liu Haoran, replaced Boyega, and no Black actors were featured, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Jo Malone London had previously issued an apology for "a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign," adding that "while we immediately took action and removed the local version of the campaign, we recognize that this was painful and that offense was caused."

Boyega on Twitter wrote that "while many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors, dismissively trading out one's culture this way is not something I can condone," adding, "I don't have time for nonsense."

As Variety notes, this controversy over the Jo Malone ad came after Boyega's Star Wars character, Finn, appeared noticeably smaller on the Chinese version of the movie poster for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The actor, who in June delivered a passionate speech at a London Black Lives Matter protest, recently opened up in an interview with GQ about dealing with racism and criticized Disney for the way his Star Wars character was handled.

"Do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," Boyega told GQ. "It's not good." Brendan Morrow

Biden campaign unveils high-powered legal war room

7:54 a.m.
Eric Holder, Joe Biden
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has created what it calls the largest election protection program in U.S. presidential history, assembling a team of hundreds of lawyers to fend of expected legal challenges and work to ensure a fair election. The new legal operation will be headed by Dana Remus, the Biden campaign's general counsel, and former White House counsel Bob Bauer. Its "special litigation" unit includes two former U.S. solicitors general, Donald Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, and former Attorney General Eric Holder has signed on to act as liaison to allied independent voting rights organizations.

The legal war room is girding itself for potentially decisive legal battles after the election, but it is also combating voter suppression efforts, teaching voters how to cast their ballots, guarding against foreign interference, and protecting access to mail-in voting in the face of issues at the U.S. Postal Service and voter fraud conspiracies touted by President Trump. With the COVID-19 pandemic still active, "some unique challenges this year," Bauer said.

"We can and will be able to hold a free and fair election this November," Remus said, "and we're putting in place an unprecedented voter protection effort with thousands of lawyers and volunteers around the country to ensure that voting goes smoothly." Peter Weber

Trump's COVID-19 messaging chief vents conspiracy theories, says his 'mental health has definitely failed'

6:50 a.m.
Michael Caputo
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Michael Caputo, the controversial communications chief at the Department of Health and Human Services, unleashed some bizarre, false conspiracy theories in a Facebook Live chat on his personal account Sunday night, The New York Times reported Monday. Caputo confirmed the details of his comments to The Washington Post and CNN, and deactivated his social media accounts Monday.

In his Facebook livestream, Caputo accused career government scientists of "sedition" and said left-wing "hit squads" being trained to rise up against President Trump will probably kill him. He claimed baselessly that a "resistance unit" of scientists "deep in the bowels" of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meets "at coffee shops" to plot "how they're going to attack Donald Trump next."

Caputo also attacked the news media and Democrats, predicting Trump will win but Joe Biden won't concede, "and when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin," he warned. "The drills that you've seen are nothing. If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen." He claimed his family is being verbally threatened, his "mental health has definitely failed," and he doesn't "like being alone in Washington," describing "shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long."

Trump installed Caputo, a 58-year-old New York public relations specialist and Trump 2016 campaign alumnus, in April, opting to put a longtime loyalist in charge of COVID-19 messaging instead of firing HHS Secretary Alex Azar "over a series of damaging stories about Trump's handling of the pandemic," the Post repots. Caputo immediately exerted tight control over the public appearances of public health officials and has recently come under scrutiny for successfully demanding access to and revising the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, allegedly adding a Trump-friendly gloss to core health bulletins previously "so thoroughly shielded from political interference that political appointees only saw them just before they were published," the Times reports.

"Caputo is viewed as a Trump loyalist, but several White House officials said his behavior has been erratic and some of his ideas have been regarded as extreme," the Post reports. His inflammatory comments on Facebook echo those by Trump and another longtime ally, Roger Stone, the Times notes. Caputo's job is believed to be safe. Peter Weber

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah ponder why Trump superfans still trust him with their lives

5:07 a.m.

"Well, guys, Election Day is now less than 50 days away," Jimmy Fallon noted on Monday's Tonight Show. "The only thing coming sooner than Nov. 3 is a COVID test for anyone who went to the president's indoor rally last night." What is President Trump doing holding a packed, mask-less rally in Las Vegas? he asked. "Even old ladies smoking at the slot machines were like, 'I wouldn't set foot in there.'"

"The event was attended by 5,000 people who watched Trump's Tulsa rally and thought, 'That, but less safe,'" Fallon joked. "The rally actually defied Nevada's 50-person limit on indoor gatherings. In response, the Trump campaign was like, 'Honestly, after Tulsa we didn't think 50 people would show up.' Seriously, you know you're doing something crazy when the state that allows gambling and prostitution's like, 'Ah, you can't do that, bro.'"

"I get why a Trump fan would've trusted Trump before, but how do you still trust this man after he admitted that he's been downplaying the coronavirus this whole time?" Trevor Noah asked at The Daily Show. "This is like believing a Nigerian email scammer after he tells you that he's a Nigerian email scammer," he added. "And as for Trump, how you gonna call yourself the president of 'law and order' when you're openly flouting the law?"

Noah also gawked at a "crazy" Utah anti-mask rally that went viral — "that video is the closest thing I've seen to Facebook comments happening in real life," he said — and the body-cam footage of an Ohio police officer breaking up a college party hosted by quarantined COVID-positive students, which he compared to "watching a virtual reality game called 'White Privilege.'" The "genius of America's coronavirus response," he deadpanned, is that "unlike other countries that are preparing for the second wave, America realized you don't have to deal with the second wave if you never get over the first."

Seriously, the only way Trump "could spread the virus more efficiently is to hold a rally at a meat-packing plant and charge one French kiss for admission," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Wildfires and an out-of-control pandemic continue to rage" and Trump brags about watching hours of Fox News as he descends "deeper into lawless authoritarianism," often while speaking on Fox News, he said. "Just listen to the words he's using — 'retribution,' 'agitators,' 'insurrection' — it's like fascist magnetic poetry." Watch below. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert catches up on Trump's COVID confession, climate denial, Chris Evans' photo oops

3:25 a.m.

Stephen Colbert was on break for two weeks, and his opening jokes on Monday's Late Show involved the news that Captain America actor Chris Evans shared a NSFW photo on Instagram. After a sackful of jokes, he turned to "the worst wildfires in California history," with some Biblical undertones: "Okay, 2020, pestilence, pillars of fire — if you're going full Old Testament, where's the river of blood? Because we could use it to put out the flaming tornadoes!"

Scientists, California's governor, and the U.S. government blamed the worsening wildfires on climate change, but President Trump dismissed that consensus and offered another explanation en route to survey the damage — bad forest management on the West Coast. The federal government owns 58 percent of California's forestlands, while California owns 3 percent, Colbert noted. "It's basically like complaining your neighbor is doing a terrible job mowing your lawn." Trump also boldly predicted that it will get colder.

"Now it shouldn't be a surprise that Trump is downplaying the devastating fires out West — he spent the last six months ignoring a pandemic," Colbert said. And thanks to the new book by Bob Woodward, "we now know that Trump wasn't just misinformed or stupid, he was lying."

"Of course, Donald Trump doesn't care if people die — case in point, he's gone back to holding rallies," Colbert said, including two in violation of Nevada state regulations. "You know your rally is a bad idea when it's deemed too stupid for Reno. That's where you go when Vegas is like, 'Hey, take it easy, man, you're scaring our sex workers.'" And his indoor rally outside Vegas was deemed by one doctor to be "negligent homicide," he noted.

The Late Show made up some other revelations from Woodward's book, and you can watch those below. Peter Weber

