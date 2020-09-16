See More Speed Reads
Patagonia is using its clothing labels to encourage people to 'vote the a--holes out'

1:13 a.m.
I Voted stickers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Patagonia is using its labels to do more than just tell customers how to wash their garments.

Over the weekend, an eagle-eyed customer looked at the back of a Patagonia tag, and saw that it read, "Vote the a--holes out." Patagonia spokeswoman Tessa Byers told NBC News this tag can be found in certain men's and women's organic shorts, and it's a message that isn't directed at one person, but rather any elected official who doesn't believe in climate change.

Byers said the company has long been "standing up to climate deniers," and this message is near and dear to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, who has been saying the phrase for years. "It refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science, not because they aren't aware of it, but because their pockets are lined with money from oil and gas interests," Byers said. Catherine Garcia

Florida 911 dispatcher helps save 2 lives over the course of an hour

2:04 a.m.
An ambulance.
iStock

There's no such thing as a routine day at work for McKenzie Davis, a 911 dispatcher for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in Florida, and that was made clear during a recent 12-hour shift, when she helped save the lives of a 6-month-old boy and a 71-year-old man over the span of an hour.

"She did a phenomenal job," Sheriff Rick Staly told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "Our dispatchers are our lifeline to the community. They are on the front line for all first responders in Flagler County."

At 3:30 p.m., a woman called in and said her 6-month-old wasn't breathing. Davis, 21, told her to calm down, and then described how to administer CPR, counting the compressions so the woman could keep track. The baby soon began breathing again, and was then transported to a hospital for observation.

About an hour later, a woman called and said her 71-year-old husband was in their swimming pool, not breathing. Davis told the woman and some of her family members to get the man out of the water, and since no one there was trained to do CPR, she gave them instructions over speaker phone. The family took turns performing compressions, as Davis kept count. When two deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man had a strong pulse, and an ambulance took him to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Davis told the News-Journal both callers did an "excellent" job of following her instructions, and because she had been trained to always move on to the next case, it helped her remain calm as she dealt with two close calls. Davis also thanked her co-workers, saying that each one has "advanced my training, given me advice. We all help each other to make ourselves the best we can." Catherine Garcia

Trump predicts 'super V' economic recovery, not K-shaped, says 'stocks are owned by everybody'

1:54 a.m.

Polling consistently shows the economy to be President Trump's strongest issue, and he defended his record in an ABC News town hall in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Many economists look at the economy since COVID-19 hit and see a K-shaped recovery — where "the people at the top who have a lot of stocks are doing pretty well" while everyone else is sliding downward, as moderator George Stephanopoulos put it. Trump is more bullish. "It looks like it's going to be a super V," he told an uncommitted voter who had asked him about acting more "presidential." "We're going to have a great economy next year."

The stock markets have recovered and even reached new highs, driven by tech companies, but half the 22.2 million workers who lost their jobs in the pandemic are still out of work. When Stephanopoulos pointed that out, Trump said: "George, stocks are owned by everybody. You know, they talk about the stock market is so good, that's 401(k)s. ... You have people that aren't wealthy but have done well because of the stock market."

About 55 percent of U.S. adults own stocks, either in individual companies or mutual or index funds, Gallup reported in June. And the richest 1 percent of Americans own more than half the stock owned by U.S. households, the Financial Times found. New York's Jonathan Chait gave Trump the benefit of the doubt.

Trump also suggested incorrectly that America's 50-year growth in income inequality peaked under his predecessor.

Inequality was still growing in the U.S., Pew noted in pre-pandemic February.

In fact, the super-wealthy have done very well during the pandemic — U.S. billionaires increased their collective wealth by $685 billion as of early August, according to one analysis. Watch Mother Jones try to put that in perspective. Peter Weber

Fox News calls Trump's town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters an 'ambush'

September 15, 2020

President Trump fielded questions from uncommitted Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night during a 90-minute town hall hosted by ABC News. He didn't nail all the facts, and some of the voters asked challenging questions about Trump's coronavirus response, race, and the economy, but Trump was able to respond to the proffered concerns on prime-time network TV in one of the key 2020 battleground states.

How did Trump do? It didn't appear to be viewed as a big success at Fox News, where host Laura Ingraham suggested "the DNC may as well have put the whole thing on" over a chyron reading: "ABC Spring Ambush on Pres. Trump at Town Hall"

Ingraham played parts of some of Trump's interactions with the uncommitted voters, but here's how he responded in full to a question about face masks.

You can decide if the question was fair or the response balanced. Peter Weber

Trump says U.S. will beat COVID-19 through 'herd mentality'

September 15, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday said that the coronavirus will go away "with time," as Americans develop a "herd mentality."

"You'll develop, you'll develop herd, like a herd mentality," he said during ABC News'  "The President and the People" town hall. "It's going to be, it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen. That will all happen. But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly." Trump seems to have confused "herd mentality" for "herd immunity," which is when so many people get sick from a disease that it can no longer spread quickly.

One example of unintentional herd immunity in the United States can be found at California's San Quentin Prison, where about 70 percent of staff and prisoners have been infected during coronavirus outbreaks. The death rate there has been 15 times higher than the national average, KING 5 reports, and "extrapolate that to the U.S. population at large, and 'going for herd immunity' equates to at least 2.5 million deaths — more than twice the number of all the Americans killed in all the wars since our country was founded." This does not take into consideration outcomes like permanent brain, lung, or kidney damage. As of Tuesday night, the U.S. coronavirus death toll is 195,501. Catherine Garcia

Trump declares that he's actually 'up-played' the coronavirus pandemic

September 15, 2020

President Trump told author Bob Woodward earlier this year that the coronavirus was "more deadly than even your strenuous flu," but he wanted to "always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." On Tuesday, he told undecided voters during an ABC News town hall that he "didn't downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong."

The town hall, called "The President and the People," was held in Philadelphia and moderated by George Stephanopoulos. Trump fielded questions from audience members, including one who asked why he would "downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities."

Trump denied downplaying the virus and said one way he "up-played it" was by putting in place partial travel bans against China and parts of Europe in February and March. Stephanopoulos asked Trump to elaborate on his comments to Woodward, but Trump remained focused on the bans. "Whether you call it 'talent' or 'luck,' it was very important," he said. "So we saved a lot of lives when we did that."

Another voter asked Trump about his Make America Great Again campaign slogan, saying this "pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such 'greatness.' You've said everything else about choking and everything else, but you have yet to address and acknowledge that it has been a race problem in America."

Trump responded, "Well, I hope there's not a race problem. I can tell you there's none with me because I have great respect for all races, for everybody. This country is great because of it." He added that he has been "bringing people together," and before the pandemic he ushered in "the best unemployment numbers they've ever had in the Black community, by far." Catherine Garcia

Bobcat fire in L.A. County within 500 feet of historic Mt. Wilson Observatory

September 15, 2020
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire near Mt. Wilson Observatory.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Firefighters are battling flames within 500 feet of the 116-year-old Mt. Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles County.

The Bobcat fire has been burning in the Angeles National Forest since Sept. 6, and crossed containment lines overnight. The U.S. Forest Service said crews are fighting the blaze on the ground and from the air, and additional personnel have been brought in to help.

Mt. Wilson Observatory was founded by George Ellery Hale in 1904, and visitors are able to look through its 60-inch telescope that was put in place in 1908. The first telescopes were brought up to the observatory on the backs of burros, and the site has been visited by such luminaries as Albert Einstein, Edwin Hubble, and Stephen Hawking.

There are also several radio, television, and cell towers on Mt. Wilson, and L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic told the Los Angeles Times it is possible there could be disruptions due to the fire, which is only three percent contained. The blaze has now grown to more than 40,000 acres, and fire authorities are concerned that 80 historic cabins and a camp in Big Santa Anita Canyon were destroyed on Sunday and Monday as flames engulfed the area. Catherine Garcia

Biden calls Trump 'a fool,' says he's ready for 1st presidential debate

September 15, 2020
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

During his first trip to Florida since securing the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden attended a roundtable discussion with veterans in Tampa and spoke with WFLA about the coronavirus pandemic, anti-racism protests, and how he's looking forward to debating President Trump later this month.

Biden said that it's important to spring into action once there is a surge of COVID-19 cases, and "No. 1, we have to get in place same-day testing and do it quickly. Move on it, move on it, make it nationwide." There also has to be enough personal protecting equipment, like masks and gloves, ready to be immediately distributed to medical workers and first responders. As president, Biden said he would also "encourage everyone to wear a mask. I would encourage every governor to make it a mandate in their state."

Once COVID-19 is under control, that's when the economy will be able to turn around, Biden said. In Florida, there are work opportunities in the hospitality industry, and there could also be jobs sanitizing and creating personal protective equipment. "Very little of that is being done," Biden said. "That's how we get people back to work. Overall, not just the hospitality industry, we can significantly increase manufacturing by making sure we make it in America." 

Biden also fired back at Trump surrogates who have claimed he isn't condemning violence when it breaks out after anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations. "There's no justification for violence in a protest," Biden said. "None. Zero. No matter who commits it, none. A protest is the ability to go out and speak and make your case. But no violence. All of it should be condemned, across the board." 

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, and when asked if he's looking forward to it, Biden responded in the affirmative. Trump has called Biden a "disaster" and said he doesn't expect much out of him at the debate, remarks Biden shrugged off. "He's a fool," Biden said. "The comments are just foolish. Get ready, Mr. President. Here I come." Catherine Garcia

