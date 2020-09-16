See More Speed Reads
arizona showdown
Edit

Mark Kelly opens a 10-point lead over Martha McSally in Arizona's Senate race

10:34 a.m.
Mark Kelly.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona's Senate delegation is probably going to look a bit different come November first.

Poll after poll keeps putting Democrat Mark Kelly ahead of Sen. Martha McSally (R), including one released Wednesday that puts Kelly 10 points over the incumbent. That leaves Arizona poised to completely flip both its Senate seats in a span of two years, and adds to Democrats' chances of winning the Senate this fall.

An OH Predictive Insights poll of 600 likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows 52 percent of voters plan to choose Kelly this fall, while 42 percent are siding with McSally. Kelly has a significant lead among Hispanic voters, 60-36 percentage points, and has a 57-35 lead among voters who consider themselves moderate. A CBS News/YouGov poll out Monday similarly gives Kelly a 7-point lead over McSally, while a Gravis Marketing poll out Saturday puts Kelly 5 points over McSally.

Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who has become a gun control advocate after she was shot at an event in 2011. That, along with Kelly's astronaut background, has helped add to his popularity throughout the race. But the same fortune doesn't completely extend to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has just a 47-44 lead over President Trump in the CBS News/YouGov poll.

OH Predictive Insights polled 600 likely Arizona voters via phone from Sept. 8–10, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

on second thought
Edit

Big Ten to resume fall football season next month in reversal

10:37 a.m.
Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Big Ten's fall football season will go forward after all.

In a reversal, the Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that it plans to begin playing football again next month after previously postponing the season in August, The Washington Post reports. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the season beginning on the weekend of Oct. 23-24, an announcement said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished to ensure the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and administrators," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

Big Ten announced "significant medical protocols" it will be implementing, which will include daily COVID-19 antigen testing. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus will "undergo comprehensive cardiac testing" and be required to receive clearance from a cardiologist, and they'll return to competition no sooner than 21 days after testing positive. Big Ten also said it will establish a "cardiac registry" to help "examine the effects on COVID-19 positive student-athletes."

This decision comes after Big Ten announced last month it would be postponing its 2020-21 fall season, with Warren at the time saying it had become "abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

Since then, Big Ten had faced pressure to go forward in the fall, including from President Trump, The New York Times notes. During an ABC town hall on Tuesday night, Trump said he was "pushing hard" for Big Ten to "open back up for the football games," adding, "let them play sports." In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump wrote, "It is my great honor to have helped!!!"

But the decision, the Times writes, is "likely to provoke new outrage from those who will believe the league is prioritizing profits, entertainment and a measure of public relations peace over health and safety." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Small trial suggests Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody drug could reduce patients' hospitalization odds

10:21 a.m.
Eli Lilly headquarters.
James Black/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Eli Lilly's monoclonal coronavirus antibody drug is off to a "good start" after the pharmaceutical giant completed a small clinical trial, Stat News reports.

Only about 450 patients were enrolled in the trial, so there's a long way to go before Lilly finds anything definitive, but Stat reports the medicine — a manufactured version of the naturally-occurring antibodies the body produces to fend off the virus — appeared to reduce patients' hospitalization odds. Only 1.7 percent of the patients who received the drug went to the emergency room or were hospitalized, compared to 6 percent who took a placebo.

Again, it's unclear if that will hold up with further study, but Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer, said the early data are "extremely exciting" and "should give us confidence that neutralizing antibodies are going to be an important part of the solution" to the pandemic. Skovonrsky said the company will discuss additional clinical trials with regulators, as well as options like an emergency use authorization.

On the latter point, Eric Topol, the director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, suggested pumping the brakes. Topol is encouraged by the initial results, but doesn't think the drug currently "would qualify to even consider" an EUA. Read more findings from the trial at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

survey says
Edit

Biden narrowly leads Trump in Wisconsin, ties him on crime and safety

9:06 a.m.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event September 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a narrow lead over President Trump in Wisconsin, and a significant lead in Minnesota, in two new polls from The Washington Post and ABC News.

Biden in the Wisconsin poll released on Wednesday leads Trump 52 percent to 46 percent among likely voters in the key state, while among all registered voters, he leads the president 50 percent to 46 percent. The poll's margin of error for likely voters is 4.5 percentage points. When registered Wisconsin voters were asked who they trust more to handle crime and safety, Biden and Trump tied at 48 percentage points. Biden, however, led Trump by 10 percentage points when voters were asked who they trust more to handle the "equal treatment of racial groups."

Previous polls have showed Biden leading in Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly won in 2016 by fewer than 25,000 votes, but the Post writes that this latest survey shows how Trump's "law-and-order message has so far failed to translate into significant support or change the dynamic of the race" in the state where the police shooting of Jacob Blake last month sparked protests.

The Wisconsin survey also finds "some shifting" since 2016, the Post reports, as Trump has a 10-point lead among white voters without degrees, a group he carried nationally by over 30 percentage points four years ago.

Meanwhile, another Washington Post-ABC News poll of Minnesota showed Biden leading Trump by 16 percentage points among likely voters, 57 percent to 41 percent. The margin of error in this poll was also 4.5 percentage points. The Post writes that Trump's "large deficit" here was "rooted in lukewarm support among" white voters without college degrees, although it notes that this poll's finding "warrants caution given his narrower lead in Wisconsin."

The Wisconsin poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 802 adults over the phone from Sept. 8-13, while the Minnesota poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 777 adults during the same period. Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

CDC is working to create a COVID-19 wastewater surveillance system as sewage samples prove effective

7:36 a.m.
Testing wastewater in Israel
Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

Testing wastewater for a deadly virus isn't new — it has been used to identify polio outbreaks — but the idea has gained traction as cities and universities look for ways to plod toward normalcy as the world awaits a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Universities have had great success monitoring for COVID-19 flare-ups by testing wastewater, or "all the dirty stuff from the toilets, showers, sinks, washing machines, dishwashers, you name it," Politico reports. And now "the CDC and HHS are working on a national wastewater surveillance system and data portal" for willing states and local governments.

People shed the coronavirus in their waste days before they show signs of illness, so finding COVID-19 in wastewater can give authorities "seven precious days for intervention," said Ian Pepper at the University of Arizona. His team tested the wastewater outside dorms every morning, but monitoring samples of sewage in Baton Rouge predicted an outbreak two weeks after Louisiana's governor lifted restrictions — then tracked the sharp decline in infections after the governor started requiring people to wear masks.

Setting up a nationwide wastewater surveillance system early in the pandemic would have helped alert officials before an outbreak took hold, says David Larsen, an epidemiologist and public health expert at Syracuse University, one of the schools that tests wastewater. "My kids would be in school right now. Our economy would not have tanked the way that it has."

And testing every U.S. ZIP code twice a week would cost about $3 billion a year, Larsen estimates. "It's really not much. The cost per person monitored is like $10, if that, a year." The payoff, he said, is it "would be huge to get us back to work" for the year before a vaccine becomes widely available. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Fox News
Edit

Late night hosts really enjoy watching Trump being 'Fox & Friend-zoned' by Steve Doocy

5:53 a.m.

President Trump's campaign raised $1.1 billion, blew through $800 million, and now he's being outspent by Joe Biden on TV, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "But Trump gets plenty of free airtime. This morning he phoned it in to his friendly friends at the Fox & Friends," and "after 47 long minutes, the friendly Fox interview finally wrapped up with Trump making it clear he wants to do it again soon, and repeatedly." He got a hard maybe from his Fox friends, Colbert noted. "I just think Steve Doocy's not that into you."

"President Trump called in to Fox & Friends this morning and announced he will now appear on the show once a week," Seth Meyers said at Late Night, "though he didn't say exactly why he's cutting back,"

"It will only be one call a week, and 168 hours per call," Jimmy Fallon suggested at The Tonight Show. "I'm not surprised Fox had to schedule a weekly call with Trump; he's like your relative who always calls at the worst times." Trump told his Fox friends he read Bob Woodward's entire "boring" 480-page book Monday night, and Fallon was skeptical: "Please, I have more faith in there being a real vaccine before the election. ... The only way Trump finished a book in one night is if he ate it."

Doocy seemed pretty done by the time Trump signed off, Fallon added. "You know it's been a great chat when the person you're talking to says exactly how many minutes it's been."

"Wow, Steve Doocy just told the president of the United States, 'Don't call us, we'll call you," Trevor Noah marveled at The Daily Show. "He's the most powerful man in the world, and they're treating him like he's a Jehovah's Witness who's also selling time-shares. And the fact that Doocy even knew that it was 47 minutes just shows you how annoyed he was. Not 45 minutes, not an hour, 47 minutes exactly. That's someone who spent most of a conversation staring their watch."

"I think Trump just got Fox & Friend-zoned," James Corden zinged on The Late Late Show, and "it was awkward." For perspective, he said, "this show isn't even 47 minutes long — and think about how long this feels some nights. After 47 minutes of talking on Fox News, Trump finally had to get off the phone and go back to his other major responsibility, watching Fox News." Watch below. Peter Weber

disinformation investigation
Edit

Facebook and Twitter suspend teen accounts tied to Turning Point's domestic right-wing 'troll farm'

3:50 a.m.
Charlie Kirk
2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Turning Point Action, the more overtly partisan affiliate of well-connected conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, has been paying teenagers to post prewritten and often false and inflammatory comments from their own personal Facebook and Twitter accounts, drawing comparisons to the bots and trolls used in coordinated disinformation and political influence campaigns, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

Twitter suspended 20 such accounts Tuesday for violating rules against "platform manipulation and spam," and Facebook removed a number of accounts as part of what it calls an ongoing investigation. But experts say the "sprawling yet secretive campaign" out of an office near Phoenix, Arizona, "evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign," the Post reports.

"In 2016, there were Macedonian teenagers interfering in the election by running a troll farm and writing salacious articles for money," Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, tells the Post. "In this election, the troll farm is in Phoenix," and "the scale and scope of domestic disinformation is far greater than anything a foreign adversary could do to us."

Turning Point, led by Charlie Kirk, 26, told the Post it's a "gross mischaracterization" to call the "sincere political activism conducted by real people" it coordinates a "troll farm." Some of the teenage contractors use their real names while others use pseudonyms, and they don't identify their connection to Turning Point, the Post reports.

Their spam-like posts, often left in the comments sections of news articles, attack Joe Biden and other Democrats, defame Black Lives Matter, spread misinformation about voting and mail-in ballots, and "play down the threat from COVID-19, which claimed the life of Turning Point's co-founder Bill Montgomery in July," the Post notes. Read more about the operation at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

Big in Japan
Edit

Japan's parliament elects Yoshihide Suga prime minister

2:24 a.m.
Yoshihide Suga elected Japan's prime minister
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Japan's parliament elected Yoshihide Suga, the longtime right-hand man to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the country's new prime minister Wednesday. Suga, 71, was Abe's Cabinet secretary during his record-setting tenure in office. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party selected him party leader Monday, all but ensuring his elevation to prime minister. The lower house of parliament ratified the choice with 314 votes out of 462 cast. Abe, 65, resigned for health reasons and said he will support Suga's government as a lawmaker.

Suga has listed battling the COVID-19 pandemic and turning around a coronavirus-battered economy as his first priorities, and he will also seek to finish Abe's unfinished reforms. He is expected to retain about half of Abe's Cabinet ministers. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.