See More Speed Reads
police brutality
Edit

Rochester police tried to play down Daniel Prude's killing to avoid 'violent blowback,' documents show

1:57 p.m.
A protester in Rochester New York.
MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images

The Rochester, New York, police department seemingly tried to make itself look better after one of its officers killed a Black man in March.

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died by asphyxiation in March after Rochester police put a "spit hood" on his head and held him against the pavement; Prude was experiencing a mental heath incident. Information about the killing sparked nonstop protests when it became public in early September, but as documents the city released Monday show, that's exactly what police leaders were trying to avoid.

While Prude died in March, his case remained under wraps in early June as protests began against the death of George Floyd and other police killings of Black people. But then-Deputy Police Chief Mark Simmons was still worried about how Prude's death would be received in that climate. "I am very concerned about releasing this prematurely," he wrote in an email to then-Police Chief La'Ron Singletary. "We certainly do not want people to misinterpret the officers' actions and conflate this incident with any recent killings of unarmed Black men by law enforcement nationally. That would simply be a false narrative, and could create animosity and potentially violent blowback in this community as a result." Singletary wrote back quickly: "I totally agree."

The police report on Prude's killing also seemed to be manipulated to push the narrative in the police's favor. While Prude was originally listed as an "individual" on the police report describing the "victim," another officer circled that mark in red pen and wrote "make him a suspect."

Singletary resigned last week, calling claims he'd mishandled Prude's death an "attempt to destroy my character and integrity." Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) fired Singletary on Monday before he was set to depart, in part citing these documents for her decision. Read more at The New York Times, and find Rochester's full release here. Kathryn Krawczyk

George Floyd protests
Edit

Property damage from civil disorder during George Floyd protests could total more than $2 billion

1:58 p.m.
George Floyd protests.
AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images

Although the nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd were largely peaceful, the property destruction that occurred alongside the demonstrations between May 26 and June 8 was not insignificant, Axios reports.

Property Claims Services, a company that has tracked insurance claims related to civil disorder since 1950, estimates the insured losses stemming from this year's protests "far outstrip" the previous record-holding Rodney King demonstrations in 1992, even when adjusted for inflation. All told, the events in May and June will result in at least $1 billion of paid insurance claims and possibly more than $2 billion, Axios reports. PCS did not reveal the exact dollar figure to Axios because it wants to sell the data to clients.

The circumstances matter here, however. Unlike the other costly incidents of civil disorder, including the King demonstrations, the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles, or the 1977 New York City blackout, the 2020 protests extended beyond one city, making it the first time PCS designated a "multi-state catastrophe event," although it's not clear how evenly distributed the damage was among different cities. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

best defense
Edit

CDC director says masks are 'more guaranteed' to protect against COVID-19 than a vaccine

1:20 p.m.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again stressing the importance of masks in the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "more guaranteed" to protect against COVID-19 than a vaccine.

CDC Director Robert Redfield testified before Congress on Wednesday and emphasized to lawmakers that face masks are the "most important, powerful public health tool we have," urging "all Americans" to "embrace" them because doing so could bring the COVID-19 pandemic "under control."

"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," Redfield said. "Because the immunogenicity may be 70 percent, and if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will."

These comments from Redfield come after President Trump, who for months resisted wearing a face mask in public, claimed during an ABC town hall on Tuesday that despite what public health experts have said, "a lot of people," such as "waiters," think masks are "not good." Redfield told Congress on Wednesday, "We have clear scientific evidence: [masks] work, and they are our best defense."

During the hearing, after Trump earlier this week claimed a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in just three or four weeks, Redfield predicted that one could be "initially" available in "very limited supply" in November or December. But in terms of when a vaccine could be "generally available to the American public," Redfield said this could come in "late second quarter, third quarter 2021." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus relief
Edit

Senate Republicans haven't supported additional stimulus payments. Trump says it's Democrats' fault.

12:49 p.m.

President Trump doesn't seem to be connecting with his own party on this one.

As a form of economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump on Wednesday called for another round of direct stimulus payments for individual Americans, blaming "heartless" Democrats for the fact that there haven't been any since the CARES Act was passed in March. The criticism isn't unusual — Trump, his allies, and the GOP at large have suggested Democrats are holding up coronavirus relief negotiations to push a larger party agenda through. But the president's comments also make it seem like Republicans are championing direct payments — "Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans," he tweeted — when, recently, that hasn't been the direction GOP lawmakers have been moving.

In fact, the last coronavirus relief bill introduced by Senate Republicans excluded direct payments, while House Democrats passed a stalled relief package in May that did include a second round of $1,200 direct payments. Tim O'Donnell

Jeremy Bearimy
Edit

Kanye West adviser on why he launched his 2020 campaign so late: 'He doesn't look at time the way we look at time'

12:11 p.m.
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Most people would probably recommend that presidential candidates begin running earlier than four months before the election — but those people apparently just need a broader understanding of the very concept of time itself.

The New York Times delved into the strange case of Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign, which the rapper announced on July 4, by which point the deadline to appear on the November ballot had already passed in multiple states. Asked about why West threw his hat into the ring as late as he did, John Boyd, music manager and West adviser, recommend simply trying to think about time the way he does.

"Kanye doesn't look at time like that. For him, any time is a good time," Boyd told the Times. "He doesn't look at time the way we look at time. For him, it probably wasn't even an issue. That's my humble perspective. If it were me, I would be thinking about — it's too late, or this, or that. But that's me. I'm not Kanye."

When West was asked why he decided to run during a year when he couldn't actually get on the ballot everywhere, as well as whether he's being exploited by the Republican operatives who have been boosting his campaign, he told the Times, "Praise God for you. I'm finishing my album and I'm not answering questions this morning." Despite that, he did add, "The first question is incorrect as I am already on some ballots."

The rest of the Times' article was about as odd as you would expect, including the detail that West has asked his campaign staff to refrain from "fornicating" outside marriage, and with West at one point declaring himself the "head of everything." Unsurprisingly, the Times writes that during multiple calls and texts, the rapper "said almost nothing about what he actually wanted to do if elected." Brendan Morrow

this is scary
Edit

A disturbing 80 percent of young Americans are unaware of basic facts about the Holocaust

11:58 a.m.
Auschwitz concentration camp.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A nationwide survey out Wednesday reveals millennials and Gen Z Americans have a disturbing ignorance of the Holocaust.

For what organizers are calling the first nationwide Holocaust knowledge survey, 1,000 Americans age 18 to 39 — 200 from each state — were asked if they knew about the systemic murder of more than 6 million Jews and other minorities during World War II. Just 17 percent of them were aware of basic facts regarding the Holocaust, while not many fewer, 12 percent, didn't think they'd even heard the word Holocaust before, the survey found.

Among the most shocking findings was that 63 percent of respondents said they didn't know 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. About a third of them — 36 percent — said they believed 2 million or fewer Jews were killed. A bit less than half of those surveyed couldn't name even one of the 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos, while 56 percent didn't recognize the name of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Perhaps most disturbingly, 56 percent of respondents say they've recently seen Nazi symbols and propaganda used in their communities or on social media.

In all, just 17 percent had heard of the Holocaust, knew 6 million Jews were killed, and could name a concentration camp, constituting what the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany called a basic knowledge of the genocide. Alaska, Delaware, Maryland, and New York had the lowest Holocaust knowledge scores of all the states. Still, 80 percent of respondents say it's important to learn more about the Holocaust so it doesn't happen again. Find the whole survey here. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Coronavirus isolation may be contributing to thousands of excess dementia deaths in the U.S.

11:50 a.m.
Young person and elderly person holding hands.
iStock.

From the beginning of the pandemic, health experts warned that the coronavirus' true toll would extend beyond illness and death directly related to COVID-19. As the health care system became overwhelmed earlier this year, many people who needed care for other medical issues received delayed treatment. But people suffering from dementia were perhaps most drastically affected, The Washington Post reports.

More than 134,200 people have died from Alzheimer's in the United States and other forms of dementia since March when the pandemic first really took hold across the country. The Post's analysis of federal data found that is 13,200 more deaths than expected compared with previous years. Indeed, the Post notes, dementia has produced by far the most excess fatalities not directly attributed to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic — more than diabetes and heart disease, the next two highest categories, combined.

The deaths appear to be related not just to the virus, but isolation strategy, the Post reports. Doctors have reported increased falls, pulmonary infections, depression, and suddenly frail patients who had been stable for years. That's likely partly attributable to the fact that social and mental stimulation, especially interactions with family members, are among the few ways to slow dementia, but are now much less available for patients because they are more isolated. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

on second thought
Edit

Big Ten to resume fall football season next month in reversal

10:37 a.m.
Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Big Ten's fall football season will go forward after all.

In a reversal, the Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that it plans to begin playing football again next month after previously postponing the season in August, The Washington Post reports. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the season beginning on the weekend of Oct. 23-24, an announcement said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished to ensure the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and administrators," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

Big Ten announced "significant medical protocols" it will be implementing, which will include daily COVID-19 antigen testing. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus will "undergo comprehensive cardiac testing" and be required to receive clearance from a cardiologist, and they'll return to competition no sooner than 21 days after testing positive. Big Ten also said it will establish a "cardiac registry" to help "examine the effects on COVID-19 positive student-athletes."

This decision comes after Big Ten announced last month it would be postponing its 2020-21 fall season, with Warren at the time saying it had become "abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

Since then, Big Ten had faced pressure to go forward in the fall, including from President Trump, The New York Times notes. During an ABC town hall on Tuesday night, Trump said he was "pushing hard" for Big Ten to "open back up for the football games," adding, "let them play sports." In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump wrote, "It is my great honor to have helped!!!"

But the decision, the Times writes, is "likely to provoke new outrage from those who will believe the league is prioritizing profits, entertainment and a measure of public relations peace over health and safety." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.