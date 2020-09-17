See More Speed Reads
Obama says his upcoming memoir will look back at 'what I got right and the mistakes I made'

7:54 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama's new memoir will soon be available wherever books are sold.

Penguin Random House on Thursday announced that Obama's 768-page memoir A Promised Land will be published on Nov. 17, two weeks after the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times reports. It will be the first of two volumes, and it will cover events up to the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden. Obama reportedly started writing the book soon after he left office.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one," Obama said. "I've spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I've tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still."

An Obama spokesperson told the Times that releasing the book prior to the presidential election on Nov. 3 was not considered because Obama hoped to focus on helping Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with his campaign. Penguin Random House's imprint Crown previously signed a $65 million deal with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their memoirs, the Times reports. The former first lady's memoir, Becoming, was released in 2018 and was that year's best-selling book in the United States, Axios notes.

According to the Times, Obama will also record the audio version of A Promised Land. The release date for volume two hasn't been revealed. Brendan Morrow

Trump v Women
Former model accuses Trump of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 U.S. Open

7:46 a.m.

Amy Dorris, a former model and actress, says President Trump assaulted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the U.S. Open in September 1997, The Guardian reported Thursday. The Guardian said it learned of Dorris' story more than a year ago from a model agent she had confided in, and Dorris confirmed her allegation 15 months ago but was unwilling to go public before now. Dorris, 48, was 24 at the time; Trump was 51 and married to Marla Maples.

Several people confirmed she had told them about the assault right after it happened, including a friend and her mother, and in the years after it happened, including a therapist. She also provided several photos of herself and Trump from her trip to New York, including one in Trump's VIP box at the U.S. Open. Trump's lawyers strongly denied that the president had ever harassed, abused, or behaved improperly toward Dorris.

Dorris told The Guardian she had gone to the bathroom in the VIP box, hidden from the rest of the seats by a partition, and when she emerged, Trump was waiting. "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off," she said. "And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything." She said she couldn't get out of his grip, and Trump continued to hit on her over the next few days, even though she was with her boyfriend, Jason Binn, a friend of Trump's.

Dorris told The Guardian she considered coming forward in 2016, when a rush of women accused Trump of very similar sexual assaults, but did not want to harm her family. "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want," she said. "I'm tired of being quiet. It's kind of cathartic. I just want to get this out. And I want people to know that this is the man, this is our president. This is the kind of thing he does and it's unacceptable."

Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, recounts in his new book that Trump hit on his 15-year-old daughter in front of him, and the daughter, Samantha Cohen, told her version to CNN earlier this week. Peter Weber

'Different terminology could be used'
Jared Kushner strongly suggests Trump is open to assassinating foreign leaders

6:37 a.m.

President Trump told Fox & Friends on Tuesday that despite earlier denials, he had been all set to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017 but James Mattis, his defense secretary at the time, "didn't want to do it." Political assassinations have been illegal in the U.S. since President Gerald Ford signed Executive Order 11905 in 1976, following revelations of U.S. assassination attempts in Latin America.

A few hours after Trump told Fox & Friends he "would have rather taken [Assad] out," his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner told Sinclair Broadcasting's James Rosen that Trump "always keeps all options on the table," Rosen reported Wednesday. In the interview, he asked Kushner twice if Trump considered assassinating foreign leaders "a legitimate tool of U.S. foreign policy," and Kushner suggested the answer is yes, even if he preferred not to use the word assassination.

"Different terminology could be used to describe, you know, different methods that you're going to take to try to retaliate to somebody for an action that they've taken," Kushner said. Trump "knows that it's a full-contact sport. This is not touch football."

Executive Order 11905 does not define political assassination, and while Trump opted against assassinating Assad, he did order the killing of a top Iranian general, Qassem Suleimani. The Trump administration used "different terminology" to describe that targeted drone strike, but whether or not it was lawful rests on a disputed technicality. Peter Weber

Late Night hosts tackle Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts recap Trump's brutal town hall, suggest he's 'rusty' with 'less-than-adoring' voters

5:12 a.m.

President Trump attended a town hall with undecided voters in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert suggested on Wednesday's Late Show, "and these undecided voters decided not to go easy on Trump." The president certainly kept the fact-checkers busy, telling lies about "up-playing" the COVID-19 threat and also Winston Churchill, criticizing Joe Biden for not implementing a national mask mandate, going off on a bizarre tangent about waiters and masks, and claiming "herd mentality" will make the coronavirus disappear, Colbert recapped. He defined "herd immunity" but decided Trump wasn't entirely wrong.

"It was a rough night for Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "ABC is now calling the town hall Disaster-ish." There were a lot of flubs, "but the biggest moment of the night happened when Trump tried to start answering one woman's question before she was finished talking," he said. "At that point it slowly dawned on Trump that this might not be a MAGA rally." He gamely grimaced at Joe Biden's "Despacito" moment in Florida, too: "There he is, everyone, the Democrats' only hope."

At a Hispanic outreach event in Florida, "Biden pulled out his phone and played a few seconds of the song 'Despacito,'" Trevor Noah sighed at The Daily Show. It makes sense in context, and "while Biden is looking to shore up Hispanic voters," Trump proved "he might be just a little rusty taking questions from a less-than-adoring audience." He laughed through Trump's various town hall hits, but said the real joke about the president's "herd mentality" slip "is that for America to reach herd immunity, a couple million people would have to die."

So, Noah summarized, "one candidate, through willful ignorance, is going to be the reason hundreds of thousands of Americans die, and the other candidate played a song on his phone. So I don't know, guys. I can see why this is a tough call."

"The one genuinely valuable service with a town hall like this is watching normal people interact with a nutjob like Trump," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. He shook his head at Fox News calling the town hall an "ambush" — "Man, they just never, ever stop making excuses for him" — and suggested that the woman who wouldn't let Trump interrupt her question "moderate all three debates."

The Late Show made up its own audience questions and answers for Trump. Watch below. Peter Weber

Bad
Woman potentially sterilized at ICE facility nearly deported amid claims of forced migrant hysterectomies

1:44 a.m.

A group of nonprofit legal advocacy groups and a nurse alleged this week that a private prison in Georgia has been sending the detained migrants housed there by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to get coerced or unwanted hysterectomies or other gynecological procedures ending in sterilization.

The complaints relied mostly on second-hand stories, but since its release Monday, lawyers representing at least 17 women have come forward with stories about forced hysterectomies or other unwanted medical procedures at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, according to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). One of them, Pauline Binam, was nearly deported on Wednesday. She and another woman who says she was sterilized without consent spoke with MSNBC's Chris Hayes for his Wednesday night broadcast.

Binam, 30, was on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare on a flight for Cameroon, a country she hasn't lived in since moving to the U.S. at age 2, when Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) intervened. ICE confirmed to NPR that Binam is still in the U.S. but said a paperwork issue, not congressional action, kept her from being deported. Lee told Hayes she's relieved Binam is still available to testify before Congress but concerned that other potential witnesses have already been deported, hampering an investigation.

"It felt like ICE was trying to rush through her deportation," Jayapal told NPR. "I can't say that for certain, but all of this is extremely troubling." More than 170 members of Congress have asked for an expedited investigation by the Homeland Security Department's inspector general. "This feels particularly egregious because it is obviously invasive, reproductive surgery," Jayapal said. "And so for every woman in particular across America, this sends chills up our spine."

Dr. Mahendra Amin, the offsite gynecologist alleged to have performed the unwanted procedures, denied wrongdoing through a lawyer. ICE said "a medical procedure like a hysterectomy would never be performed" without informed consent on a detainee. Lawyers for migrants say they have been complaining about medical treatment at Irwin County Detention Center for years. "Detention itself takes so much away from a person's life," Binam's lawyer, Vân Huynh, told NPR. "And then for her to have gone through this experience while she was in immigration detention just robs her of so much more than her time." Peter Weber

we're on a flight to nowhere
Airlines are now selling tickets for scenic 'flights to nowhere'

1:44 a.m.
A Qantas flight over Sydney.
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

They take off and land at the same airport, but for some jetsetters, these "flights to nowhere" are enough.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines says because of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a 97.5 percent drop in international travel in the region. Taiwan's EVA Air and Japan's ANA wanted to find a way to make money and ensure their pilots could keep their licenses, so they started offering special scenic flights. Last month, an ANA plane that is typically bound for Honolulu instead flew around for 90 minutes with "a Hawaiian experience on board," Reuters reports.

Qantas is now following in their footsteps, offering a flight that takes off from Sydney and, after flying low over the Australian Outback and the Great Barrier Reef, lands back in Sydney seven hours later. Tickets ranged in price from $575 to $2,765, and with 134 seats available, the flight sold out in 10 minutes. A spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday it was "probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history. People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we'll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open."

Chen Shu Tze, an engineer from Taipei, took advantage of Tigerair Taiwan's flight to nowhere that travels over South Korea's Jeju island. For $236, she got a seat on the plane and a one-year voucher for round-trip tickets from Taiwan to South Korea, as soon as travel bans are lifted. "The pandemic has a devastating impact on the tourism and airline industry, so I want to help boost the economy, and I miss flying," she told Reuters. Catherine Garcia

whistleblowers
Whistleblower testified officials tried to obtain a 'heat ray' to use against D.C. protesters

12:38 a.m.
Law enforcement in Lafayette Square on June 1.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In sworn testimony, D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco told lawmakers that in the hours before law enforcement cleared out protesters at Lafayette Square on June 1, federal officials began to accumulate ammunition and crowd control technology that can make it feel like a person's skin is on fire, The Washington Post reports.

DeMarco, who testified as a whistleblower, contradicted much of the Trump administration's version of events. His testimony before the House Natural Resources Committee in July, which was collected as part of an investigation into the use of police force against protesters in D.C., was shared with the Post.

On June 1, federal law enforcement pushed anti-racism protesters out of Lafayette Square, using tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber pellets, right before President Trump walked over for a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

The Trump administration has alleged the protesters were violent, hurling rocks and water bottles at officers and shooting firecrackers. U.S. Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said under oath that officers used a Long Range Acoustic Device to tell protesters they had to leave, as legally required. DeMarco testified that there was no Long Range Acoustic Device on the scene, and the crowd was told to leave via handheld megaphone.

Witnesses said they never heard calls to disperse, and DeMarco said he was 30 yards away from the megaphone and could barely hear the message. "From my observation, these demonstrators — our fellow American citizens — were engaged in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights," he said. "Yet they were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force."

DeMarco was the most senior D.C. National Guard officer at Lafayette Square and served as a liaison between the National Guard and the U.S. Park Police. He also testified that he was copied on an email sent before noon on July 1 by the Defense Department's top military police officer in the area. The officer asked if the D.C. National Guard had a Long Range Acoustic Device or an Active Denial System, also known as a "heat ray."

This microwave-like weapon was developed by the military, and when the invisible rays hit a person, it feels like their skin is burning. It was made to disperse large crowds, but is not used due to ethics and safety concerns. Federal police were unable to obtain the items. Read more about DeMarco's testimony at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

The Bart the
Newt Gingrich asks Fox News host if it's now 'verboten' to criticize George Soros, earns long stare

September 16, 2020

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), an ally of President Trump, blamed George Soros on Fox News Wednesday for indirectly causing a recent rise in violence and property damage in some Democratic-run cities, claiming a slate of "progressive" district attorneys "overwhelmingly elected with George Soros' money" were letting criminals run wild. (Soros funds a political action committee that has backed reformist DA candidates since 2016, with some success, but he is hardly the only financial backer, as Fox News reports.)

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner told Gingrich it wasn't necessary to bring Soros into the discussion. Gingrich asked if mentioning Soros, a Jewish billionaire who survived Nazi occupation in his native Hungary, is now "verboten," the German word for "forbidden." Harris stared in silence for a long moment and changed the subject.

The FBI reported Tuesday that violent and property crime both dropped sharply in the first six months of 2020, with murders down 15 percent, rapes down 18 percent, and violent robbery down 7 percent versus a year earlier. Arson rose sharply, according to preliminary data, but violent crime overall dropped 5 percent in the Northeast, and by lesser amounts in the West and Midwest, AFP reports. Violent crime rose 2.5 percent in the South. Peter Weber

