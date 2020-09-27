Cory Booker wants Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from any election cases if confirmed

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who sits on the upper chamber's judiciary committee, told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday that he does intend to meet with President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in the lead up to her confirmation hearing even as some of his Democratic colleagues are considering skipping out on the standard courtesy visits. Booker added that he primarily plans to ask Barrett if, should she be confirmed, she will recuse herself from any election-related cases.

Booker's reasoning is that President Trump has suggested he may not accept the results of the election, which could push it to the high court. Since Trump just nominated Barrett, Booker believes she could tilt the court toward an illegitimate decision.

WATCH: Democratic Senator @CoryBooker says he intends to have a "good, informed dialogue" with Amy Coney Barrett. #MTP #IfItsSunday "One of the things I want to ask her is will she recuse herself ... in terms of any election issues that come before us." pic.twitter.com/GSEDAloZU4 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 27, 2020

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also said he wishes Barrett will recuse herself under such a scenario, while, on the other side of the aisle, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said that judges have a "well-defined set of rules that helps guide their determination in making recusal decisions." Lee said that if Barrett is confirmed, she'll be no less of a justice than any of her colleagues on the bench, so the decision will be "up to her." Tim O'Donnell