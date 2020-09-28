See More Speed Reads
supreme court nomination
Edit

Legal experts aren't sure how Amy Coney Barrett would approach science-related cases

4:02 p.m.
Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has yet to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, or even appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but there's been plenty of speculation about how she'll rule on certain cases if she fills the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When it comes to areas of the law related to science and the environment, however, "she's a bit of a cipher," Robin Craig, an environmental law scholar at the University of Utah told Nature.

Sure, there are some expectations. Given Barrett's reputation as a conservative-minded judge, other legal scholars believe she'll do her part to roll back environmental regulations and curb the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to impose its rules on industry. Daniel Farber of the University of California, Berkeley, said he thinks that a potentially-strengthened conservative majority on the high court would "pretty much" leave the world "with more climate change and fewer wetlands and less biodiversity."

But ultimately, Nature notes, the evidence just isn't there to get a clear picture of Barrett's specific thinking on science-related cases, since those don't usually come before the appeals court she oversees. As the Supreme Court has shown over the years, including some recent decisions, justices don't always follow the presumed party line. Read more at Nature. Tim O'Donnell

new details
Edit

Brad Parscale's hospitalization reportedly came after he loaded a gun during an argument with his wife

3:50 p.m.
Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, walks on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized this week after officials say he was threatening to hurt himself and after he allegedly loaded a gun during an argument with his wife, who told police he "hits her."

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department previously confirmed to CNN that officers on Sunday detained Parscale, who was "threatening to harm himself" inside his home while he was "armed and had access to multiple firearms," and on Monday, additional details emerged on the incident via police reports. According to the Miami Herald, documents describe how Parscale "refused to leave his home and was ultimately tackled by officers on the street when he emerged shirtless with a beer in his hand."

According to BuzzFeed News, the police report also says that Parscale allegedly "took his handgun, racked the slide 'in the face of his wife' and loaded it in front" of her during an argument on Sunday. Parscale's wife showed officers "bruises on her arms from an argument two days prior," the Herald reports.

"While speaking with [Candice] Parscale I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead," Detective Steven Smith reportedly wrote. "When I asked how she received the bruising, [Candice] Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her."

Officials on Monday also released body cam footage showing Parscale being tackled to the ground outside of his home. According to BuzzFeed News, Parscale's wife described how he had recently been depressed and was making suicidal comments, also saying he had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Authorities, the Herald writes, removed "two shotguns, two rifles, a .22 caliber revolver and five handguns" from his home. Read more at the Miami Herald. Brendan Morrow

Yikes
Edit

Major U.S. hospital chain reportedly hit with '1 of the largest medical cyberattacks' in history

3:34 p.m.
Hospital hallway.
beerkoff/iStock

Universal Health Services' computer network will reportedly remain out of order for days after a massive ransomware attack.

Computer systems at the hospital network's 400-plus locations reportedly began failing over the weekend, forcing some workers to begin taking records by hand and even hand-labeling medications, nurses tell NBC News. Computers may remain out of service for days as the chain deals with what might be "one of the largest medical cyberattacks in United States history," NBC News reports.

Attacks starting early Sunday morning locked computers and phones at several UHS facilities, including those in California and Florida, people with direct knowledge of the incident tell TechCrunch. Mysterious messages referencing a "shadow universe," which reflects messaging from the Russian cybercrime group Ryuk, then began filling the screens, one person said. "Everyone was told to turn off all the computers and not to turn them on again. We were told it will be days before the computers are up again," the person said.

UHS said Monday its network was down due to an "IT security issue." The issue did not jeopardize patient care, and "no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied, or otherwise compromised," the statement continued. An executive who manages cybersecurity at another major U.S. hospital system affirmed to TechCrunch patients' data was "likely safe." Kathryn Krawczyk

how things change
Edit

Far fewer Americans back SCOTUS hearings for Barrett today than supported Garland's hearings in 2016

2:25 p.m.
President Trump and Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans see this year's Supreme Court fight differently than they did in 2016. Americans do too.

When former President Barack Obama moved to fill an election-year Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, a Monmouth University poll found 73 percent of voters said the nominee, Merrick Garland, should get a hearing. But this time around, Monmouth found just 53 percent say President Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett should be considered.

Trump formally nominated the conservative 7th Circuit judge on Saturday to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democratic senators have universally said they don't believe Barrett should get a hearing, and most have said they will vote against her nomination because of it. Democratic voters largely agree with their strategy, with just 31 percent saying the Senate should hold hearings to consider Trump's nominee and 67 percent saying they should not, the Monmouth poll found. Meanwhile 73 percent of Republicans say the Senate should hold the hearings, and 60 percent of independents agree.

Back in 2016, the party split on SCOTUS nominations looked pretty different. More than half — 56 percent — of Republicans said Garland should get a hearing that year. Still, Garland's nomination came in March, more than seven months before Election Day, while Barrett's came five weeks before. Garland was also considered a moderate candidate, while Barrett's record has been compared to the conservative Antonin Scalia's.

Monmouth surveyed 809 registered voters via landline and cell phone from Sept. 24–27, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 poll watch
Edit

13 percent of voters say the presidential debate could change their minds, poll shows

2:12 p.m.

Nearly three-quarters of American voters said they'll tune in to watch Tuesday's first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden live, a Monmouth University poll released Monday reveals.

Don't expect too many minds to change because of the performance — just 3 percent of those surveyed said the debate is "very likely" to influence their vote, 10 percent said it's "somewhat likely" to do so, and 87 percent said it's "not likely." But those figures are actually almost the exact same as in 2016, so given how that race unfolded, there does seem to be at least some intrigue surrounding the debate.

As for where those voters stand at the moment, per the Monmouth poll, Trump is slowly gaining on Biden, now trailing by six points among registered voters and five points among likely voters.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted over the phone between Sept. 24-27 with 809 registered voters responding. The margin error was 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

'asking for trouble'
Edit

Fauci says Florida lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants is 'very concerning'

12:30 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling for the United States to "double down" on public health measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic and expressing concern over Florida letting bars and restaurants fully reopen.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to Good Morning America on Monday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced last week he would be lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants and allowing them to operate at 100 percent capacity.

"That is very concerning to me," Fauci told GMA. "We have always said that ... that is something we really need to be careful about, because when you're dealing with community spread, and you have the kind of congregate setting where people get together, particularly without masks, you're really asking for trouble."

Fauci went on to say that "now's the time" to "double down" on "common sense" public health measures, while the U.S. is reporting an average of about 40,000 COVID-19 cases every day. Fauci had previously stressed the need to get the daily number of cases in the U.S. down to 10,000 a day by September.

"We're not in a good place with regard to what I had said back then," Fauci said on Monday. "There are states that are starting to show [an] uptick in cases, and even some increase in hospitalizations in some states. And, I hope not, but we very well might start seeing increases in deaths." Brendan Morrow

beep beep
Edit

Trump avoids tax return questions as he brings yet another truck to the White House

12:23 p.m.

President Trump ignored every pressing topic Monday as he welcomed one of his favorite things to the White House.

The New York Times dropped a bombshell report Sunday evening revealing Trump leveraged business losses to avoid paying taxes for years, as well as using other dubious financial strategies to lower his tax bills. Trump denied the report in a Sunday press conference, and on Monday, avoided questions about his tax returns altogether as he praised an electric pick-up truck.

The White House unexpectedly called reporters to the South Lawn on Monday, where they found Trump inspecting a Lordstown Motors 2021 electric pick-up truck. "We've all done a good job," Trump said after praising the truck's manufacturers, and then, out of nowhere, said "it's hotter now than it was before, and that's something really different." But before he could get too close to acknowledging fossil fuels' role in warming the Earth, he pivoted to call the truck "an incredible piece of science" and implied electrification is sure to "happen with more and more trucks and cars." He then walked away to reporters shouting "can you say anything about the tax returns?" and "when are you going to release them?"

It's far from the first time Trump has brought trucks to the White House, though they're usually a bit bigger than this one. And as The Washington Post has reported, it's something his advisers will do to cheer the president up when he's "inconsolable." Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump Taxes
Edit

Mueller's top prosecutor connects the Trump tax revelations to Russia

12:22 p.m.

Andrew Weissman, a prosecutor who served as one of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's top lieutenants during the investigation into 2016 Russian election interference, on Monday connected revelations about President Trump's tax information to Moscow.

The tax information, obtained by The New York Times, has sparked speculation that Trump may owe hundreds of millions of dollars to an unknown funding source that kept his businesses alive over the years. Weissman suggested that Trump's son, Eric Trump, may have provided the geographic location of the money, if not the exact source, all the way back in 2014, before the elder Trump had announced his 2016 presidential campaign. "We have all the funding we need out of Russia," Eric Trump said in 2014.

Weissmann is just one of many wondering if there's a common thread between the tax information, the 2016 election, and the president's foreign policy strategy, but the Times notes its investigation was unable to reveal "any previously unreported connections to Russia," so the situation remains unclear. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.