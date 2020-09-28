Legal experts aren't sure how Amy Coney Barrett would approach science-related cases

President Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized this week after officials say he was threatening to hurt himself and after he allegedly loaded a gun during an argument with his wife, who told police he "hits her."

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department previously confirmed to CNN that officers on Sunday detained Parscale, who was "threatening to harm himself" inside his home while he was "armed and had access to multiple firearms," and on Monday, additional details emerged on the incident via police reports. According to the Miami Herald, documents describe how Parscale "refused to leave his home and was ultimately tackled by officers on the street when he emerged shirtless with a beer in his hand."

According to BuzzFeed News, the police report also says that Parscale allegedly "took his handgun, racked the slide 'in the face of his wife' and loaded it in front" of her during an argument on Sunday. Parscale's wife showed officers "bruises on her arms from an argument two days prior," the Herald reports.

"While speaking with [Candice] Parscale I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead," Detective Steven Smith reportedly wrote. "When I asked how she received the bruising, [Candice] Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her."

Officials on Monday also released body cam footage showing Parscale being tackled to the ground outside of his home. According to BuzzFeed News, Parscale's wife described how he had recently been depressed and was making suicidal comments, also saying he had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Authorities, the Herald writes, removed "two shotguns, two rifles, a .22 caliber revolver and five handguns" from his home. Read more at the Miami Herald. Brendan Morrow