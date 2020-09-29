See More Speed Reads
'foremost propagator of disinformation'
Biden campaign slams Facebook for 'inaction' on misinformation: 'Rather than seeing progress, we have seen regression'

8:59 a.m.
The Facebook like sign is seen at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign is once again slamming Facebook, accusing it of "regression" when it comes to fighting misinformation on its platform.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday in a letter published by Axios, saying that even after Zuckerberg in September announced steps the company would be taking to fight misinformation, "rather than seeing progress, we have seen regression." The campaign urges Facebook to take "meaningful action" against posts from President Trump making false claims about mail-in voting.

"Facebook's continued promise of future action is serving as nothing more than an excuse for inaction," Dillon said. "Millions of people are voting. Meanwhile, your platform is the nation's foremost propagator of disinformation about the voting process."

Facebook has added labels to certain posts by Trump while leaving them online; for example, when Trump this week claimed that "ballots being returned to states cannot be accurately counted," Facebook attached a label to his post saying that "both voting in person and voting by mail have a long history of trustworthiness in the U.S." Among the steps Facebook previously announced it would be taking ahead of the election include not accepting new political ads in the week prior to Election Day.

The Biden campaign, though, writes that as Facebook leaves Trump posts online, the president "clearly understands that Facebook will not hold him to their clearly stated policies."

This comes after the Biden campaign previously slammed Facebook in an open letter in July calling for "clear rules — applied to everyone, including Donald Trump — that prohibit threatening behavior and lies about how to participate in the election." Facebook said in a statement at the time that "we live in a democracy, where the elected officials decide the rules around campaigns," adding that "there is an election coming in November and we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it." Brendan Morrow

2020 debates
Trump, Biden head into 1st debate with few voters still undecided

7:57 a.m.
Biden at a debate
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden head into their first debate on Tuesday with most Americans already certain about how they will vote in the November election. "Presidential debates matter less than people think," said Jack Pitney, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College. "Voters don't watch to make up their minds. They watch to root for their favorites."

Still, the on-stage meetings of Trump and Biden could sway the thinning group of undecided voters in key battleground states, such as Florida and North Carolina. A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 29 percent of Americans see debates as very important or extremely important to their votes. The New York Times noted that the disclosure that Trump paid little or no federal income taxes for years could become a debate focus. Harold Maass

indebted
Pelosi says Trump debts raise 'national security question'

7:51 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi in Washington
Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Democrats on Monday harshly criticized President Trump over a New York Times report that he paid nearly no federal income tax for more than a decade, accusing him of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) called Trump a "freeloader." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) noted that Trump appeared in the report to be more than $400 million in debt, and said that raised a "national security question" because a foreign lender could have leverage over him. The White House called the Times report a partisan hit job. Trump at first called the report "totally fake news," then shifted and accused the newspaper of illegally obtaining his financial information. Trump also tweeted that he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes." Republican lawmakers were largely silent on the report. Harold Maass

the Lincoln project
'Sully' Sullenberger savages Trump's 'lethal lies and incompetence' in new Lincoln Project ad

7:32 a.m.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who often plays a hero in the movies, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the weekend, and on Tuesday morning, Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, a real-life hero played by Tom Hanks in a movie, urged America to vote President Trump out.

Sullenberger, who famously landed an airliner on the Hudson River in 2009, said in 2018 that while he had been a Republican for "the first 85 percent of my adult life," he was urging voters that year to choose "leaders committed to rebuilding our common values," not the "cowardly, complicit enablers" who were "acting against the interests of the United States, our allies, and democracy." Biden evidently fits in his "common values" camp.

"From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling," Sully said in an ad for VoteVets and The Lincoln Project. "And it's in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now, it's up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won't have a voice — casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence. Eleven years ago I was called to my moment. Now we are all called to this moment."

"We are in control of this nation's destiny," Sullenberger said. "All we have to do is vote him out." Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump and Taxes
Late night hosts unpack the nuttiest and most damning parts of Trump's newly unveiled tax records

6:38 a.m.

Few things are as certain in life as "death and Donald Trump not paying his taxes," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Last night we learned The New York Times obtained Donald Trump's taxes for the last 20 years," and it appears "Trump is in some deep W2-doo." Trump evidently paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, thanks to iffy accounting and staggering losses at his core businesses. Worse, "he is personally responsible for loans and other debt totaling $421 million," he added. "Somebody out there — and we don't know who — has got the leader of the free world by the short hairs. If he gets re-elected, Air Force One's gonna end up on Pawn Stars."

"Can I just say if you decided to lend $400 million to Donald Trump, that's on you," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. But the possibility of Trump's creditors demanding their $400 million in a second term actually "has me worried, because I don't want the president's decisions for the country getting influenced by his deep financial troubles — and also, because there's a good chance that Trump is gonna pay off his debt by selling off American treasures." Maybe "Trump doesn't actually want to be president, he just really needs that Secret Service protection," he suggested. "If I had $400 million in loans coming due, I'd also be trying to cancel the election."

Still, Noah said, "the craziest thing to me is that he took a $70,000 deduction on his hair! Because to me it now looks like two crimes might have been committed here: One is Trump's tax evasion, and two is whoever swindled Trump into paying $70,000 for what they did to him."

"The crazy part isn't that he spent $70,000 on his hair, it's that clearly $70,000 wasn't enough," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "When it comes to avoiding taxes, Trump knows every loophole. For instance, on next year's taxes he plans on claiming his coronavirus response as a total loss." But "the most damaging part of the report" is it shows Trump's a terrible businessman, Fallon said. "Since 2000, Trump's reported over $300 million in losses just from his golf courses. It would have been a better investment if Trump opened up a Radio Shack inside a Blockbuster inside a Sears."

"Let's just say Melania's gonna be pretty pissed when she learns what half of negative-$431 million is," Late Night's Seth Meyers added. Watch below. Peter Weber

Opinion
Trump has pinned himself politically on his tax returns

5:50 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Over the weekend, The New York Times published a sweeping investigation into many years of President Trump's tax returns, which they obtained from an anonymous source. It turns out Trump has paid no federal income tax for 10 of the last 15 years, and in 2016 and 2017 he paid just $750.

This bombshell reporting poses two serious political problems for Trump. First, he has (as usual) claimed that the reporting is "fake news." He could prove that by releasing his actual returns, but he has resisted doing so for years, probably because he doesn't want people to see them. So either he lets people pick over his returns publicly, or he validates the Times reporting (which has certainly been heavily fact-checked) by acting guilty. A literal billionaire paying less in federal income tax than a single childless adult making $18,000 is bound to be unpopular.

That leads into the second problem — with Trump's image. He has always portrayed himself as an ultra-successful businessman. In reality, for the last 20 years, Trump's main money-making ventures have been pretending to be a successful businessman on The Apprentice, together with branding and endorsement deals. At the same time, he zeroed out his tax liability by losing staggering sums on other businesses he owns. Just on golf courses alone he has lost over $315 million since 2000.

Trump's 2016 campaign relied very heavily on his supposed business acumen. "I'm going to be greedy for the United States," he said in a speech that year. Fewer people would have voted for him if they knew that his most remarkable characteristic was losing truly eye-popping amounts of money — more than any other taxpayer in several prior years. But now, it seems that is an undeniable fact. If Trump returns to private life, perhaps his next TV gig can have a different title. Ryan Cooper

2020 poll watch
Biden leads Trump by 9 points in must-win Pennsylvania, 2 major polls find

3:57 a.m.

Pennsylvania may turn out to be the keystone in the Electoral College victory of either President Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and two polls released Monday show Biden with a large but not insurmountable lead of 9 percentage points. Biden is ahead of Trump 54 percent to 45 percent among likely voters in a new Washington Post/ABC News survey and 49 percent to 40 percent among likely voters in a New York Times/Siena College poll. Both results are near the edge of the margin of error.

In both polls, Biden's strong support among women and in the Philadelphia suburbs, plus his competitiveness in Pennsylvania's western and northeastern counties, outweigh Trump's bedrock backing in central Pennsylvania. In the Post/ABC poll, Biden has a 23-point lead among women and a 7-point deficit among men; in the Times/Siena poll, he is up 26 points among women and 8 points behind among men. Both results are better for Biden than the exit polls for Hillary Clinton, who narrowly lost Pennsylvania to Trump in 2016.

Trump leads narrowly on the economy but trails Biden on every other issue, and 47 percent (Times/Siena) and 49 percent (Post/ABC) of Pennsylvania voters "strongly" disapprove of his job performance overall. In the Post/ABC poll, 8 percent of Trump 2016 voters now back Biden, versus 1 percent of Clinton voters who now back Trump. Trump's rush to push through a new Supreme Court appointment was frowned on by a slight majority of likely voters in each poll, and may have backfired with moderates.

The Post/ABC poll was conducted via phone Sept. 21-26 among a random sample of 702 registered voters and 567 likely Pennsylvania voters, and its margin of sampling error is ± 5 percentage points for likely voters. The Times/Siena poll interviewed 711 likely Pennsylvania voters Sept. 25-27, and its margin of sampling errors ± 4.3 points. RealClearPolitics shows Biden beating Trump by an average of 5.7 points in Pennsylvania; FiveThirtyEight has Biden with a lead of 5.5 points and a 79 in 100 chance of winning the state. Peter Weber

Trump Taxes
Trump reportedly made tens of millions in the Great Recession by partnering with multilevel marketing companies

2:26 a.m.
Donald Trump in 2007.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Thanks to The Apprentice, President Trump was able to secure $230 million in licensing and endorsement deals, The New York Times reports, doing everything from shilling nearly obsolete video technology to co-writing a book called Think Big and Kick Ass: In Business and Life.

When The Apprentice premiered in January 2004, Trump boasted he was able to recover from financial setbacks because of his "brain" and "negotiating skills." Tax records obtained by the Times show that this confidence and ability to market himself attracted several companies. For example, Trump received $7.3 million for showing up to Learning Annex speaking engagements, the Times reports, and earned $1.4 million in royalties for his Think Big and Kick Ass book, co-written by the Learning Annex's founder.

The biggest deal Trump signed was with ACN, a multilevel marketing company that has been accused of using predatory tactics to lure in its workforce. Independent sales agents sign up to sell ACN's products, like satellite television and video phones, from their homes, but regulators found that a vast majority don't make any money — officials in Montana said that on average, participants in the state paid $750 in fees to ACN but received only $53 in return. ACN has settled with state regulators, without admitting wrongdoing.

ACN paid Trump $8.8 million, and he promoted ACN products in DVDs and on The Apprentice, the Times reports. ACN's website also featured a gushing testimonial from Trump, who said the company "has a reputation" for "success that's really synonymous with the Trump name and other successful names, and you can be part of it." A class action lawsuit is now pending against Trump, with one plaintiff saying she signed up to sell ACN products after she "watched clips of ACN appearing on Celebrity Apprentice."

ACN wasn't the only multilevel marketing company Trump worked closely with during the Great Recession's unemployment crisis. In 2009, he struck a $2.6 million deal with a vitamin company, Ideal Health, that changed the name of its product to Trump Network, the Times reports. Trump regularly gave speeches and appeared in videos encouraging people to sign themselves and loved ones up for starter kits costing nearly $500.

In one video, Trump said the Trump Network was there to "give millions of people renewed hope," and had "an exciting plan to opt out of the recession." Ideal Health was sold within a few years and then fell into bankruptcy. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

