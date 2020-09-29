Gabrielle Union reaches settlement with NBC after America's Got Talent allegations

NBC has reached a settlement with Gabrielle Union after her allegations of a toxic work environment at America's Got Talent.

NBC and spokespeople for Union, a former judge on America's Got Talent, in a statement on Tuesday announced that "we've reached an amicable resolution," per Variety. The statement also says that NBC Entertainment "appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

Union filed a discrimination complaint in June following reports that she was not brought back as a judge on America's Got Talent after complaining about a toxic work environment and alleged on-set racist incidents. Her complaint alleged that "by virtue of Union refusing to silently endure the racist and misogynistic conduct on AGT, she was labeled as 'intimidating' and viewed as the problem, thus resulting in her termination," per Deadline.

NBC had previously said in May that an investigation found that "no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," as well as that "the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

Union in her complaint additionally alleged that NBC executive Paul Telegdy threatened her in an attempt to "silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show." As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Telegdy was "let go amid a corporate restructuring" after a Reporter investigation found that "he and his top unscripted lieutenant fostered a toxic work culture." Brendan Morrow