Gabrielle Union reaches settlement with NBC after America's Got Talent allegations

2:52 p.m.
Gabrielle Union attends America's Got Talent Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NBC has reached a settlement with Gabrielle Union after her allegations of a toxic work environment at America's Got Talent.

NBC and spokespeople for Union, a former judge on America's Got Talent, in a statement on Tuesday announced that "we've reached an amicable resolution," per Variety. The statement also says that NBC Entertainment "appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

Union filed a discrimination complaint in June following reports that she was not brought back as a judge on America's Got Talent after complaining about a toxic work environment and alleged on-set racist incidents. Her complaint alleged that "by virtue of Union refusing to silently endure the racist and misogynistic conduct on AGT, she was labeled as 'intimidating' and viewed as the problem, thus resulting in her termination," per Deadline.

NBC had previously said in May that an investigation found that "no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," as well as that "the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

Union in her complaint additionally alleged that NBC executive Paul Telegdy threatened her in an attempt to "silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show." As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Telegdy was "let go amid a corporate restructuring" after a Reporter investigation found that "he and his top unscripted lieutenant fostered a toxic work culture." Brendan Morrow

3 teams that could surprise in the MLB playoffs

2:35 p.m.
Trevor Bauer.
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There's a good chance the best-of-three opening round of the expanded 2020 MLB postseason will make many predictions look foolish, so it's a stretch to label any team a "surprise" until the division series roll around. That said, here are three teams that could fly under the radar or exceed expectations by going deep into October.

Cincinnati Reds — The Reds were a trendy pick going into the season, but a slow start and a dormant offense sapped the excitement. Then they won 11 of their last 14 games to clinch the no. 7 seed in the National League. The offense has woken up, but it's the club's elite starting pitching — led by Cy Young candidate Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo, and Sonny Gray — that makes them a serious contender despite their low seed.

Cleveland Indians — The other Ohio team has a home series in the Wild Card round, so they shouldn't be considered a true Cinderella story. Still, there was a sense the Indians' recent run of success was over going into the season. But their young, homegrown rotation, anchored by ace Shane Bieber, who may have put together the best season of any pitcher in baseball this year, made sure they didn't miss a beat. The offensive isn't great, but it's led by two stars in shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Jose Ramirez, an American League MVP candidate.

Chicago Cubs — The Cubs are a division winner and have a ton of playoff experience. But they aren't garnering a lot of buzz after a steady, uneventful regular season. That's because a lot of the stars who carried the club to its first World Series title in 108 years in 2016, like former MVP third baseman Kris Bryant, have struggled at the plate. But the Cubs have a capable rotation, and the bats might be due to break out, which would make them a scary team. Tim O'Donnell

Joe Biden releases 2019 tax returns in 'pre-debate move' amid Trump revelations

1:43 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Jill Biden, on Tuesday released their 2019 tax returns.

That's not a huge deal on its own — Biden has released his tax info before — but the timing is certainly not a coincidence. The Bidens made their documents public the same day as the first presidential debate, which will take place just two days after The New York Times published a report after the paper obtained Trump's tax information, which he has not agreed to release.

The Times revealed that Trump paid very little in income taxes over the last several years and it also raised a lot of questions about Trump's business dealings and personal wealth, so Biden's move appears to be an attempt to show a contrast between the two candidates as they get ready to duke it out on stage. Tim O'Donnell

Moonlight's Barry Jenkins to direct a follow-up to Disney's live-action The Lion King

1:17 p.m.
The Lion King
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Be prepared for another live-action Lion King.

A follow-up to Disney's 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King is in the works, and Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins will direct it, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday. The screenwriter behind the 2019 film, Jeff Nathanson, has reportedly already finished a draft of the script, per Deadline.

Jenkins confirmed the news on Twitter and in a statement, saying, "Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

The 2019 remake of The Lion King was directed by Jon Favreau, and it grossed a whopping $1.6 billion, becoming the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time despite receiving middling reviews. The original animated Lion King was followed by the direct-to-video The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and The Lion King 1½.

Deadline says Jenkins' movie will be "moving the story forward while looking back," and Variety reports it will "partly focus on the early years of Mufasa." The Lion King is the latest remake from Disney to get another installment; a follow-up to 2019's Aladdin is also in the works, and the 2017 Beauty and the Beast remake is getting a Disney+ prequel series about LeFou and Gaston.

Jenkins' 2016 film Moonlight previously won the Academy Award for Best Picture — though famously, La La Land was first wrongly announced to have won — and he followed that up with another acclaimed film in 2018, If Beale Street Could Talk. Should his Lion King movie go on to win any Oscars, let's just hope they read the right winner the first time. Brendan Morrow

Trump wants Biden to undergo an ear inspection before the debate. Biden has reportedly declined.

1:14 p.m.

If President Trump's calls for his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, to join him in taking a drug test before or after Tuesday night's presidential debate were ever serious, they gained little traction. But it did seem like Trump's campaign team was actually getting somewhere with its request that both candidates subject themselves to a pre-debate, third party inspection for electronic ear pieces.

Biden's campaign reportedly agreed to the request a few days ago, but is now declining.

The Trump campaign's unfounded speculation that Biden is planning to cheat — whether via electronics or performance-enhancing drugs — during the debate has coincided with their insistence that the former vice president is a strong debater, which runs counter to their usual depiction of him as a gaffe-prone candidate whose mental fitness should be called into question. Tim O'Donnell

New York City's daily coronavirus positivity rate rises above 3 percent for the 1st time in months

11:59 a.m.
People cross the street near Time Square on September 28, 2020 in New York City. - Coronavirus infection rates have increased at an alarming rate in several New York neighbourhoods, particularly among the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, city heal
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in months, New York City's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has risen above three percent.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in a news briefing on Tuesday said the city's coronavirus positivity rate is 1.38 percent based on its seven-day rolling average, but the daily positivity rate has risen to 3.25 percent, which according to The New York Times is the highest the number has been since June.

"That is cause for real concern," de Blasio said.

De Blasio also said that the city is facing a "serious problem" that is "primarily" in nine zip codes. Officials have been "particularly concerned about eight neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens" that "have accounted for about one-fourth of New York City's new cases in the past two weeks," The New York Times previously reported.

In recent months, New York had brought its number of new COVID-19 cases down significantly after being the hardest-hit state for a while early in the pandemic. But New York recently reported more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time in months. The news that the daily positivity rate has risen above three percent was announced on the same day that New York City's elementary schools began in-person classes. The Times' Eliza Shapiro notes that if the city's positivity rate remains above three percent for seven days, public schools will be forced to close.

"We know we can turn it around, but everyone has to be a part of it," de Blasio said. "But we also know that there have to be very tough measures ready to go and that we will use them as quickly as needed." Brendan Morrow

Tennessee Titans close facilities after 3 players, 5 team employees test positive for coronavirus

11:32 a.m.
Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings.
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The National Football League is facing its first major in-season hurdle regarding the coronavirus pandemic after the league announced Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans had three players and five team personnel members test positive for COVID-19. The tests apparently went through multiple rounds of evaluation to confirm the results, as is league protocol.

The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday, as are the Minnesota Vikings, who the Titans played Sunday, although there's no word if Minnesota actually has any positive tests.

As things stand, it seems the Titans and the league are hoping the team team can safely play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but it will likely be a wait-and-see approach. Scheduling logistics, of course, take a back seat to the health of the individuals who tested positive, but the league is reportedly mulling contigency plans should the game be postponed. Major League Baseball, for what it's worth, experienced two major outbreaks early in its 2020 season, but the regular season finished smoothly. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

10:56 a.m.
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah has died, state media reported Tuesday. He was 91. The cause of death was not made clear, but he fell ill with an unspecified condition earlier this year.

Sheikh Sabah, whose family has ruled Kuwait for 260 years, had served as emir, the country's ultimate authority, since 2006. Before that he was prime minister and, for many decades, foreign minister. While in that role, per BBC, the staunch U.S. ally became known as the "dean of Arab diplomacy" for his efforts to restore relations with countries that supported Iraq during the Gulf War when Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait.

As emir, The Associated Press notes, he served as a mediator between Qatar and several Arab nations that launched a boycott against Doha, but the situation remains unresolved. In 2011, he maintained power during the Arab Spring protests, while still allowing demonstrations.

He is expected to be succeeded by his half brother, the 83-year-old crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Read more at BBC and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

