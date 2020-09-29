See More Speed Reads
2020 presidential debate
Edit

Safety precautions for debate include on-site rapid COVID-19 testing, two Secret Service checkpoints

7:04 p.m.
Chairs set up for the first presidential debate at the Cleveland Clinic.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

To attend the first 2020 presidential debate, audience members must have an invitation, wear a face mask, prove they tested negative for COVID-19, and go through multiple Secret Service security checkpoints.

The debate will be held inside the atrium of the Cleveland Clinic's Samson Pavilion, with chairs blocked off between groups and extra space between rows. Only 80 to 100 people are expected to sit in the audience, NBC News reports, and they all must get tested for COVID-19 at an on-site rapid testing center. Those who test negative are given wristbands, which are necessary for admittance.

Attendees must also go through two Secret Service security checks — one at the perimeter of the Cleveland Clinic campus and another at the entrance to the atrium. While there won't be very many people in the audience, there are already dozens of protesters gathered outside of the debate venue, with many holding up "Black Lives Matter" signs. Catherine Garcia

read this
Edit

7 former FDA commissioners write op-ed blasting Trump administration for eroding trust in the organization

7:19 p.m.
The FDA.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Seven former Food and Drug Administration commissioners have written an op-ed for The Washington Post slamming the White House for "eroding the public's confidence" in the agency. The officials, who served under Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H. W. Bush, stressed that a COVID-19 vaccine is "urgently" needed, but that "if the White House takes the unprecedented step of trying to tip the scales on how safety and benefits will be judged, the impact on public trust will render an effective vaccine much less so."

The piece cites several "deeply troubling" ways the Trump administration has appeared to attempt to influence the FDA's approval of an eventual vaccine, including Trump's own attacks on the FDA and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's "power grab," which wrested away the FDA's ability to sign new rules and regulations regarding the nation's foods and medicines — including vaccines — by reserving that power solely for himself. "These actions are eroding the public’s confidence," the commissioners wrote, citing a new study that found 42 percent of Americans lacked trust in the FDA's decision making, and that 78 percent of Americans believe the vaccine approval process will be too hasty. Additionally, only 21 percent of respondents said they would "definitely" take the COVID-19 vaccine, despite that number being twice as high just a few months ago.

"If the FDA makes available a safe and effective vaccine that people trust, we could expect to meaningfully reduce COVID-19 risk as soon as next spring or summer," the commissioners wrote. "Without that trust, our health and economy could lag for years … Political intrusion only prolongs the pandemic and erodes our public health institutions." Read the full piece here. Jeva Lange

possible fake news
Edit

Ratcliffe shares Russian allegation that Clinton 'stirred up' Trump-Russia scandal, admits it could be 'fabricated'

7:17 p.m.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe just shared the opposite of intelligence with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a Tuesday letter, Ratcliffe let Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) know he'd declassified some Russian intelligence alleging Hillary Clinton may have launched President Trump's Russia scandal. Not that Ratcliffe, a Trump appointee who has defended the president on Russia before, had any idea if the allegation was true or not.

In July 2016, U.S. intelligence picked up Russian intelligence alleging the Democratic presidential nominee "had approved a plan to stir up a scandal against" Trump by "tying him to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russian's hacking of the Democratic National Committee." Former CIA Director John Brennan apparently briefed then-President Barack Obama on the intelligence. But Ratcliffe noted the intelligence community "does not know the accuracy of this allegation," or if it contains "exaggeration or fabrication" — probably a reason it wasn't shared earlier.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe has declined to release the U.S. intelligence community's annual global threat assessment — something Trump's former anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk said is more important than "sketchy Russia intel chatter." Kathryn Krawczyk

magic doesn't pay the bills
Edit

Disney will lay off 28,000 theme park employees after months of coronavirus furloughs

6:06 p.m.
Disneyland.
DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

Disney has realized its parks won't be back at full capacity anytime soon.

Disney furloughed and stopped paying more than 100,000 of its parks employees in April, about a month into the coronavirus pandemic. And on Tuesday, Disney's head of parks, experiences, and products Josh D'Amaro announced about 28,000 of those furloughs will become permanent layoffs. Employees at all levels of D'Amaro's department will be affected, though 67 percent of those laid off are part-time employees.

After the April furlough, an agreement with a union led the company to continue paying health care for furloughed workers. D'Amaro said in his statement the company was currently talking with unions and union-represented employees about the layoffs. He also blamed California's coronavirus restrictions for keeping Disneyland closed, failing to mention that California and Florida — the home of Disney's American parks — are still among the hardest-hit states by coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit every aspect of Disney's business hard, though it still brought in a lower-than-expected $11.87 billion in revenue in 2020's second financial quarter. It theme park division alone saw a $3.5 billion revenue drop; it usually accounts for 37 percent of the company's total revenue. Kathryn Krawczyk

absentee voting
Edit

Almost 100,000 voters in Brooklyn were sent absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses

5:55 p.m.

Nearly 100,000 Brooklyn voters received absentee ballots that had the wrong names and addresses printed on the return envelopes, CNN reports.

Completed ballots in New York need to be placed inside an initial "oath" envelope — which displays the voter's name, address, and voter ID — and the oath envelope then gets placed inside a second envelope, which is mailed back to local election officials. A mistake by a third-party vendor contracted to print and mail the ballots for voters in Brooklyn and Queens, however, has led to some 99,477 voters receiving an oath envelope with the personal information of a different voter.

Michael Ryan, the election board's executive director, said that the BOE would "do everything that it needs to do ... to ensure that all of the ballots received are appropriately processed and the votes that are tallied are properly credited to the voters who have participated in the process." But the mistake still only fuels claims by President Trump and his allies, who've sought to shake confidence in what experts say is a secure and safe absentee voting process.

Ryan added that everyone who was potentially affected will receive a new ballot with an explanation of why; voters who received envelopes with the wrong name are also asked to contact the Board of Elections via Twitter, email, or by calling 1-866-868-3692 (New Yorkers can also track their ballots here). So far, a total of 520,000 absentee ballots have been sent out in the city across all boroughs, and just over a million people nationwide have cast their votes in the election. Jeva Lange

Campaign ads
Edit

'Doom-and-gloom' ads attacking Trump are backfiring, Democratic strategist argues

5:42 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Political ads that attack President Trump, like those produced by the Lincoln Project, tend to go viral, but Jess McIntosh, a veteran Democratic communications strategist, told Vanity Fair that's not the way to go if Democrats (or, in the case of the Lincoln Project, anti-Trump Republicans) want to prevent the president's re-election.

McIntosh specifically criticized "scary, doom-and-gloom, negative spots" that use Trump's voice or even just his face. She said they "not only aren't working with people that we want, they're causing backlash among the people that we need."

That doesn't mean McIntosh and others want to ignore Trump; they just believe, she said, "you can make the case that you want to make without even saying his name. The point of ads that seem to work is not centering him, either with audio or visually."

McIntosh learned from experience, having overseen a digital ad earlier this year condemning Trump's march across Lafayette Square during the George Floyd protests. Testing reportedly showed the campaign changed almost no minds about Trump or the demonstrations. Subsequently, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, McIntosh's non-profit ad agency Fellow Americans, took Trump out of a lot of its content, opting to challenge his response to the crisis "in more creative ways." Read more at Vanity Fair. Tim O'Donnell

This American Gaffe
Edit

North Carolina senate candidate commits grievous sin: confusing grilling for barbecuing

4:56 p.m.

You've got to hand it to North Carolina — they have some truly scrumptious scandals down in the Tar Heel State.

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham found himself in hot water on Monday night after tweeting a photo of himself standing next to a gas grill, spatula in hand as he apparently readied hot dogs and hamburgers. "There's nothing better than BBQ — except for winning this Senate seat, of course," he wrote as a caption.

But North Carolinians quickly took issue with the fact that "the tweet itself appears to suggest, wrongly, that barbecue can be made on a gas grill, or worse, that grilling falls within the realm of barbecue," explains the Raleigh-based News & Observer. Sure enough, Cunningham was soon the target of many angry foodies online:

Sure enough, the North Carolina GOP even issued a statement, slamming Cunningham by writing, "In North Carolina, we have Eastern BBQ and Western BBQ but neither involves a spatula, hot dog buns or gas grills. Cunningham is an elitist trial lawyer, and this BBQ gaffe demonstrates that he is out of touch with North Carolina voters who actually know what North Carolina BBQ is."

Cunningham, a native of Lexington, quickly backtracked, telling The News & Observer that he would never mix up grilling with barbecuing. "No self-respecting son of Lexington would ever do that," he emphasized, claiming he'd only used the term because he was showing off his new campaign swag, an apron which reads — perhaps now rather audaciously — "Ambassador for North Carolina BBQ." Jeva Lange

king in the castle
Edit

Borat sequel that could reportedly 'derail a political career' to debut before Election Day

4:27 p.m.
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen appears in character as Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev at a press conference and photo call to promote his film Borat Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan, at the Sydney Opera House on Nove
Stephane L'hostis/Getty Images

High five!

A surprise sequel to the hit 2006 comedy Borat from Sacha Baron Cohen is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video prior to Election Day, Deadline reports.

Collider previously reported that a Borat sequel had already been filmed, although it wasn't clear at the time when it might be released. The plot of the sequel, Collider reported, involves Baron Cohen's character of Borat going undercover to conduct interviews after the original film made him famous, and The Film Stage also reported that "Trump and Epstein's relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled." Additionally, The Film Stage reports that "one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career."

The original Borat featured Baron Cohen starring as a reporter from Kazakhstan interacting with real people who were unaware he was playing a character. Baron Cohen continued to dupe real people on 2018's Showtime series Who Is America?, which saw him managing to secure interviews with politicians like former Vice President Dick Cheney. In one case, a Georgia politician resigned from office after he was filmed on the show yelling the N-word.

For the Borat sequel, Deadline reports that Baron Cohen "flew to various parts of the U.S. and internationally to shoot" it, and he reportedly "risked his life multiple times" doing so, even having to wear a bulletproof vest on two days. The film, which according to The Film Stage appears to be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, is expected to debut in late October. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.