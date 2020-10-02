See More Speed Reads
Opinion
Edit

Trump's strategy of COVID denial is defeated by COVID

4:49 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Through last spring, Donald Trump was all over the map on COVID-19. First he moved to restrict travel from China to halt the spread of the virus. Then he downplayed the danger while knowing the risks full well. Then he relented and treated it seriously for several weeks. Finally, growing impatient and worried about the consequences of the pandemic on the economy and his prospects for re-election, he made a fateful decision. From mid-May on, the message from the White House has been constant and clear: The worst is over, it's time to open things up, let's get back to normal.

That was the authentically Trumpian response. As Andrew Sullivan writes in his weekly column, Trump "has spent years at war with reality: living in delusions, perpetuating fantasies, imagining hoaxes, constructing conspiracies, accruing debt, rewriting history constantly as self-serving myth." No wonder he thought he could will away the virus, too. But of course, the belief that one can remake the world in order to conform to one's needs and hopes is what children do. As Sullivan also notes, "at some point, reality was going to get personal in return."

And so it has — with Trump himself coming down with COVID-19 right as he heads into the final month of the presidential campaign. But not only him. Republicans throughout Washington and across the country have followed the president's lead, refusing to wear masks, mocking those who do, throwing parties, going to public events. This includes the large, maskless event held at the White House last weekend to announce the president's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. That may well be where Fr. John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, picked up the virus, along with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and possibly many others.

But that was nearly a week ago. Since then, Trump traveled to Cleveland for the presidential debate on Tuesday, then to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday, and finally to an indoor fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday — the last of these after presidential adviser Hope Hicks had already tested positive. Trump himself tested positive later that night. As Jeff Greenfield put it in a tweet Friday morning, "the fact that Trump and Company knew of Hicks' condition and just pressed on with their plans is almost unfathomable, until you realize how much they had invested in downplaying the pandemic." Damon Linker

This just in
Edit

Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes law firm reportedly dies in plane crash

5:38 p.m.

Stephen Barnes, one half of the personal injury attorney duo Cellino & Barnes, reportedly died Friday in a plane crash.

Barnes, a registered pilot, was flying a plane he owned from New Hampshire back to Buffalo, New York, on Friday when the plane crashed outside of the city. Terry Connors, an attorney from Cellino & Barnes, first said the plane was Barnes'. Another source later told The Buffalo News that Barnes was flying the plane, and that he and a female relative onboard died in the crash. Other Buffalo news sources later confirmed Barnes was piloting, and police later confirmed both people on the plane died.

Barnes and Ross Cellino worked together for decades to turn Cellino & Barnes from a western New York-based firm into a massively profitable powerhouse, with its notable ads always featuring the firm's phone number as a catchy jingle. Barnes and Cellino began the process of breaking up the firm several years ago. New York magazine published a feature on the firm and its recent, still ongoing breakup just weeks ago. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump headed for Walter Reed Medical Center after coronavirus diagnosis

5:21 p.m.

President Trump headed to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday afternoon after his earlier COVID-19 diagnosis; he'll "be working from the presidential offices" there "for the next few days," the White House said.

The report came less than an hour after the White House reported Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits." First lady Melania Trump "remains well with only a mild cough and headache," while the rest of the Trump family tested negative for COVID-19. Trump was being treated with an experimental cocktail of antibiotics that has proved promising to fight COVID-19.

But Dr. Esther Choo, an expert in public health and epidemiology, told BBC that treatment is "aggressive" if Trump is only showing symptoms of fatigue.

People close to Trump instead tell CNN he has had a fever since this morning, and others tell The New York Times the president is experiencing a low-grade fever, nasal congestion, and a cough. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Edit

Chris Wallace says Trump family actually didn't get tested before debate

4:52 p.m.

Fox News' Chris Wallace has suggested the Trump family put everyone at Tuesday's debate at risk of catching the coronavirus.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced early Friday they both tested positive for COVID-19, just days after they appeared at the first presidential debate. Both viewers and participants in the debate were required to be tested for COVID-19 before coming in, but as Wallace described Friday on Fox News, the Trump family may have found a workaround.

While talking with Wallace, fellow host Bill Hemmer discussed a Friday statement from the Cleveland Clinic that said "the candidates themselves ... had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns." "They weren't tested by the clinic based on that statement, Chris, and to me, that sounds like an honor system," Hemmer said. "Well, they couldn't be tested by the clinic," Wallace responded, explaining how he and Hemmer had arrived early enough to be tested, but the Trump family "didn't show up until 3, 4, 5 in the afternoon" on the day of the debate. "Yeah, there was an honor system" when it came to the two campaigns' people, Wallace finished.

Trump reportedly began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon at a fundraising event in New Jersey. He has been fatigued all day, while Melania Trump has a headache and light cough, the White House physician said. Kathryn Krawczyk

no time to release
Edit

James Bond movie No Time to Die becomes the latest blockbuster to abandon 2020

4:38 p.m.
No Time To Die
United Artists Releasing

Yet another major blockbuster movie has abandoned 2020.

No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie that had previously been one of the last major films still scheduled to come to theaters in 2020, has been delayed to April 2021 from Nov. 20. A statement said this was in order to ensure the film would "be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience."

While there was initially hope in Hollywood that the Christopher Nolan film Tenet would signal a return to moviegoing amid the coronavirus pandemic, its box office performance in the United States has been disappointing, and numerous major films have been postponed as a result. Disney recently pushed the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, which was expected to be one of the biggest movies of 2020, to May 2021.

In early March, No Time to Die became the first major movie to delay its release due to the pandemic, moving from April to November before movie theaters were forced to close their doors.

Struggling movie theaters are now in the difficult position of having reopened expecting a regular schedule of films to show after Tenet, only for the most-anticipated remaining movies of the year to abandon their previously-set dates. Among the films still set for theatrical release in 2020 include the next Pixar film Soul, which is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, and Dune, set for Dec. 18. But as more and more films are delayed, the prospect of seeing any major releases in theaters before 2021 is looking increasingly unlikely. Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Edit

Face masks will still be 'recommended but not required' at the White House

4:17 p.m.
President Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the fact that President Trump — along with Melania Trump and senior adviser Hope Hicks — tested positive for COVID-19, the White House will not be making any changes to its virus protocol, The Associated Press reports. "Our standard protocol is CDC best practices and recommendations," a White House official told Axios. "Facial coverings are recommended but not required … good hygiene is strongly recommended and social distancing is encouraged."

The White House will also not be changing its current testing system, despite the fact that it did not detect Hicks' infection on the day that she began to experience symptoms of the virus. This is perhaps unsurprising, given top officials' open disdain for risk-reduction measures — Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff who recently traveled with both Trump and Hicks, addressed reporters without wearing a mask on Friday morning. COVID-19 is "contagious ... regardless of whatever protocol we have," he reasoned. Jacob Lambert

COVID in the White House
Edit

GOP reportedly fears losing the SCOTUS vote if more senators get coronavirus

3:38 p.m.

The Senate has just a few weeks before Election Day to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and have scheduled her confirmation hearings for the week of Oct. 12. But with Trump facing a COVID-19 diagnosis, and with the Senate's Republican caucus temporarily down a member, they're reportedly getting nervous.

Democrats and at least one Republican have already pledged not to vote to confirm Barrett, so the Republican caucus has very few seats it can give up in the next few weeks. That's why, a GOP aide tells The Washington Post, some Republicans are asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to end the session and let senators stay home next week. "If some in the Republican caucus get sick, we are screwed," the aide said.

A source later confirmed this sentiment with Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove, who tweeted "there's fear among Senate Republicans about proceeding with a relatively needless session next week and risking someone falling ill." Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), a critical member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but promised to return in time for Barrett's hearings.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has said she won't vote to confirm Barrett along with every Senate Democrat. That leaves Republicans with just three seats to lose before Barrett's confirmation would be at risk. Kathryn Krawczyk

and still the fraud claims keep flowing
Edit

Trump claimed mail-in ballots were found in a river. There were no ballots and also no river.

2:52 p.m.
Filling out a mail-in ballot.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is going to have to find another allegation of voter fraud to exaggerate.

Trump has falsely tried to claim mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, particularly focusing on an example from Wisconsin where some mail-in ballots were allegedly found in a river. But as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, there was no river involved in the incident Trump keeps talking about, and also no ballots.

Over the past few weeks, Trump has repeatedly mentioned eight mail-in ballots "found in a river." That included at Tuesday night's presidential debate, where the singular river became "creeks" and also "river," and some of the found ballots "just happened to have the name 'Trump'" on them, Trump claimed. A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the claims on Thursday, but she wouldn't answer who was allegedly doing it or what river was being mentioned, instead bring up an incident where mail was found in a ditch in Wisconsin.

Even if Trump and McEnany were just mistaken about the body of water, their claim of voter fraud was also off base. The director of the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Thursday that the mail found in a ditch outside Appleton, Wisconsin, "did not include any Wisconsin ballots." She added that she didn't know if ballots from other states were found. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.