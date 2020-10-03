Trump critics can't believe he went to buffet fundraiser hours before his COVID-19 announcement

-
Trump critics can't believe he went to buffet fundraiser hours before his COVID-19 announcement2:45 p.m.
Trump was reportedly administered supplemental oxygen before hospitalization1:34 p.m.
Some White House aides were reportedly told they couldn't get tested for coronavirus1:15 p.m.
Mark Meadows reportedly says Trump's vitals 'were very concerning'12:49 p.m.
Chris Christie latest to announce positive coronavirus test11:55 a.m.
India becomes 3rd country to record 100,000 coronavirus deaths11:14 a.m.
Trump received remdesivir after coronavirus symptoms reportedly worsened throughout the day10:57 a.m.
Bob Gibson, Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 849:00 a.m.
