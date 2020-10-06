Trump is once again comparing COVID-19 to the flu

The morning after he was discharged from Walter Reed hospital, where he was treated for COVID-19, President Trump tweeted that "we have learned to live" with the approaching flu season, "just like we are learning to live with" the coronavirus, claiming that the flu is actually a greater risk for "most populations."
It's a case Trump has made frequently since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, but one that had seemingly taken a back seat more recently as COVID-19 fatalities crossed the six-figure threshold. Now it seems that Trump's own bout with the virus, which may not be done, has him circling back to the questionable argument.
The president's latest comments were off the mark, statistically. Influenzas are indeed serious viruses, but there haven't been 100,000 flu deaths in the United States since the 1968 pandemic, and more people have died this year from the coronavirus than the last five flu seasons combined. Tim O'Donnell
This is false. In fact, more people in US have already died from coronavirus than died from flu during past five flu seasons combined:
Three scientists will share this year's Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries about one of the most mysterious objects in our universe.
British scientist Roger Penrose was awarded one half of the prize for discovering how black holes back up Einstein's theory of relativity, the Nobel Committee announced Tuesday. German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez meanwhile received the other half for finding a supermassive black hole was at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy.
Just in! This photo of new Nobel Laureate Reinhard Genzel snapped after he discovered he had been awarded the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics.
Penrose's work fed into Genzel and Ghez's, as he used math to prove black holes could actually exist based on the theory of relativity. He was a longtime collaborator with Stephen Hawking, with whom he worked to "merge Einstein's theory of relativity with quantum theory to suggest that space and time would begin with the Big Bang and end in black holes," CNN writes. Nobel prizes can't be awarded posthumously, but analyst David Pendlebury noted to CNN that Hawking's work was mentioned in both Penrose and Genzel and Ghez' work.
Ghez is meanwhile the fourth woman to ever receive the Nobel prize in Physics, telling The Associated Press that "I hope I can inspire other young women into the field. It's a field that has so many pleasures. And if you're passionate about the science, there's so much that can be done." Kathryn Krawczyk
"The big news today is that President Trump has been released from Walter Reed hospital," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The good news, it's safe for the president to return home, mostly because everyone at the White House already has the virus. When she heard he was coming home, Melania immediately checked herself into Walter Reed." On Sunday, Trump also left the hospital for a short joy ride to wave at fans, he added. "Yeah, the Secret Service had to take Trump around after 50 Uber XL drivers were like, 'Hell no!'"
The Late Show took the Uber idea to some dark places.
"Even worse, at the end of the ride, Trump only gave his driver three stars," James Corden joked at The Late Late Show. "It means that guy can't drive a Luxe anymore." On Monday night, "Trump was officially released from the hospital, and as soon as he got to the White House, he took off his mask and struck a pose," he added. "When you watch that, it does look like the drama of the moment really took Trump's breath away. Oh, that's probably the coronavirus. ... He held that salute for a full 23 seconds — or one second for every person that he's infected with COVID."
"There he is, immediately taking off his mask, saluting the Marines and, I'm gonna say, camera crew filming this campaign ad," Stephen Colbert added at The Late Show. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone he's about to infect." Seriously, he said, "the Trump administration is now the hot zone. Coming this fall from Aaron Sorkin, The Infest Wing."
"I mean, can we just assume everybody in the White House has coronavirus at this point?" Seth Meyers asked at Late Night. "It's like Game of Thrones, except we'd be happy if it ended with Bran in change."
Yes, "it turns out while you've spent the last seven months hugging your grandma through a giant condom, Trump and his friends are having no-mask cocktail receptions indoors, where the guest of honor is COVID-19 — and now at least 30 people in Trump's circle have tested positive for COVID-19," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And look, I know some people are saying that this was karma catching up to Trump, but guys, a massive outbreak at the White House is not karma, it's consequences." Watch below. Peter Weber
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a lead of 16 percentage points over President Trump nationwide in a CNN/SSRS poll of likely voters released Tuesday morning. Biden's lead, 57 percent to 41 percent, is an increase from previous polls, but since this is CNN's first national poll of likely voters this election, companions aren't exact. The poll was conducted Oct. 1-4, after the first presidential debate and mostly after Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was made public.
Biden beats Trump on every issue in the CNN/SSRS poll, including handling of the economy, though only by a narrow 2 points. Biden's favorability rating has risen to 52 percent, versus 39 parent for Trump, but "the president's core supporters remain as supportive of him as they have been, if not more," CNN reports. "Trump does not appear to have made any gains among the groups his campaign needs to attract in order to dent Biden's longstanding lead."
While 86 percent of Americans said the loser of the race has an obligation to concede once the results are certified, only 78 percent of Trump supporters agreed, down 5 points from August, and 58 percent of all voters said they don't expect Trump to accept the results and concede, versus 71 percent who predicted Biden would do so.
The poll surveyed a random sample of 1,001 likely voters via landline and its margin of sampling error is ± 3.6 percentage points. Peter Weber
On Monday, a trio of scientists won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their joint discovery of the virus that causes Hepatitis C. While their prize is deserved — the Nobel Committee cited the breakthrough as resulting in "blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives" — it feels in some ways like the calm before the storm. If all goes well, it will be the 2021 Nobel Awards that recognize the scientists who discover the first proven COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.
Some believe the Nobel Committee's awards for pandemic responses could start much sooner, though — possibly as soon as Friday, when the organization announces its most prestigious honor, the Peace Prize. But while bookmakers regard the World Health Organization as the current favorite to win it, there is another elephant in the room: climate change.
Bookmakers say a climate-related Peace Prize indeed has a chance: the 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who led school strikes for the climate last fall, is considered a favorite behind the WHO and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Ardern has been praised for her handling of the virus, briefly eradicating it from the country, but was also in contention prior to the outbreak for her leadership following the 2019 white supremacist terror attack in Christchurch). Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), told CNN he has his doubts about Thunberg though, noting: "What I'm questioning is the link between climate change and armed conflict, which is very often overstated."
Other scientists strongly disagree. Plus there's precedent: Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won the Peace Prize in 2007 for "their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change." And we know age isn't a factor: Malala Yousafzai was also 17 when she became the youngest Peace Prize laureate in 2014.
Both the World Health Organization and Thunberg would be sure to draw furious criticism of the famously scandal-averse Nobel Committee, which will in all likelihood honor an obscure mediator of a lower-profile crisis instead (and no, it won't be Donald Trump). But while there are future opportunities and unknown discoveries yet to be made in the race to beat COVID-19, the science behind climate change is known and it is urgent. An environmental Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 would be the crowning acknowledgment that the crisis needs. Jeva Lange
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fielded questions from voters at an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Monday night, and in his answers he urged people to wear masks, said President Trump was partly to blame for contracting COVID-19, and suggested he shouldn't have called him a "clown" during last week's debate.
After a voter asked Biden about Trump's "bullying" interruptions at the debate, moderator Lester Holt noted "it was an ugly debate, and it hit some lows — you called him a 'clown,' a 'fool,' you told him to 'shut up.' It seemed to go against some of the language you've said about, you know, not being divisive. Do you regret any part on your part?"
Biden said as Trump kept lobbing "invectives" and personal gibes at him, he tried hard "to figure out how I could possibly have him respect the debate, respect the evening." And when it became clear Trump had no intent to talk about substantive issues or answer questions, "I did get very frustrated," he said. "And I should have said 'this is a clownish undertaking' instead of calling him a clown. But the fact is, it was — I'll be very honest with you, I think it was embarrassing for the nation."
Another voter asked what Biden would do if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court and casts the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, which recognized a national right to abortion. "The only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land," Biden said. "That's what I would do."
Trevor Noah asked correspondent Jaboukie Young-White on Monday's Daily Show what he thought about the news President Trump caught COVID-19. Young-White said it made him angry.
"You know, I hear you Jaboukie," Noah said. "Many Americans are angry with the president because they feel like he was irresponsible with his health and with the health of those around him, and now he's not only endangering his own life but threatening the operation of the entire federal government." Oh, sure, Young-White said, but he's really angry "because he is overshadowing the most important news story right now: Melania Trump hates Christmas." When Noah looked confused, he played the clip of the first lady's NSFW tirade against decorating the White House for Christmas.
"Oh, man, I totally forgot that story," Noah laughed. "It was the greatest news story of all time, Trevor," Young-White said. "I love it so much, I made it my ringtone." He tried out some questionable jokes he had worked up in the two hours between the recording's release and the COVID diagnoses, ran through why the news is deliciously ironic, and suggested Fox News would not have greeted the recordings with total silence if the first lady trashing Christmas had been Michelle Obama. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump returned to the White House from a military hospital on Monday evening, mask-less and still contagious with COVID-19, but the White House had changed in his three-day absence. "Instead of a bustling hive of pre-election activity, the West Wing has become a breeding ground for viral contagion," CNN reports. "A new aura of mistrust was settling in as several aides raised questions about whether they had been recklessly put in harm's way over the past week."
The White House has "cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has the government's most extensive knowledge and resources for contact tracing, out of the process," the Times reports, instead charging the small White House Medical Unit with emailing people potentially exposed in the 48 hours before Trump was diagnosed on Thursday.
"I guess an email is notification of exposure," Erin Sanders, a nurse practitioner and certified contact tracer in Boston, told the Times. "But that is not contact tracing," and it's "not how a responsible public health agency handles a super-spreading cluster of a deadly virus." MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was gobsmacked the White House isn't tracing people who were in contact with Trump.
"This is a cluster. What you want to do when there's a cluster is identify everyone who may have been exposed, so that they can be quarantined if appropriate, and tested," former CDC Director Tom Frieden agreed. "And by doing that you stop webs of transmission." Peter Weber