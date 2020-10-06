Trump is once again comparing COVID-19 to the flu

"The big news today is that President Trump has been released from Walter Reed hospital," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The good news, it's safe for the president to return home, mostly because everyone at the White House already has the virus. When she heard he was coming home, Melania immediately checked herself into Walter Reed." On Sunday, Trump also left the hospital for a short joy ride to wave at fans, he added. "Yeah, the Secret Service had to take Trump around after 50 Uber XL drivers were like, 'Hell no!'"

The Late Show took the Uber idea to some dark places.

"Even worse, at the end of the ride, Trump only gave his driver three stars," James Corden joked at The Late Late Show. "It means that guy can't drive a Luxe anymore." On Monday night, "Trump was officially released from the hospital, and as soon as he got to the White House, he took off his mask and struck a pose," he added. "When you watch that, it does look like the drama of the moment really took Trump's breath away. Oh, that's probably the coronavirus. ... He held that salute for a full 23 seconds — or one second for every person that he's infected with COVID."

"There he is, immediately taking off his mask, saluting the Marines and, I'm gonna say, camera crew filming this campaign ad," Stephen Colbert added at The Late Show. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone he's about to infect." Seriously, he said, "the Trump administration is now the hot zone. Coming this fall from Aaron Sorkin, The Infest Wing."

"I mean, can we just assume everybody in the White House has coronavirus at this point?" Seth Meyers asked at Late Night. "It's like Game of Thrones, except we'd be happy if it ended with Bran in change."