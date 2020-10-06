All but 1 of the Joint Chiefs are quarantining after exposure to coronavirus at a meeting

-
All but 1 of the Joint Chiefs are quarantining after exposure to coronavirus at a meeting1:56 p.m.
Hurricane Delta hits Category 4 as it heads for Yucatan, Gulf Coast1:13 p.m.
White House doctor says Trump is reporting 'no symptoms' after discharge1:05 p.m.
Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of 31-year-old Black man12:20 p.m.
At least 1 of Trump's military aides tasked with carrying the nuclear 'football' reportedly has coronavirus11:59 a.m.
Michelle Obama deems Trump 'racist' who 'lied to us' about coronavirus dangers in final video for Biden11:19 a.m.
The coronavirus pandemic has increased global trust in science, study suggests11:18 a.m.
Trump is once again comparing COVID-19 to the flu9:47 a.m.
