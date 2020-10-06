See More Speed Reads
COVID in the White House
Edit

All but 1 of the Joint Chiefs are quarantining after exposure to coronavirus at a meeting

1:56 p.m.
Gen. Mark Milley.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after being exposed to coronavirus at a meeting.

The military leaders, including Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, were potentially exposed to coronavirus via Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard. Only Marine Corps. Commandant Gen. David Berger won't be isolating, as he tested negative for the virus multiple times last week.

Ray is the Coast Guard's No. 2 commandant and was "at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders,” Jonathan Hoffman, the Pentagon spokesman, said in a Tuesday statement. All of the joint chiefs and other close contacts at the meeting tested negative for the virus, but will remain isolated for further testing, Hoffman added.

As The New York Times reports, Milley and other senior Pentagon officials have been repeatedly tested since they attended a White House event with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Sept. 27. The president and first lady reported testing positive for the virus later that week. Kathryn Krawczyk

hurricanes are still happening
Edit

Hurricane Delta hits Category 4 as it heads for Yucatan, Gulf Coast

1:13 p.m.

Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthened to become a Category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon, with winds measuring 130 miles per hour as it heads toward Mexico and the Gulf Coast.

Delta is expected to hit Mexico's Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday morning, bringing "extremely dangerous storm surge" as early as Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center warned. Heavy rainfall, leading to potential flash flooding and mudslides, could hit the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, and the northern Yucatan.

Delta will then likely curve away from Mexico and toward Louisiana, picking up strength as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. Ahead of Delta's arrival in the U.S., heavy rainfall is expected throughout the Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and southeastern U.S. And when Delta arrives on Friday, it could bring "life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds," especially along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts, per the NHC.

Cancun and other parts of the Yucatan were already dealing with soaking rains from Tropical Storm Gamma on Tuesday as Mexico evacuated tourists and residents to inland shelters, The Associated Press reports. Delta comes at the end of a busy Atlantic hurricane season, which used up the World Meteorological Organization's alphabetical storm names for only the second time in history. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House doctor says Trump is reporting 'no symptoms' after discharge

1:05 p.m.

In the most recent update on President Trump's health, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Tuesday said Trump has not reported any coronavirus symptoms the morning after his discharge from Walter Reed hospital.

The president, Conley said, "continues to do extremely well" after a "restful" night back at the White House, and his vital signs and physical exam "remain stable."

Conley has been subject to criticism throughout Trump's bout with the virus, especially after he acknowledged deliberately leaving out concerning details about the president's oxygen levels last week because he was trying to reflect the "upbeat" attitude displayed by the White House. He then was evasive when responding to questions from reporters about Trump's treatment Monday afternoon.

So, the latest report likely won't allay skepticism about Trump's condition, which Conley himself has said will be monitored very closely until at least next week. By that point, he has said, if Trump has continued to progress, "we will all take that final deep sigh of relief." Tim O'Donnell

police shootings
Edit

Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of 31-year-old Black man

12:20 p.m.
Protest following shooting of Jonathan Price.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Shaun Lucas, a police officer in Wolfe City, Texas, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old Black man, CNN reports.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lucas responded to a call about a possible fight Saturday evening and attempted to detain Price, who civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said was attempting to break up a domestic dispute in which another man was being "aggressive toward a woman." When Price "resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away" Lucas used his taser and then fired his gun, the department said. Price later died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation has since determined Lucas' "actions were not (objectively) reasonable," the Texas DPS said in a statement. Subsequently, Texas Rangers booked Lucas into the Hunt County Jail.

Price's death comes on the heels of other high-profile incidents in which police officers killed Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks. Their deaths have sparked protests against police brutality across the country. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
Edit

At least 1 of Trump's military aides tasked with carrying the nuclear 'football' reportedly has coronavirus

11:59 a.m.

President Trump's military aides have a big job. At least one of them also has coronavirus.

At least one of the president's five military aides tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, after Trump himself tested positive, CNN first reported and Bloomberg confirmed. The aides, each representing one branch of the U.S. military, stay close to Trump at all times, and carry his emergency briefcase known as the "nuclear football."

The aide is among 11 people who work close to Trump who have contracted COVID-19 or are isolating after potential exposure. Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday despite still being contagious with the virus, and as video of his arrival showed, he isn't wearing a mask around others. Trump's health and security teams have since acquired "a supply of medical gowns, goggles and respirator masks" to use if they have to be close to him, CNN reports. Kathryn Krawczyk

the 2020 countdown
Edit

Michelle Obama deems Trump 'racist' who 'lied to us' about coronavirus dangers in final video for Biden

11:19 a.m.

Former first lady Michelle Obama isn't mincing her words in criticizing President Trump even after a few tumultuous days at the White House.

Obama released a 24-minute video advocating for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday, calling it her "closing argument" for the campaign. Obama almost didn't "go public" with this message after Trump and other White House officials contracted coronavirus, she tweeted, but ultimately concluded "the drama of the past few days has only emphasized what's at stake in this election."

While Obama's video didn't mention Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, she did deem him "missing in action" throughout the coronavirus crisis. Trump is a man who "knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear," Obama said. Trump's failure is apparent if we just "look around the world," as countries with "the same kind of resources to contain" the virus did so because they didn't have to "contend with" Trump, she added.

Trump didn't call for unity during this "greatest crisis of our lifetimes," Obama continued, and instead spent it "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs" and "whipping up violence and intimidation." But even though Trump's words are "patently false," "morally wrong," and even "racist," they still could win him the election if Americans don't "vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it," Obama concluded.

Watch Obama's video below. Kathryn Krawczyk

on the rise
Edit

The coronavirus pandemic has increased global trust in science, study suggests

11:18 a.m.
Coronavirus research.
Hagen Hopkins - Pool/Getty Images

Over the last three years, 3M's "State of Science" report found that global skepticism of science was increasing — from 29 percent in 2018 to 32 percent in 2019 to 37 percent in 2020. But a more recent survey taken after the coronavirus pandemic began suggests that trend may be reversing.

In the post-pandemic survey, science skepticism dropped back to 28 percent, while trust in science increased to 89 percent, the highest since the study began. And, more specifically, the number of people who only believe in science that aligns with their personal beliefs is down six points since 2019.

The change is seemingly linked to COVID-19, which has increased the presence of science in people's lives. Since the 2018 survey, the number of people who agreed that science is very important to their everyday life increased 12 points to 54 percent in the most recent survey, and the same number of people said they are more likely to advocate for science because of the pandemic. Before, 3M notes, that number was 20 percent.

The post-pandemic survey was conducted among 1,000 adults in Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level overall was 0.94 percentage points, with a 3.1 percent margin of error for each individual country. Read more at 3M. Tim O'Donnell

'flat circle'
Edit

Trump is once again comparing COVID-19 to the flu

9:47 a.m.

The morning after he was discharged from Walter Reed hospital, where he was treated for COVID-19, President Trump tweeted that "we have learned to live" with the approaching flu season, "just like we are learning to live with" the coronavirus, claiming that the flu is actually a greater risk for "most populations."

It's a case Trump has made frequently since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, but one that had seemingly taken a back seat more recently as COVID-19 fatalities crossed the six-figure threshold. Now it seems that Trump's own bout with the virus, which may not be done, has him circling back to the questionable argument.

The president's latest comments were off the mark, statistically. Influenzas are indeed serious viruses, but there haven't been 100,000 flu deaths in the United States since the 1968 pandemic, and more people have died this year from the coronavirus than the last five flu seasons combined. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.