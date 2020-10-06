All but 1 of the Joint Chiefs are quarantining after exposure to coronavirus at a meeting

All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after being exposed to coronavirus at a meeting.

The military leaders, including Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, were potentially exposed to coronavirus via Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard. Only Marine Corps. Commandant Gen. David Berger won't be isolating, as he tested negative for the virus multiple times last week.

Ray is the Coast Guard's No. 2 commandant and was "at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders,” Jonathan Hoffman, the Pentagon spokesman, said in a Tuesday statement. All of the joint chiefs and other close contacts at the meeting tested negative for the virus, but will remain isolated for further testing, Hoffman added.

As The New York Times reports, Milley and other senior Pentagon officials have been repeatedly tested since they attended a White House event with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Sept. 27. The president and first lady reported testing positive for the virus later that week. Kathryn Krawczyk