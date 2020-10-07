Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing released on $1 million bail

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing, was released from prison Wednesday on a $1 million conditional bond.

Chauvin was fired from the force and later charged with second-degree murder after he kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. He was held in a state prison, but posted a non-cash $1 million bond to be released with conditions Wednesday, CBS Minnesota reports.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing; prosecution records also showed Chauvin had several excessive force incidents before this one. Chauvin's bail was set at $1.25 million, but he could be released for $1 million if he agreed not to contact Floyd's family or work in law enforcement or security again. His lawyers have pointed to Floyd's "significant conditions" like heart disease and a bout with COVID-19, as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine in his body to explain his death, which the county medical examiner has disputed. Chauvin been held in the Oak Park Heights state prison for the past few months as he awaited his trial for Floyd's murder, which will begin in March.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, the other officers who helped Chauvin hold Floyd down or stood by as he did, were charged with aiding and abetting murder. Kathryn Krawczyk