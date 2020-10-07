Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing released on $1 million bail

-
Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing released on $1 million bail2:50 p.m.
Biden has double-digit leads in Pennsylvania and Florida, Quinnipiac poll finds3:35 p.m.
Trump 'symptom-free for over 24 hours' and has produced coronavirus antibodies, doctor says2:16 p.m.
A growing number of voters say Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed1:18 p.m.
White House medical team reportedly links Trump's infection to Barrett event12:18 p.m.
Trump's legal team loses yet another effort to conceal his tax records11:28 a.m.
The Trump campaign is reportedly back to planning rallies11:15 a.m.
Trump is returning to work in the Oval Office10:24 a.m.
