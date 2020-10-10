Chris Christie released from hospital following COVID-19 treatment

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday morning that he has been released from the hospital, where he spent a week being treated for COVID-19. Christie thanked the medical staff that tended to him, and while he was short on specifics about his illness and treatment, he did suggest he will provide some clarity soon.

I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2020

CNN had reported that Christie received the antiviral drug remdesivir, which President Trump was also treated with during his bout with the coronavirus last week. Christie initially said last week that he checked himself into the hospital for precautionary reasons because he has a history of asthma.

He was one of several people connected to the White House who contracted the virus in recent weeks and had helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate shortly before both men tested positive. Tim O'Donnell