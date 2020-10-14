See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia's wife, a recent White House guest, tests positive for COVID-19

12:31 a.m.
Eugene and Trish Scalia.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trish Scalia, the wife of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the Labor Department told staffers in an email on Tuesday night.

Trish Scalia is "experiencing mild symptoms but doing well," the Labor Department said, while the secretary has tested negative for the virus and has not shown any symptoms.

Trish Scalia, Eugene Scalia, and his mother, Maureen Scalia, all attended the Rose Garden ceremony last month where Trump officially introduced his Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In the 1990s, Barrett served as a law clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Eugene Scalia's father.

A Politico analysis has found that as of last Thursday, 35 White House aides and allies of President Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Many of those people were at the Rose Garden ceremony and an indoor reception that followed. Catherine Garcia

pleeeeeease
At rally, Trump begs suburban women to vote for him: 'Will you please like me?'

1:35 a.m.

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for President Trump, and during a rally there on Tuesday night, he pleaded with suburban women to ignore the things he says that they don't like and vote for him.

His support among suburban women is dropping, and at the rally in Johnstown, he said he needed a huge favor. "Suburban women: Will you please like me?" he asked. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay? The other thing: I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly. They want me to be politically correct."

Trump went on to declare that he "saved suburbia in the U.S. I got rid of a regulation that was a disaster and it was really unfair and you've been reading about it for a long time and it's gotten a lot worse under Obama and Biden." Trump did not elaborate on what regulation he was referring to, instead pressing ahead and stating that "we're going to see that the women really like Trump a lot. Remember four years ago, the said women will never vote, then I got 52 percent. ... You damn well better vote for me Pennsylvania, you better vote."

The statistic that 52 percent of white women voted for Trump comes from 2016 exit polls, which are in-person surveys conducted as people leave a polling place. They are often flawed, and the 52 percent number, which Trump conflated with the figure for women overall, is likely not accurate, Time reported in 2018. Catherine Garcia

drip drip drip
DHS warned employees against leaking, urged them to report leakers. The memo leaked immediately.

12:40 a.m.

A top Homeland Security Department official warned all department employees Tuesday that anyone caught leaking "classified, controlled unclassified, and draft information" to "external entities" risks "violating agency policy and potentially federal law," and encouraged employees to report anybody they suspected of leaking such information. The email, from Randolph D. Alles, was leaked to the media almost immediately.

"This is another way to say to people: People are watching you," former lead DHS official Ur Jaddou told BuzzFeed News. "It is not just us, but your fellow colleagues now have an eye on you." And it isn't the first time DHS officials have warned employees against leaking information to the media.

In fact, "threats like these are a hallmark of this administration's attempts to control the narrative, and they aren't always couched as requests," Irvin McCullough and Addison Rodriguez, both of the Government Accountability Project, wrote in The Washington Post earlier Tuesday. "In the past three years, the Trump administration has let loose a flood of gag orders across federal agencies," and those "gag orders can run afoul of federal whistleblower law."

"Government workers have the right to blow the whistle," McCullough and Rodgriguez write. "That right is required by law to be outlined in all agency communications that restrict their workers' speech — either to their colleagues, Congress, or the media." To make sure the laws are enforced, they add, "Congress should investigate all illegal gags, and a new president should correct this problem permanently." Peter Weber

See you in court
Justice Department suing Melania Trump's former friend and adviser over tell-all book

October 13, 2020
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The Justice Department is suing Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of first lady Melania Trump, over a tell-all book published last month.

Wolkoff, who briefly worked as an unpaid senior adviser to the first lady, wrote in Melania and Me that Trump had a tense relationship with her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, showed little compassion for the migrant children being separated from their families at the border, and resented having to decorate the White House for Christmas. On Tuesday, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against Wolkoff, alleging that by writing the tell-all book, she violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed in August 2017.

DOJ attorneys say the NDA did not have an expiration date, and they want a court order to force Wolkoff to place any profits she has made from the book into a government trust. They are also asking that she pay the government's legal fees and court costs, ABC News reports.

Attorney Mark Zaid, who has handled cases involving the government and national security, tweeted that it is "a complete abuse of the Justice Department to pursue this case for personal reasons. And it's legally unenforceable." Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said Attorney General William Barr is "not just Donald Trump's lawyer/fixer — but he is also Melania Trump's lawyer? ... Barr continues to soil the DOJ in horrific ways." Catherine Garcia

does he know something we don't?
Rudy Giuliani falsely claims that 'people don't die' of COVID-19 anymore

October 13, 2020
Rudy Giuliani.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, told a crowd in Philadelphia on Monday that people are no longer dying of the coronavirus — a statement that is not at all true.

Giuliani made the outrageous claim during a Columbus Day celebration with Italian American Trump supporters. "People don't die of this disease anymore," he said. "Young people don't die at all. Middle-aged people die very little. And even elderly people have a 1 percent chance of dying."

At least 214,000 Americans of all ages have died of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that in the last seven days, more than 4,886 Americans have died, including 141 people in Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia event did not follow CDC guidelines — it was held inside, in a crowded room where people did not follow social distancing precautions, HuffPost reports. Giuliani, who also flouted medical advice and did not wear a mask, has spent a considerable amount of time in Pennsylvania, a battleground state. On Saturday, he spoke to about 200 people on a sidewalk in Scranton, where he made fun of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Face coverings are "not science," Giuliani proclaimed. "It's political bullsh-t. It's worse than that. It's intended to scare people." Catherine Garcia

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett says she doesn't have 'firm views' on climate change

October 13, 2020

During her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, said she is neutral when it comes to climate change, holding no "firm views."

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) brought up climate change during his questioning, when he said to Barrett, "My colleagues think you're only qualified if you're dumb, if you have a blank slate. If you've never thought about the world. Have you thought about the world?"

Barrett said yes, she had, and Kennedy followed-up by asking if she has thought about "social problems," "economic problems," and "climate change." Barrett answered in the affirmative regarding social and economic problems, and told Kennedy regarding climate change, she's "read about" the subject, but is "certainly not a scientist. I mean, I've read things on climate change — I would not say I have firm views on it." Kennedy did not press Barrett further on the topic.

Dr. Jennifer Marlon, a researcher with the Yale Program on Climate Communication, told Missouri news station KOMU earlier this month that Americans are increasingly seeing climate change as a major issue. In conservative Missouri, "a strong majority" of people are "convinced that climate change is happening, and that it is a serious risk that is going to cause harm to future generations, certainly to other plants and animals, that it's going to harm people in the United States." She added that climate change is "not an opinion. The climate is in fact changing. We have over 250,000 different pieces of evidence, indicators of how that climate is changing." Catherine Garcia

and that was her being nice
During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOP

October 13, 2020

During a contentious interview on Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) repeatedly told CNN's Wolf Blitzer he had "no idea" what he was talking about regarding negotiations for a coronavirus relief bill, and he is an "apologist" for the Republican Party.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been trying to work out a stimulus bill, with the White House's latest offer of a $1.8 trillion package delivered last week. On Oct. 1, the House approved a $2.2 trillion package, down from the $3.4 trillion bill approved in May. Blitzer asked Pelosi why, when there are people who can't pay their rent and need to go to food banks, she won't accept the $1.8 trillion offer.

"I hope you'll ask the same questions about Republicans, why they don't want to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi responded. She said that when it comes to her constituents, "I know what their needs are. I listen to them, and their needs are not addressed in the president's proposal. So when you say to me, why don't you accept theirs, why don't they accept ours?"

Blitzer pushed back, saying some members of her caucus, like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), want her to take the offer so the ball goes into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) court. "What do you say to Ro Khanna?" Blitzer asked. "What I say to you is, I don't know why you're always an apologist, and many of your colleagues apologists, for the Republican position," Pelosi shot back. "Ro Khanna, that's nice. That isn't what we're going to do." She asked Blitzer if he had "any idea what the difference is between the spending that they have in their bill and that we have in our bill? Do you realize that they have come back and said all these things for child tax credits and earned income tax credits, helping people who have lost their jobs, are eliminated in their bill."

People not involved in the negotiations "have no idea" what they are talking about, Pelosi continued, and she is "confident" in her negotiations and her caucus "overwhelmingly" wants her to keep fighting. Watch the heated interview below. Catherine Garcia

2020 polls
New Opinium/Guardian poll shows Biden leading Trump by 17 points

October 13, 2020
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An Opinium/Guardian poll released on Tuesday shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a commanding 17-point lead over President Trump.

The survey found that 57 percent of likely voters plan on voting for Biden, while 40 percent say they will vote for Trump. A CNN poll from last week showed Trump down by 16 points, with 57 percent of likely voters backing Biden and 41 percent supporting the president.

Over the last month, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Trump and Biden met for their first debate, and Trump and several White House staffers became infected by the coronavirus. All of this helped Biden, Opinium found, with the Democrat gaining 5 percentage points among undecided voters since September. Biden is also now leading Trump on who is best for the economy, at 45 to 43 percent; Trump had an edge on the economy in earlier polls.

Opinium also found that 62 percent of those who voted for Trump in 2016 but will vote for Biden in 2020 said they are switching to the former vice president because of how Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to how people will vote, 55 percent of in-person voters intend to vote for Trump, versus 42 percent who plan on voting for Biden. Among mail-in voters, 75 percent intend to vote for Biden and just 22 percent say they will vote for Trump.

Opinium interviewed 2,003 adults online from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, and the surveys were sampled and weighted to match the demographics of the U.S. adult population while factoring in education levels and past voting habits. Catherine Garcia

