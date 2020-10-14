Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia's wife, a recent White House guest, tests positive for COVID-19

-
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia's wife, a recent White House guest, tests positive for COVID-1912:31 a.m.
-
At rally, Trump begs suburban women to vote for him: 'Will you please like me?'1:35 a.m.
-
DHS warned employees against leaking, urged them to report leakers. The memo leaked immediately.12:40 a.m.
-
Justice Department suing Melania Trump's former friend and adviser over tell-all bookOctober 13, 2020
-
Rudy Giuliani falsely claims that 'people don't die' of COVID-19 anymoreOctober 13, 2020
-
Barrett says she doesn't have 'firm views' on climate changeOctober 13, 2020
-
During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOPOctober 13, 2020
-
New Opinium/Guardian poll shows Biden leading Trump by 17 pointsOctober 13, 2020
12:31 a.m.
1:35 a.m.
DHS warned employees against leaking, urged them to report leakers. The memo leaked immediately.
12:40 a.m.
October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020