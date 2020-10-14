Trump says he's 'not happy' with Attorney General William Barr

President Trump is "not happy" with Attorney General William Barr, he told Newsmax during an interview that aired Wednesday night, and Trump would not say whether Barr will get to keep his job should the president win re-election in November.

Trump had "no comment" on Barr's job security, as it was "too early. I'm not happy with all of the evidence I had, I can tell you that. I am not happy."

Trump has been pushing Barr to indict his political foes, and on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that a Department of Justice investigation into whether Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" Trump campaign members whose names were redacted in intelligence reports had concluded, with former U.S. Attorney John Bash finding no wrongdoing.

Trump told Newsmax that this was "ridiculous" and "a disgrace. I think it's really a horrible thing that they're allowed to get away — when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election. I had to go through elections with all those clouds over my head. But they don't because the Republicans are so nice. Personally, I think it's too bad. I think it's too bad, they're guilty as hell." Catherine Garcia