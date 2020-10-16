Romney calls out Trump for not denouncing 'absurd and dangerous' QAnon conspiracy theory

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has rebuked President Trump for failing to denounce the "absurd" QAnon conspiracy theory, calling this part of an "alarming pattern."
Romney in a statement on Friday slammed Trump after during a town hall event on Thursday, the president declined to denounce the false QAnon conspiracy theory when asked to do so by moderator Savannah Guthrie.
"The president's unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white supremacists and conspiracy peddlers," Romney said.
Trump during the town hall claimed that "I know nothing about QAnon" after Guthrie explained that it's a "theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that." Guthrie asked Trump to clearly state that this is false and denounce the theory, but Trump declined to do so and instead said he has heard "they are very strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that."
Friday's comments from Romney come just days after the Utah senator released another statement saying that he's "troubled by our politics," calling out recent attacks from Trump on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) among others, as well as "blistering attacks" from the left, though Romney said that former Vice President Joe Biden "refuses to stoop as low as others."
Romney concluded his latest statement by suggesting that "as the parties rush down a rabbit hole, they may be opening a door to a political movement that could eventually eclipse them both." Brendan Morrow
Dismal polls and poor debate performances are predictably not playing well within President Trump's campaign — but campaign manager Bill Stepien is reportedly not doing much to change that.
Stepien's weekly pep talks encourage staffers to look away from "perennially horrible public polls" and find ways they can "win the week," staffers tell Axios. But behind the scenes, Stepien seems "darkly pessimistic," discouraging other staffers who talk to him, they tell Axios.
Stepien is reportedly fond of comparing the campaign to a plane flying through turbulence, saying "It's our job to safely land the plane." To some staffers, that sounds like Stepien is "deeply, perhaps irretrievably pessimistic about the state of the race," Axios reports. "It's not a great feeling when you get the sense the campaign manager doesn't deep down think we're going to win," one campaign source said. But even some advisers who are "paid to believe" in Trump's victory tell Axios that Stepien is right.
But Stepien countered that characterization to Axios, saying "our campaign data presents a clear pathway to 270 for the president that provides me more confidence than ever in President Trump's re-election." Insiders say it's more like "several" optional paths to victory — something that's indicative of hope for some, and of indecision for others. Those critics say Stepien has been afraid to make decisions that could upset Trump, leading to "half-assed" ad buys and other weak steps to shore up a victory, sources tell Axios. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump appears to be losing the ratings war to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Early ratings so far suggest Biden's Thursday town hall on ABC drew in 12.7 million viewers, Variety reports. Meanwhile Trump's simultaneously-held town hall event brought in 10.4 million viewers, early ratings indicate.
Trump has been focused on his TV ratings long before he entered the White House. He spent the early days of his presidency dragging Arnold Schwarzenegger, his Celebrity Apprentice replacement, for bringing in lower ratings than he'd once gotten, and carried that obsession into the COVID-19 pandemic as he boasted his task force press conferences were beating out news networks and reality shows.
Biden scheduled his ABC town hall first after Trump dropped out of the town-hall style presidential debate they were set to appear at Thursday night. Trump later scheduled one at the same time with NBC, which aired on more channels and platforms than Biden's, but was half an hour shorter. Updated ratings could still put Trump ahead, but for now, Biden appears to have the ratings advantage. Expect a tweet from Trump trying to prove the ratings wrong shortly. Kathryn Krawczyk
Maine's Democratic Senate candidate just set a fundraising record in her race to unseat a Republican — and she's not the only one.
Sara Gideon brought in $39.4 million in the third fundraising quarter of 2020, more than quadrupling Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) haul from July to September. It's a record amount raised by a Senate candidate over a single quarter in Maine, and would've been a national single-quarter record if another Democratic challenger didn't already break it.
Before this year, Beto O'Rourke held a single-quarter record $38 million raised in his 2018 Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Jaime Harrison dwarfed that, announcing last week he had raised $57 million in Q3 as he tries to beat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Mark Kelly, the Democrat running against Sen. Martha McSally (D-Ariz.), also surpassed the old record with $39 million raised. Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, meanwhile shattered her state record in Q3, bringing in $36.9 million to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield also set a state record with $28.7 million to fight off Sen. Joni Ernst. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) raised a record $26.8 million to double Sen. Steve Daines' Q3 haul. Cal Cunningham nearly quadrupled his fundraising from the quarter before to bring in $28.3 million in Q3 as he runs against Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Georgia's Jon Ossof raised a state record $21.3 million to replace Sen. David Perdue. And former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper brought in $22.6 million as he fights Sen. Cory Gardner — nearly five times what he raised the previous quarter.
The Cook Political Report has deemed Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and South Carolina's Senate races toss-ups, as well as both Senate races in Georgia. Hickenlooper and Kelly are favored to win in Colorado and Arizona. McConnell's seat is meanwhile still likely to stay in his hands. Kathryn Krawczyk
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) says he voted for Ronald Reagan — not in 1980, but in 2020.
The Republican governor on Friday revealed to The Washington Postthat rather than voting for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in this year's election, he has cast a write-in vote for former President Reagan.
"I know it's simply symbolic," Hogan told the Post. "It's not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office."
In 2016, Hogan also didn't vote for either of the two major candidates, instead writing in his father, former congressmember Larry Hogan Sr. At the time, a Hogan spokesperson said he was "extremely disappointed in the candidates from both major parties" and decided to write in the "person who taught him what it meant to hold public office with integrity."
Hogan since then has criticized Trump and in July wrote a scathing op-ed blasting the president's COVID-19 response, saying that the United States "ended up with such a patchwork response" to the pandemic after it became clear to governors that "waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless."
As far as who he picked for his write-in vote this year, Hogan told the Post that Reagan is "my hero in politics," adding, "Reagan was the guy. I marched around as a college kid on the floor of the convention with a Reagan hat and a Reagan sign."
Pfizer could apply for emergency use authorization for its potential COVID-19 vaccine next month, its CEO says.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Friday provided an update on when the company may potentially seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, should it prove to be safe and effective.
"In the instance of emergency use authorization in the U.S. for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, FDA is requiring that companies provide two months of safety data on half of the trial participants following the final dose of the vaccine," Bourla explained. "Based on our current trial enrollment and dosing pace, we estimate we will reach this milestone in the third week of November."
Bourla added that "assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency authorization use in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November."
With this announcement, The New York Times noted that Pfizer was "ruling out President Trump's assertion that a vaccine would be ready before Election Day." The CEO of Moderna, another company that has a potential COVID-19 vaccine in development, recently told the Financial Times it would likely not have enough data to seek FDA emergency use authorization until at least Nov. 25. At the time of those comments, the Financial Times wrote that this meant that Trump's "most realistic hope of a pre-election vaccine" would be from Pfizer.
Bourla also reiterated on Friday that Pfizer may know whether its vaccine is effective by the end of October, although the data required to make this determination "may come earlier or later based on changes in the infection rates." Brendan Morrow
When the history of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is written, "2020 will emerge as perhaps the darkest chapter in its 74 years," ProPublica reports in a long, detailed look at how "an agency that eradicated smallpox globally and wiped out polio in the United States" became "a target of anger, scorn, and even pity."
Amid a once-in-a-century pandemic, the CDC was largely neutered through unprecedented and injurious political interference from a White House determined to prioritize President Trump's message over public health, ProPublica and The Associated Press document. CDC Director Robert Redfield was browbeaten into submission, and world-renowned CDC disease warriors who needed a street fighter got instead "the nicest grandfather you can imagine," a senior health official told ProPublica.
In March, Trump's hardline immigration czar Stephen Miller urged the CDC to use its quarantine powers to shut the U.S.-Mexico border to all migrants, then had a Health and Human Services Department lawyer send a draft proposal to Dr. Martin Cetron, the CDC's veteran director of global migration and quarantine. "Cetron refused to sign off on the order," ProPublica reports, furiously telling a colleague "it's just morally wrong to use a public authority that has never, ever, ever been used this way." When Cetron refused, ProPublica notes, "Redfield signed the order."
Even before COVID-19, the Trump administration broke longstanding norms, naming a political appointee CDC chief of staff. But that appointee, Kyle McGowan, "went native" and "became increasingly protective of the CDC's senior scientists," ProPublica reports. "McGowan reached his breaking point when Redfield asked him to stop the deportation of a dog," Socrates, brought home by a Peace Corps volunteer without a verified rabies shot. The volunteer's social media campaign caught the White House's attention.
As the pandemic raged, "McGowan spent an hour and a half on the phone with the HHS general counsel and other senior officials to figure out how to make an exception for a dog," ProPublica reports. "All the while, he told colleagues, his mind kept returning to the fact that the same administration was using the CDC's quarantine power to deport thousands of children at the border with Mexico." McGowan resigned in August.
The White House replaced him, AP reports, with two political operatives whose main task is "keeping an eye on Dr. Robert Redfield."
Twitter after drawing criticism by blocking a story from the New York Post about former Vice President Joe Biden's son is making some key policy changes.
The company this week prevented users from tweeting an article with unconfirmed allegations about Biden and his son Hunter,which the outlet claimed was based on alleged emails purportedly obtained from a laptop dropped off at a repair shop and that ended up in the hands of President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. Twitter said the article violated its hacked materials policy, which "prohibits the use of our service to distribute content obtained without authorization."
The step was controversial especially among Republicans including President Trump, and days later, Twitter's Vijaya Gadde has announced "we have decided to make changes" to this policy on hacked materials after "reflecting on" the "significant feedback." Now, Gadde said, Twitter will "no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them," and the company will also label tweets with these links to "provide context" rather than blocking them.
"We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter's purpose of serving the public conversation," Gadde said.
This was a "stunning policy reversal" from Twitter, The Washington Post wrote, although according to the Post, the Hunter Biden story in question will remain blocked by Twitter based on a different policy preventing private information from being shared.
Facebook had also taken action against the Hunter Biden story, saying it would reduce its distribution before it could be reviewed by fact-checkers. But Twitter's block drew far more criticism, and Senate Republicans subsequently announced they planned to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Dorsey earlier this week admitted the company's communication around the New York Post block was "not great." Brendan Morrow