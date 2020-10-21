See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Stray kitten rescued from Louisville airport ramp adopted by public safety officer

2:03 a.m.

Over the course of 24 hours, a stray kitten went from wandering around a Kentucky airport to living the good life with its new adopted family.

Last Wednesday, members of the operations team at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport discovered the disheveled kitten on a terminal ramp, and quickly rescued it. They cleaned the kitten up and took care of it overnight, and the next morning, Wes England, a public safety officer at the airport, eagerly offered to provide the rescue a new home.

It was love at first sight when England brought his new furry friend home — WLKY reports England's wife, Katrina, and kids Hailey, 14, and Gage, 4, already adore the kitten. In honor of its past life, England named the kitten Boeing, a.k.a. Bo. Catherine Garcia

2020 campaign cash
Trump's campaign just reported $63 million in the bank. What happened to its $1 billion war chest?

3:26 a.m.
Trump and campaign manager Bill Stepien in August
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's "sprawling political operation has raised well over $1 billion since he took the White House in 2017 — and set a lot of it on fire," The Associated Press reports. Late Tuesday, the Trump campaign said it entered the final month of the campaign with just $63 million in the bank, far less than the $177 million war chest Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reported.

Trump and his shared committees with the Republican National Committee, which jointly raised $1.5 billion since the start of 2019, entered October with $251 million on hand, versus $432 million for Biden and his joint committees with the Democrats National Committee, The New York Times reports. What happened to Trump's once-massive cash advantage over Biden?

"They spent their money on unnecessary overhead, lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous activity by the campaign staff, and vanity ads," like a $10 million Super Bowl commercial and $1.6 million in the deep-blue Washington, D.C. media market, anti-Trump veteran GOP consultant Mike Murphy told AP. "You could literally have 10 monkeys with flamethrowers go after the money, and they wouldn't have burned through it as stupidly."

The Trump campaign spent significantly more to raise money over the summer than the Biden campaign, and raised significantly less money than Biden.

Other questionable expenditures include $100,000 on Donald Trump Jr.'s book, $39 million in legal and "compliance" fees, and at least $218,000 for Trump surrogates to travel on private jets provided by campaign donors, AP notes. Also, "since 2017, more than $39 million has been paid to firms controlled by [Brad] Parscale, who was ousted as campaign manager over the summer. An additional $319.4 million was paid to American Made Media Consultants, a Delaware limited liability company, whose owners are not publicly disclosed."

Trump's campaign insists it has enough money for the final leg, "almost three times as much as 2016," campaign manager Bill Stepien said Monday. But the campaign has canceled ad buys in Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, shifting resources to Georgia, Arizona, and Florida, Politico reports. Both campaigns are being aided by outside groups — GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson just poured $75 million into a new super PAC helping Trump — but fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg's $100 million investment to defeat Trump in Florida "has thrown Trump into a defensive crouch across the arc of Sunbelt states," Politico says, forcing Trump "to spend big to shore up his position and freeing up Democratic cash to expand the electoral map elsewhere." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft makes history by successfully touching down on asteroid

1:35 a.m.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made history on Tuesday when it briefly touched down on the asteroid Bennu, more than 200 million miles away from Earth.

This was the first mission of its kind for NASA, and was more than a decade in the making. After years of planning, OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016, and it has spent the last two years orbiting Bennu, an asteroid that is as tall as the Empire State Building, CNN reports. The spacecraft has been sending back data and images, but its main reason for going to the asteroid was so it could quickly touch down and use its robotic arm to collect a sample.

On Tuesday evening, NASA announced that preliminary data showed the event went well, with the touchdown lasting less than a minute, but scientists won't know for sure if a sample was collected until all of the data is analyzed. OSIRIS-REx is set to start the trip back to Earth in 2021, arriving in 2023.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement this was "an incredible feat, and today we've advanced both science and engineering and our prospects for future missions to study these mysterious ancient storytellers of the solar system. A piece of primordial rock that has witnesses our solar system's entire history may now be ready to come home for generations of scientific discovery, and we can't wait to see what comes next." Catherine Garcia

2020 ad watch
Sam Elliott narrates a new Joe Biden ad so full of Americana, apple pie might blush

12:56 a.m.

If baseball and apple pie are the quintessence of America, the ad Joe Biden's campaign dropped during Game 1 of the World Series seems intent on making a play for that proverbial country kitchen window sill. The ad, "Go From There," has it all: high school football, veterans, corn farms, and — yes — a train, all rolling by under a piano playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and famously folksy actor Sam Elliott talking about how great America is and can be if it finds common ground.

"No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that's possible on it with a fresh start," Elliott narrates. "Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree, just to agree that we all love this country and go from there." Not mentioned in the ad is the current president of the United States. Peter Weber

2020 World Series
World Series: Dodgers defeat Rays 8-3 in Game 1

12:48 a.m.
Mookie Betts.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series.

Over six innings, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits and one walk. His teammate, right fielder Mookie Betts, had a banner night, becoming the first MLB player ever to hit a home run, steal two bases, and score two runs in a World Series game.

The game was played in neutral territory at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with 11,388 people in the crowd. The audience, limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, was the smallest at any World Series in 111 years, The Associated Press reports. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night. Catherine Garcia

trump's taxes
Trump has an undisclosed Chinese bank account, The New York Times discovered

12:18 a.m.
Donald Trump in Beijing.
Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump maintains a bank account in China, The New York Times reports, and his tax records show that he spent at least a decade attempting, unsuccessfully, to get licensing deals while pursuing other projects in the country.

The Times, drawing on Trump's tax records, found that he has three foreign bank accounts — the other two are in Britain and Ireland — and none of them appear on his public financial disclosures because they are held under corporate names. The account in China is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management LLC, which paid $188,561 in taxes in China while trying to secure licensing deals from 2013 to 2015.

Trump first started attempting to get licensing deals in China in 2006, the Times reports, and tax records show he specifically created five small companies as part of this endeavor, investing $192,000. He filed multiple trademark applications in Hong Kong and mainland China in 2006, and several were approved after he became president.

Trump International Hotels Management is involved in management of Trump-branded properties around the world, and directly owns THC China Development. It typically only reported a few million dollars in annual income and deductions, but in 2017, the company reported $17.5 million in revenue — more than in the previous five years combined, the Times reports. At the same time, the tax records show, Trump made a $15.1 million withdrawal from the company's capital account. On his public financial disclosures that year, Trump described the revenue figure as "management fees and other contract payments."

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told the Times the company "opened an account with a Chinese bank having offices in the United States in order to pay the local taxes" associated with doing business there. Trump established an office in Shanghai in order to "explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia," Garten added, but "no deals, transactions, or other business activities ever materialized and, since 2015, the office has remained inactive. Though the bank account remains open, it has never been used for any other purpose." He would not name the bank in China where Trump has an account. Catherine Garcia

Swampy if true
Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm

12:13 a.m.

President Trump has been ramping up pressure on the Defense Department to give what amounts to a no-bid contract for its valuable mid-band wireless spectrum to Rivada Networks, a company whose prominent investors include Fox News regular Karl Rove and Peter Thiel, Trump's biggest supporter in Silicon Valley, CNN reports. The 350 megahertz of spectrum, ideal for the nascent 5G market, is worth at least $10 billion. The pressure campaign to hand the contract to Rivada is getting pushback from the Pentagon and Federal Communications Commission, CNN says.

One senior administration official told CNN that giving the deal to Rivada would amount to "the biggest handoff of economic power to a single entity in history," and without the usual vetting of how it would affect national security. "Something is really fishy about this," a senior administration official said. In a research paper published Oct. 7, telecom industry analyst Craig Moffett said "the whole story smacks of cronyism at best and reeks of 'the swamp' at worst."

Rove, a prominent GOP strategist who is both an investor in and lobbyist for Rivada, has been among those pushing Trump for the no-bid contract, sources tell CNN. Rove told CNN he wants Rivada to win the contract on its merits. Trump ally Newt Gingrich told CNN he "never advocated for Rivada" specifically and has been urging the White House to open up Pentagon spectrum to 5G businesses "pro bono as a citizen."

Trump originally agreed with economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the mid-band spectrum should be auctioned off in a transparent and free market manner, but "something changed come election time," CNN reports, and "informed sources speculate that Trump may have been trying to curry favor with Rove, who has never been a reliable member of the MAGA team but remains a powerful fundraising force and strategist in GOP politics. A more benign interpretation," CNN notes, is that Trump is primarily "focused on having 5G networks spread as quickly and safely across the U.S.." Read more at CNN. Peter Weber

horrible
Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 545 migrant kids separated at U.S. border

October 20, 2020
A migrant child and her father.
Loren Elliott/AFP via Getty Images

Lawyers enlisted to identify migrant families separated at the U.S. southern border during the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy said in a court filing on Tuesday they have not yet tracked down the parents of 545 children, and about two-thirds of those parents have been deported to Central America without their kids, NBC News reports.

The policy of separating migrant children from their parents went into effect in 2018, but under a pilot program that launched in 2017, more than 1,000 families were separated. A federal judge in California set up a "steering committee" of advocacy groups and law firms and told them to find the parents separated from their children in 2017. They have been able to contact the parents of more than 550 children, NBC News reports, and believe 25 more parents may be able to come back to the United States for reunification.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, told NBC News that some parents have been contacted but are worried for their child's safety in their home countries, and want them to remain in the United States. "People ask when we will find all of these families and, sadly, I can't give an answer," Gelernt said. "I just don't know. But we will not stop looking until we have found every one of the families, no matter how long it takes. The tragic reality is that hundreds of parents were deported to Central America without their children, who remain here with foster families or distant relatives."

The group Justice in Motion is on the ground in Mexico and Central America, trying to reach the affected families. "It's an arduous and time-consuming process on a good day," the organization said in a statement. "During the pandemic, our team of human rights defenders is taking special measures to protect their own security and safety, as well as that of the parents and their communities." Catherine Garcia

