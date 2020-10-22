Goldman Sachs will pay $2.9 billion after pleading guilty to bribing foreign leaders with Malaysia's money

-
Goldman Sachs will pay $2.9 billion after pleading guilty to bribing foreign leaders with Malaysia's money5:55 p.m.
Pete Buttigieg rebuts Fox News' attack on Hunter Biden: 'If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official...'7:04 p.m.
Bernie Sanders for Labor secretary? He's reportedly interested.5:42 p.m.
FDA greenlights remdesivir as first and only fully-approved treatment for COVID-195:08 p.m.
Biden and Trump test negative for coronavirus ahead of debate, campaigns say4:44 p.m.
Intelligence officials think the Trump administration's election interference warnings are focused on the wrong country4:22 p.m.
Tim Burton is reportedly working on a new Addams Family TV series3:30 p.m.
Uncharted movie debuts 1st photo of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake2:18 p.m.
