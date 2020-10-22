See More Speed Reads
banking on corruption
Goldman Sachs will pay $2.9 billion after pleading guilty to bribing foreign leaders with Malaysia's money

5:55 p.m.
The Justice Department announces a settlement with Goldman Sachs.
YURI GRIPAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has pleaded guilty to criminal charges for the first time in its long history.

The bank pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of conspiring to violate anti-bribery laws as it helped Malaysian financiers and leaders siphon money from the country's economic development fund. It will pay $2.9 billion to U.S. authorities, including $1.3 billion to the Justice Department, the DOJ said in a Thursday press conference. That's the largest penalty ever charged under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars U.S. companies from bribing foreign leaders, CNN reports.

The DOJ alleged Goldman Sachs of playing a role in a scheme in which a Malaysian financier, a former prime minister's family, and other powerful people in the country lifted $2.7 billion from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund. Those people used the money to buy yachts, van Gogh and Monet paintings, and even a share in developing the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Goldman already settled with Malaysia over the summer to pay back $3.9 billion.

Despite its role in the 2008 financial crisis to cover dozens of other scandals, Goldman Sachs has never before had to plead guilty to criminal charges, The New York Times notes. The bank did have to pay fees to cover some of those past issues, but this $5.1 billion sum is more than it paid after "peddling bonds backed by risky mortgages a decade ago," the Times writes. Kathryn Krawczyk

mayor pete
Pete Buttigieg rebuts Fox News' attack on Hunter Biden: 'If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official...'

7:04 p.m.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was back on Fox News on Thursday night ahead of the final presidential debate, where he faced questions about the ongoing controversy over Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. "It's not even clear what [they're] claiming it adds up to," Buttigieg said of Biden's opponents and the new claims. "They're just kind of saying, 'oh, there are questions.'"

Host Bret Baier jumped in to clarify that the unsubstantiated allegation is that Joe Biden was "discussing all of his business deals" with his son.

"If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let's talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account," Mayor Pete shot back. "That's not like something somebody said that used to work with somebody related to the president in email, that's a matter of documented fact. And they won't even tell us what bank it's with!"

Buttigieg concluded, "I'm pretty sure that bothers Americans a lot more than what [the Trump campaign] is trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season." Watch the zinger below. Jeva Lange

cabinet picks
Bernie Sanders for Labor secretary? He's reportedly interested.

5:42 p.m.
Biden and Bernie in April.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly has an "interest" in becoming Joe Biden's Labor secretary, were the Democrat to be elected president, Politico reports. Though Sanders shook off the suggestion when asked about it on Wednesday, "one person close to the Vermont senator" reportedly told Politico that "I can confirm he's trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it. He, personally, does have an interest in it."

On Thursday, Sanders said he was planning to announce his own 100 day agenda, claiming that the rival proposal will "speak to the need to begin the process of moving toward Medicare For All," as well as raising minimum wage, instituting a "massive infrastructure program," and making it easier for workers to join unions. Sanders asked rhetorically if he would additionally back future primary challenges against elected Democrats who don't move toward more progressive policies, answering his own question by saying, "you're d--n right I am."

Biden's team has reportedly been considering Republicans for some cabinet positions. Nevertheless, former Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told Politico, "It would be great to have a unity government that takes into account that progressives are a pretty healthy portion of the electorate." Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
FDA greenlights remdesivir as first and only fully-approved treatment for COVID-19

5:08 p.m.
Vials of Remdesivir.
ULRICH PERREY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has given final approval to remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, making it the first and only fully-approved treatment in the U.S. for the novel coronavirus, CNBC reports. The drug has been permitted in cases of emergency use authorization since May, and was one of the medications used to treat President Trump when he was hospitalized earlier this month.

Remdesivir (sold under the brand name Veklury) is administered via an IV, and is intended for "the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization," the drugmaker, Gilead Sciences, said in a statement. While it is approved or authorized for temporary use in around 50 countries, a World Health Organization study earlier this month of some 2,750 patients found that remdesivir had "little or no effect" on death rates.

In a separate study by Gilead Sciences of 1,060 patients, the drug was found to prevent people from "getting sicker" and "from going onto more oxygen support," though the drugmaker likewise "did not find a statistically significant reduction in death rates across the entirety of patients treated in the trial," CNBC writes. Jeva Lange

final 2020 debate
Biden and Trump test negative for coronavirus ahead of debate, campaigns say

4:44 p.m.
President Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaigns say the candidates both tested negative for COVID-19 on the day of the last presidential debate.

Trump and Biden will face off for a second and final time Thursday night after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis led last week's debate to be canceled. And this time around, officials will at least say when he last tested negative. "We tested him on the way here and he tested negative," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Thursday afternoon. Meadows wouldn't say if Trump took a rapid COVID-19 test or a more accurate PCR test.

Biden's campaign said Thursday the former vice president underwent PCR testing for the virus and came up negative. He'll face Trump at 9 p.m. EST from Belmont University in Nashville.

Both Trump and the White House have refused to say when Trump last tested negative before the first presidential debate in late September, with Trump saying he couldn't remember if he was even tested that day. Kathryn Krawczyk

election results
Intelligence officials think the Trump administration's election interference warnings are focused on the wrong country

4:22 p.m.
FBI Director Christopher Wray
JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

American intelligence officials described the Trump administration's decision to focus on Iran's election disinformation campaign on Wednesday night as "concerning," characterizing efforts by Russia to be a bigger threat to destabilizing Americans' faith in the integrity of election results come Nov. 3.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe shared on Wednesday that both Russia and Iran have obtained voter registration information and that Iran specifically is using it to email Americans and "intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump." But as Jeh C. Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, told The New York Times, "It is concerning to me that the administration is willing to talk about what the Iranians are doing — supposedly to hurt Trump — than what the Russians are likely doing to help him. If the Russians have in fact breached voter registration data, then the American people deserve to know from their government what it believes the Russians are doing with that data."

Another intelligence insider who spoke with the Times "compared the Iranian action as single A baseball, while the Russians are major leaguers." Additionally, while there is no evidence to suggest that Moscow has changed vote tallies or voter registration in the U.S., insiders warned that the nation's operations would likely "be intended to help President Trump, potentially by exacerbating disputes around the results, especially if the race is too close to call," the Times adds.

Laura Rosenberger, the director of the bipartisan Alliance for Securing Democracy, cautioned on Twitter that "freaking out about this" is exactly "what Russia wants!" She added, "The good news is that if their goal is to make us lose faith in the integrity of the process, we can refuse to do so! Keep calm, vote, be patient for results, and don't fall for false claims of hacks!" Jeva Lange

match made in heaven
Tim Burton is reportedly working on a new Addams Family TV series

3:30 p.m.
Tim Burton attends the Jury Presentation Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd International Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2010 in Cannes, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tim Burton is ready for a new show that sounds both creepy and kooky.

The director is looking to make a brand new live-action Addams Family TV series, Deadline reported on Thursday. His show would reportedly be set in the present day and would "be from the perspective of Wednesday Addams," exploring "what the world would look like to her in 2020," Deadline says.

This would be the first major live-action television project for Burton, who believe it or not has somehow not made several Addams Family movies already, and he’s reportedly looking to potentially direct every episode. It would also be the latest iteration of the Addams Family since the 2019 movie, which is getting a sequel set for next year, although that one was animated.

Multiple potential buyers are said to be interested in the Burton series including Netflix. We can only assume one of them will buy the project up in a snap. Brendan Morrow

it's happening
Uncharted movie debuts 1st photo of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

2:18 p.m.

It looks like Hollywood has actually, finally succeeded in making an Uncharted movie.

Tom Holland on Thursday revealed the first image of himself as Nathan Drake in Uncharted, the upcoming movie based on the popular Indiana Jones-esque video game series for Playstation. He mostly looks the part, though for this film, he's far younger than the Nathan players know from the games.

Getting this adaptation off the ground sure hasn't been easy, to say the least, and the film has repeatedly replaced its director a downright comical number of times over the years. Uncharted seems to be all set now for a release in 2021 — though don't put it past Sony to get in one more director shake-up before then for good measure. Brendan Morrow

