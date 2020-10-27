Early voting sites in Florida GOP strongholds to close early due to hurricane

-
Early voting sites in Florida GOP strongholds to close early due to hurricane10:53 p.m.
-
Melania Trump hits the campaign trail, says the president has 'a very big heart'9:54 p.m.
-
Trump seemingly downplays Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot during Michigan rally8:40 p.m.
-
In Georgia, Biden promises to 'restore our soul' and unify country7:19 p.m.
-
Climate scientists throw cold water on 'Arctic methane bomb' report5:39 p.m.
-
Leader of NXIVM sex cult gets 120 years in prison5:25 p.m.
-
Jon Stewart is returning to host a new current affairs show on Apple TV+5:02 p.m.
-
Trump continues to attack Lesley Stahl after she reportedly receives a death threat4:52 p.m.
