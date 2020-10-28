See More Speed Reads
MLB reprimands Justin Turner for returning to field after positive coronavirus test

3:55 p.m.

Major League Baseball is not happy with Justin Turner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman was pulled in the middle of Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night after his most recent coronavirus test came back positive. The asymptomatic Turner was quickly placed in isolation, but after the Dodgers clinched the title, he returned to the field to celebrate, at one point posing for a club photo and removing his mask.

In a statement Wednesday, MLB "emphatically refused to comply" with league security, who tried to prevent him from rejoining his teammates. The league called his actions "wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk." Going forward, the commissioner's office will launch an investigation into the matter. No other Dodger had tested positive following their Tuesday tests, but the traveling parties both Los Angeles and their opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays, underwent another round Wednesday, which will determine whether they can leave the World Series quasi-bubble in Arlington, Texas, and go home. Tim O'Donnell

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 just experienced their worst day since June

5:10 p.m.
A person walks in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on September 21, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As COVID-19 cases climb in the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 just took a dive during their worst day in several months.

The Dow on Wednesday fell 943 points as the S&P 500 dropped 3.5 percent, the worst day for each since June 11, CNBC reports. The Nasdaq Composite also had its worst day since early September, dropping 3.7 percent, according to CNN.

Less than a week ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the Dow is "down nearly 9 percent since Sept. 2.," The Washington Post writes.

This comes as the U.S. has been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, recently setting a record for most new infections reported in one day with over 83,000. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, this week warned that the U.S. is "getting worse and worse" and that "the numbers speak for themselves." Brendan Morrow

France announces new national coronavirus lockdown

4:42 p.m.
Emmanuel Macron.
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

France is returning to a nationwide lockdown amid rising coronavirus infections, President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday.

The restrictions, which are set to kick in at midnight Thursday and will last until mid-December with period reviews before then, are similar to the country's previous lockdown this spring — people will only be able to leave their home for work purposes if remote work is not feasible, buy essential goods, seek medical attention, and exercise for one hour a day. Unlike the earlier iteration, however, schools and nurseries will remain open for the most part. Funerals and visits to care homes will be allowed, as well.

Several European countries are experiencing a second wave of rising, often record-breaking coronavirus infections along with France, including Germany, whose Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday also announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the virus' spread. For at least the next four weeks, restaurants, bars, and other leisure and cultural facilities will be ordered to close, and contacts are to be reduced to a maximum of two households and no more than 10 people. Like France, schools and nurseries will remain open, as will the majority of businesses and work places, The Guardian reports. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

The movie industry should be angry about Amazon's Borat 2 secrecy

4:30 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

How many people watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm last weekend? The answer — or rather, non-answer — to that question might be one of the most pivotal of the year for a pandemic-rattled Hollywood.

When a film is released theatrically, everything from its box office sales to the number of screens it appeared on is public information, which allows industry insiders and moviegoers to easily distinguish a bomb from a blockbuster. But that's not the case when movies are released straight to streamers, as almost every movie has been since the start of the pandemic. Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, by contrast, are notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to sharing honest information about viewership on their platforms, an opacity that was obnoxious before but could be seriously detrimental to the industry now.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that the Borat sequel drew "tens of millions" of viewers its opening weekend, a range that suggests everything from "pretty good" to "one of the best openings of all time." While Variety reported that TV analytics provider Samba TV estimated the film was watched by a more modest 1.6 million households, an Amazon spokeswoman further muddied the waters by saying that "the figure is incorrect" — while still declining to provide their own numbers.

The film industry has taken a big (and in some areas, potentially fatal) blow from the pandemic. But Amazon's decision to dance around the exact figures for Borat 2 only adds to the damage, because, as industry veteran Matthew Belloni pointed out on Twitter, those numbers might have helped "convince Hollywood it can successfully 'open' a big, broad movie."

Though digital box office revenue has trended down since the start of the pandemic, part of that is because of the quality of movies that have been sent straight to streamers, Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw has argued. Most studios are still clinging to their No Time to Dies, waiting for a time when they can make money again with a traditional theatrical release. Amazon's Borat 2 likely would have been a box office hit in Normal Times, too (the 2006 original broke box office records), and could have served as a bellwether for other studios about the state of the industry and willingness of audiences to pay for those "big, broad" movies.

There are understandable incentives for the big streamers to keep their performance numbers close to the chest. But these are exceptional times, and companies ought to face pressure to "agree on what metrics would be used" to report viewership, and "provide the information publicly," as CNBC has argued. Transparency has never been more important — or more vital to the survival of the industry. Jeva Lange

The White House is rolling its eyes at the big 'Anonymous' reveal

4:25 p.m.

The White House is just as impressed with the revelation of "Anonymous" as everyone else.

On Wednesday, former Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor revealed he was the one who wrote a New York Times op-ed and a subsequent book detailing how he was part of a "quiet resistance" within the Trump administration. It wasn't exactly a surprising announcement considering Taylor had already spoken out against Trump, including at the Democratic National Convention two months ago.

As White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made clear in a Wednesday statement, the Trump administration doesn't really care either. McEnany called Taylor a "low-level, disgruntled staffer" and slammed the Times' "appalling" decision to grant him anonymity.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah had a more succinct reaction to the news.

And Axios' Jonathan Swan, known for his tough questioning of Trump, outlined how Taylor's resistance didn't seem to be much of a resistance at all. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor comes forward as 'Anonymous' Trump administration official

4:13 p.m.
Miles Taylor
CNN

Over two years after an anonymous Trump administration official described an internal "resistance" to President Trump, their identity has been revealed.

Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff under Trump, in a statement provided to The New York Times and CNN on Wednesday revealed himself as the anonymous official who wrote a 2018 op-ed about being part of a "quiet resistance within the administration." Taylor also later anonymously published a book critical of Trump called A Warning.

"Too often in times of crisis, I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives," Taylor writes in his statement. "I witnessed Trump's inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals."

Taylor goes on to defend his decision to remain anonymous until this point by saying that "issuing my critiques without attribution forced the president to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling." He also urges other Trump administration officials to speak out, writing, "it's time to come forward and shine a light on the discord that's infected our public discourse."

Though it was not known that Taylor was the anonymous official behind the Times op-ed and book, he has previously criticized Trump and endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Taylor denied he was the anonymous official in an August interview with CNN, telling Anderson Cooper, "I wear a mask for two things, Anderson. Halloween and pandemics. So no." Brendan Morrow

Twitter's Jack Dorsey acknowledges 'errors' in New York Post block

2:34 p.m.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at a Senate tech hearing on Wednesday again acknowledged the company's decision to block a controversial New York Post article was "incorrect" as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) confronted him on the subject.

During Senate Commerce Committee testimony, Cruz hearing questioned Dorsey and blasted the platform for recently blocking a New York Post story about Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son. Twitter said at the time it did so because the article violated its hacked materials policy, but the company soon tweaked this policy and allowed the main Post article in question to be shared again.

"Our team made a fast decision," Dorsey told Cruz. "The enforcement action, however, of blocking URLs, both in tweets and in direct messages, we believe was incorrect, and we changed it."

Cruz pointed out the New York Post is still blocked from tweeting from their account, to which Dorsey responded that the publication can regain access if they delete their original tweet, though he said they can then tweet "the exact same" article again afterward. Dorsey went on to say that Twitter "recognized errors" with its policy that led to the article being blocked, though Cruz was not satisfied with these answers.

"Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?" Cruz asked. "And why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic Super PAC silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?"

Dorsey, who also argued Twitter does not have the ability to influence elections, told Cruz that Twitter is "not doing that" but that "I hear the concerns and acknowledge them." Brendan Morrow

Trump dumps protections for Alaska's Tongass forest, 'America's last climate sanctuary'

2:13 p.m.

One of the world's largest intact temperate rainforests — and the largest natural forest in the U.S. — is now open for deforestation.

The Trump administration has lifted longstanding protections guarding Alaska's Tongass National Rainforest, a notice posted Wednesday on the federal register reveals. The entire 16.7 million-acre forest will now be open for logging, road building, and other forms of development, The Washington Post reports.

Tongass is home to 9.3 million acres of pure forest, including old-growth timber that helps sink the continental U.S.'s carbon emissions. "While tropical rainforests are the lungs of the planet, the Tongass is the lungs of North America,” Dominick DellaSala, chief scientist with the Earth Island Institute's Wild Heritage project, told the Post. "It's America's last climate sanctuary." Rare species of deer and bears, as well as salmon, trout, and birds, also roam the Tongass.

A rule enacted by former President Bill Clinton in 2001 blocked roads and development in Tongass and national forests across the U.S. Alaska Republicans have recently sought to exempt Tongass from those protections to develop southeastern Alaska, and seemingly won Trump over amid the coronavirus pandemic that tanked the economy. Robert Venables, who runs an economic development group in southeast Alaska, acknowledged the summer's economic shortcomings amid a decimated tourism season. But he told the Post this decision went too far to promote more economic activity.

Pretty much all of the comments on the U.S. Forest Service’s environmental review of lifting the Tongass protections opposed the move. All five Alaska Native tribal nations also withdrew from working as cooperating agencies on the project after the Forest Service revealed its plans, saying the process "disregarded our input at every turn." Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

