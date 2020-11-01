See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Prince William reportedly had COVID-19 in April

10:24 p.m.
Prince William.
Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April, a month after his father, Prince Charles, announced his positive diagnosis, several people with knowledge of the matter told BBC News.

The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne, and decided not to publicly reveal he had the virus because he didn't want to worry people in the United Kingdom, The Sun reports. He was treated privately by royal doctors and quarantined at a family home in Norfolk. The BBC asked Kensington Palace, Prince William's home and office, for a comment, and it would not confirm or deny the reports.

Prince Charles shared in March that he had mild coronavirus symptoms, and isolated in Scotland; he later said he "got away with it quite lightly." Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the UK, with 46,717 deaths. Catherine Garcia

every vote counts
Edit

Trump says it's not 'fair' that votes are counted after Election Day

9:48 p.m.
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

President Trump on Sunday decried the fact that votes will be counted after Election Day, telling reporters in North Carolina that his lawyers will immediately begin challenging ballots cast in certain states.

"I don't think it's fair we have to wait for a long period of time after the election," Trump said. "Should've gotten their ballots in a long time before that. Could've gotten their ballots in a month ago. I think it's a ridiculous decision."

Because so many states have expanded early and mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will likely take longer than normal for each state to count every ballot. It's a tight race in several battleground states, like Florida and Ohio, and Trump said he thinks it's "terrible" that absentee votes will be counted in Pennsylvania and North Carolina after the polls close, claiming there's "great danger to it."

Trump also denied an Axios report published earlier Sunday, which says he plans on declaring victory on Tuesday night if he appears to be leading in the results and will claim ballots counted later are illegitimate. Democrats have shared their concerns that Trump will prematurely declare victory if he is ahead on Tuesday night, and their fears were enhanced on Sunday, when Trump surrogate Jason Miller claimed on This Week that if more blue votes come in, it's a Democratic attempt to "steal" back the election.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) called Miller's allegation "garbage," and clarified that "elections are never decided on election night. In Utah (and most states) it takes two weeks to finalize counting and certify results. It really doesn't matter who is ahead on election night, it only matters when every eligible vote is counted and each county canvasses and certifies their vote totals."

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss also tweeted that Americans "did not know the presidential winner for certain before midnight on election nights in 1960, 1968, 1976, 2000, 2004, 2016. No one should pretend there would be anything historically unusual if that happens again in 2020." Catherine Garcia

FBI probe
Edit

FBI investigating incident involving Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas

8:00 p.m.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump signs.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

The FBI confirmed on Sunday night that it is investigating an incident that occurred Friday in Texas, involving motorists with Trump 2020 flags who allegedly attempted to run a Biden campaign bus off the road.

The bus was on its way from San Antonio to Austin; Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), were not on board. People familiar with the incident told CNN about 100 vehicles with Trump flags surrounded the bus while it was on Interstate 35, with the drivers screaming obscenities. A campaign official said at one point, the bus had to slow down to about 20 mph, and several of the motorists tried to run it off the road.

Multiple people told CNN former state senator Wendy Davis, a Democrat running in Texas' 21st Congressional District, was on the bus; her campaign declined to comment. FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee told CNN the FBI's San Antonio office is "aware of the incident and investigating."

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted a video of the incident, along with the words "I LOVE TEXAS!" and at a rally on Sunday in Michigan, he claimed the vehicles were "protecting" the Biden bus. Biden told reporters on Sunday "we've never had anything like this. At least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing." Catherine Garcia

2020 election
Edit

Trump is reportedly planning to declare Election Day victory if ahead regardless of uncounted votes

3:06 p.m.

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if he's leading the election, three sources familiar with his private comments told Axios' Jonathan Swan. Trump will reportedly stick to that plan even if there are still uncounted votes in crucial states like Pennsylvania that could alter the shape of the Electoral College in subsequent hours or days.

The "nightmare scenario" that would require careful coverage from networks, as National Journal's Josh Kraushaar sees it, involves Trump sweeping the Sun Belt swing states and leading in Pennsylvania on election night. Many prognosticators expect Trump to be leading the Keystone State on Tuesday, but the final outcome could change as mail-in ballots, which Axios notes the Trump campaign could falsely try to deem illegitimate, are counted after Nov. 3. So, there's a chance that scenario comes to fruition.

But, Kraushaar also said that if Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, picks up just one of North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, or Arizona, the Trump team's efforts will probably fall flat, and Axios' report indicates Trump's advisers believe he'll need to have commanding leads in all four, plus Iowa, Texas, and Ohio, to pull it off. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

2020 voting
Edit

Texas Supreme Court blocks move to toss drive-thru votes, but legal battle isn't complete

2:01 p.m.
Harris County drive-thru voting.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

The Texas Supreme Court on Saturday denied a petition brought forth by Republicans to toss out 127,000 ballots cast in drive-thru lanes in Harris County, the Lone Star State's most populous county and home to Houston, The Austin-American Statesman reports. The opinion, which is viewed as a victory for Democrats, was made without comment.

The plaintiffs — including conservative activist Steven Hotze, state Rep. Steve Toth (R), congressional candidate Wendell Champion, and judicial candidate Sharon Hemphill — have argued drive-thru voting sites are an illegal expansion of curbside voting that violates Texas election law and the U.S. Constitution. The state's high court didn't agree, but there is an emergency hearing at the federal court level scheduled for Monday, so the votes remain in jeopardy. Still, Harris County attorneys reportedly believe that the Texas decision will prompt the district judge to rule similarly. Tim O'Donnell

Revolving Door
Edit

Could a 2nd Trump term kick off with 'score-settling' inside Cabinet?

1:24 p.m.
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's first term in office saw a lot of Cabinet turnover, and Politico reports that would likely continue if he wins re-election. Health and national security agencies could be part of a potential overhaul, with Politico circling Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper as a few of the officials who could be on the way out. All have had their differences with Trump during their tenures.

"I can only imagine the score-settling Trump would undertake if he won," one Republican close to the White House told Politico.

In a scenario in which Trump secures a second term, critics are anticipating a "vindicated and liberated" president who "will stack his Cabinet even more with loyalists," but other sources said Trump is purely focused on winning the election. "Trump is focused on the next week of winning, and it would be foolish for anyone to say to him right now, 'In the second term, I want to do this, I want to do that,'" another Republican close to the White House said. If anyone did suggest that, the source added, "you would get your head bashed in."

Besides, a former senior administration official said Trump, as he's been known to do, has plenty of time to change his mind before January. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Adviser's claim that Democrats will try to steal election raises doubts about Trump campaign's confidence

12:33 p.m.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he's feeling good about President Trump's re-election chances. Not everyone's buying his confidence, however.

Appearing on the latest edition of This Week, Miller explained that he believes Trump will win every Sun Belt state he captured in 2016, including Florida and Arizona. In that case, Miller added, Trump likely needs to take just one of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to seal the deal. Miller then said that "many smart Democrats" agree Trump will be ahead on election night, "probably getting 280 electoral" votes. Afterwards, he said, the Democrats will try to "steal it back" with "high jinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense."

Miller's comments sparked a backlash, including from Republicans. Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) pointed out that "elections are never decided" the night of (rather projections are made, which are often clear enough to establish the eventual victor, prompting the opponent to concede), and that it takes Utah and many other states at least two weeks to count ballots and certify results, rendering Miller's argument moot. "It really doesn't matter who is ahead on election night," he said.

But regardless of the technical inaccuracy, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver thinks Miller's pre-emptive messaging actually signals that the campaign isn't so optimistic about their chances after all. Tim O'Donnell

fundraising
Edit

Biden backer: Candidate's late large donor reveal 'defeats the entire purpose of transparency'

11:07 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, disclosed his campaign's top donors Saturday evening, but the announcement didn't satisfy everyone, even among his supporters.

This is the first time Biden made the list public since he won the Democratic nomination. Biden, who has reeled in $383 million throughout his run, named 817 "bundlers" who raised at least $100,000 for the candidate through their personal networks, often giving their own maximum donation, as well. Per Politico, the list contains several top Democratic politicians and officials, Wall Street executives, Silicon Valley tycoons, and Hollywood celebrities.

Vox notes campaign-finance reform advocates had grown concerned that Biden had kept the information under wraps up to this point, especially since 90 million people have already voted. Previously, Democratic candidates have regularly disclosed their bundlers in the name of transparency. "Congratulations on clearing an artificially low bar they set for themselves that defeats the entire purpose of transparency — allowing voters to know who is funding the campaigns asking for their support before casting their ballots," said Tyson Brody, a Democratic operative who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Brody is backing Biden in the election, per Vox, but is critical of the influence large campaign donors can have on elections.

While the campaign's decision to release names late in the game means many voters submitted their ballots with incomplete information, Vox notes that it isn't surprising. One of Biden's central messages is his ability to relate to the working and middle classes, which led to a focus on small, grassroots donations. Big name contributors, on the other hand, could have undercut the campaign's strategy. Read more at Vox and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

