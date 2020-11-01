Prince William reportedly had COVID-19 in April

-
Prince William reportedly had COVID-19 in April10:24 p.m.
Trump says it's not 'fair' that votes are counted after Election Day9:48 p.m.
FBI investigating incident involving Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas8:00 p.m.
Trump is reportedly planning to declare Election Day victory if ahead regardless of uncounted votes3:06 p.m.
Texas Supreme Court blocks move to toss drive-thru votes, but legal battle isn't complete2:01 p.m.
Could a 2nd Trump term kick off with 'score-settling' inside Cabinet?1:24 p.m.
Adviser's claim that Democrats will try to steal election raises doubts about Trump campaign's confidence12:33 p.m.
Biden backer: Candidate's late large donor reveal 'defeats the entire purpose of transparency'11:07 a.m.
