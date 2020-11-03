Trump sounds 'exhausted'

President Trump just capped off a frantic effort in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, holding multiple rallies a day several days in a row, including five apiece on Sunday and Monday. And it sounds like the hectic schedule has taken a toll.
The president appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning as polls opened around the country, and many observers noted that he sounded exhausted.
I’ve never heard Trump sound like this. There was a clear difference in his demeanor and energy level between Kenosha & Grand Rapids last night. https://t.co/kJJO6CHYKC
Even his rhetoric was a bit toned down — Trump has stirred controversy throughout the campaign over how he may react to results on election night, and there have been reports (which he's denied) that he's planning to declare a premature victory if ahead. But on Tuesday, Trump merely said he'll declare victory "when there's victory, if there's victory ... there's no reason to play games." Tim O'Donnell
An exhausted-sounding Trump on when he'll declare victory: "When there's victory. If there's victory ... there's no reason to play games." pic.twitter.com/MiuuPjTe1E
T-cell immunity against the coronavirus could last for at least six months after infection, a study from the U.K. Coronavirus Immunology Consortium suggests.
The study, which is awaiting peer review, evaluated 100 health care workers in the U.K. who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in March and April and found that the defensive blood cells, which differ from antibodies, were present in all of them. The patients who experienced symptoms had T-cell levels that were at least 50 percent higher than the asymptomatic cases. That could mean either that people who had a more severe initial infection have more protection, or that those with milder or asymptomatic cases are able to control the virus with lower T-cell levels, The Guardian notes.
The results are promising, especially given that other recent studies have suggested antibodies are waning in the general population, but not definitive. Fiona Watt, the executive chair of the U.K.'s Medical Research Council, was optimistic, especially in terms of what it could mean for vaccine development. "If natural reinfection with the virus can elicit a robust T-cell response, then this may mean that a vaccine could do the same," she said. Read more at Bloomberg and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell
There's something to be said for consistency, regardless of circumstances.
President Trump kicked off Election Day morning by phoning into Fox & Friends. Host Brian Kilmeade asked the president to respond to some criticism issued by his predecessor, Barack Obama, who has been campaigning for Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Trump, who generally doesn't shy away from going after Obama, wound up turning the tables on Fox News in this instance for providing too much coverage of Biden's campaign.
"Fox puts [Obama] on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me because Fox has changed a lot," he complained, adding that he thinks the network's coverage is "the biggest difference" between his 2016 presidential run and the current one.
Fox & Friends' trio of hosts pushed back a little in an attempt to defend their network, arguing that Fox tries to cover both sides equally, but Trump wasn't buying it. He did, however, concede there were individuals that he still appreciates, including the Fox & Friends crew, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson.
Biden, meanwhile, began his day by attending a church service in Delaware before visiting the gravesites of his late son, Beau, and his first wife, Neilia, and daughter, Naomi, who were killed in a car crash in 1972. Tim O'Donnell
"When President Trump talks about polling, his focus is very much on survey-takers that he thinks are good for him," Maggie Haberman reports at The New York Times. And those that show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden — "virtually all national polls — are simply 'fake news.'" The polls that "matter" for Trump "seem to boil down to Rasmussen Reports, which consistently — and in isolation — has a rosier picture for the president nationally than other surveys do, and the Trafalgar Group," Haberman notes.
On Monday, Scott Rasmussen said "the data clearly suggests that when all the votes are counted, Joe Biden will be the president-elect." And that data includes Rasmussen's own polling.
Rasmussen wrote at PoliticalIQ that his national polling over the past month has "consistently shown the former vice president with a 7 or 8 point advantage," much stronger than Hillary Clinton's lead in 2016, and his final polls show Biden ahead by 7 points in Michigan, 6 points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, 4 points in Florida, and 1 point in North Carolina. "Bluntly," he added, "the president cannot be re-elected without winning both" Florida and North Carolina.
Look, "if you think that polling is irrevocably broken because of 2016 — well, that's not really correct," Nate Silver writes in his final election forecast at FiveThirtyEight. "On the other hand, if it weren't for 2016, people might look at Joe Biden's large lead in national polls — the largest of any candidate on the eve of the election since Bill Clinton in 1996 — and conclude that Trump was certain to be a one-term president." It isn't certain — Trump could still win.
Trump and his advisers certainly see a path to victory, the Times reports. As Trump crams in a final flurry of rallies in swing states, he "has drawn encouragement from his larger audiences and from a stream of relatively upbeat polling information that advisers have curated for him, typically filtering out the bleakest numbers," the Times reports. That fits with Trump's "choose-your-own-adventure approach to polling that has shown little understanding of data science," Haberman adds. Trump "treats voter support as a mystical, rather than a mathematical, proposition." Peter Weber
Hurricane Eta tripled in strength in 24 hours and was bearing down on Nicaragua and Honduras Tuesday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm, with winds of 150 mph and heavy rains already causing rivers to flood. Eta is expected to crawl over Central America for several days, dumping 10 to 35 inches of rain before passing back into the Caribbean. "This rainfall would lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America," the National Hurricane Center forecast.
Amazing 1-minute imagery of Hurricane Eta. At 10 pm EDT Eta had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and the central pressure was down to 927 mb or 27.38 inches. Eta could become a category 5 hurricane before making landfall along the coast of Nicaragua early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mXKbCcoixB
It is not hyperbolic to suggest that #Eta has the most extreme satellite presentation of an Atlantic hurricane ever, comparable or superior to Gilbert and Wilma. Recon is entering this beast to assess its true, undoubtedly horrific, strength. pic.twitter.com/WlagditF6X
Nicaragua and Honduras evacuated residents from coastal islands and low-lying coastal areas in preparation for Eta's arrival. The hurricane is drawing comparisons to 1998's Hurricane Mitch, one of the most destructive Atlantic hurricanes on record, blamed for more than 9,000 deaths. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this year — tying a 2005 record, though it is the first to reach the seventh letter of the Greek alphabet because one of the 2005 storms was retroactively included one of the 28 storms. It is also the fifth major hurricane this year and the eight to meet the definition for rapid intensification. The hurricane season doesn't end until Nov. 30. Peter Weber
A terrorist attack Monday night in Vienna, Austria, left at least five people dead, including four civilians and a gunman Austrian authorities called an "Islamist terrorist" and Islamic State sympathizer. "We experienced an attack yesterday evening by at least one Islamist terrorist, a situation that we have not had to live through in Austria for decades," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said in an early morning news conference.
Nehammer identified the killed gunman as a 20-year-old Austrian of North Macedonian descent who was jailed last year after being caught trying to travel to Syria to join ISIS. He said police have searched 15 houses and made several arrests. The attacker or attackers killed two men and two women and wounded 17 others, seven of them critically, in the historic center of Vienna as residents enjoyed a night out at bars and restaurants before a COVID-19 lockdown began at midnight.
"It is now confirmed that yesterday's attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. "It was an attack out of hatred — hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity." Condolences and and messages of solidarity and support poured in from the leaders of France, Germany, the U.S., and other nations, plus Muslim religious authorities. Peter Weber
"Well, guys, we're almost there — we made it to the night before the election," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "Seriously, I feel like I'm at the very top of a roller coaster and I know the guy in front of me is gonna throw up." President Trump "has apparently told people that he's gonna declare victory tomorrow night if it looks like he's ahead," he said. "Trump said this isn't true, he's gonna declare victory if he's ahead or behind," but "at this point, the only thing Trump can declare without anyone questioning him is bankruptcy."
Biden's comfortably ahead in national polls, and "if Trump does end up losing, I'm sure he'll be gracious when he pretends that he won," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. Many Americans are nervous about Tuesday, but "I'm the most relaxed I've been for months, because at 11:38 the night before the election, whatcha gonna do?" he mused. "This president has exposed a lot of weaknesses in our government, but it just needs to hold together for one last run."
"The best way to describe how I'm feeling right now, it's somewhere between Christmas Eve and the night before a liver transplant," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "Trump is closing out his campaign by complaining and whining" and warning supporters "of the very real and very dangerous possibility that every vote might count," he said. "If he wins, it was legitimate, if he loses it was rigged. That's as simple as that goes. You wouldn't accept this from the umpire at your kid's T-ball game. Why would you want this in a president of the United States?"
"Trump is flat-out saying that after Election Day, you should just stop counting the votes," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah agreed. "But I promise you now, if Biden wins on election night, well then Trump will say you gotta hold everything until all the votes are counted — and then when all the votes are counted, Trump will say, 'Oh, we should hold everything until all the votes are recounted.'" Trump's like "that kid who keeps chasing the rules until he wins," he said, and it might really "help if we explained this to Trump in terms that he would understand: Donald, we have to wait for the election results because right now they're 'under audit by the IRS.'" Watch below. Peter Weber
A Dutch subway driver had a whale of a tale to share when he got off work on Monday.
Early in the morning, a train at the De Akkers station near Rotterdam crashed through barriers at the end of the tracks, but instead of plummeting down more than 30 feet to the ground, the train landed on a large piece of art in the shape of a whale tail, which was installed at the station two decades ago.
There are two whale tail sculptures, both made of plastic, and the local transportation authority is trying to figure out how to remove the train, since it's difficult to get cranes into the area. There were no passengers on the train when the incident occurred, and the driver was not hurt. Catherine Garcia