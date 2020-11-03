See More Speed Reads
Why Biden looks shaky in Florida

8:12 p.m.
Biden in Florida.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An hour after polls closed in Florida, Joe Biden was "overperforming everywhere" in the state except for Miami-Dade county — which "might be enough to doom him," The Boston Globe's Michael Cohen tweeted. Of particular concern to Biden's supporters was the dreaded New York Times election needle, which had the state as "very likely Trump" with 86 percent of the state reporting. As the paper's Nate Cohn explained, "Trump is doing way better than '16 in Hispanic and Cuban areas, and better in Black areas. Biden is doing better in older, white areas, but not by as much."

The news might not be a surprise to Democrats on the ground in Florida, who were "sound[ing] the alarm in Miami" in the days leading up to the election, Politico reports. "Look, our people hate Trump and they like Biden. But not enough of them love Biden," one South Florida organizer had told the publication. "It also doesn't help that the campaign reacted so late here and they didn't help us with voter registration when we needed to be doing it."

Still, there is some reason to approach the early numbers out of Miami-Dade with caution; the numbers reported as of 8 p.m. ET include "ALL early in-person votes (expected to skew GOP) but only partial mail votes (expected to skew Dem)," Vice News' Cameron Joseph explains. "Dunno how much is out or how much ground Biden can make up but this isn't final."

But if Biden does lose Florida? According to FiveThirtyEight, it would change Trump's chance of winning from 10 percent to 33 percent — in addition to likely making the night a whole lot messier, since Florida was probably needed for a surefire Biden landslide. Still, Democrats ought not despair just yet; as Nate Silver points out, "Trump's overperformance ... looks mostly to be concentrated among Cubans, which may not tell us much about other states." Jeva Lange

Officials: To secure election, U.S. conducted cyber operation against Iran

8:30 p.m.
National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of the United States Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, told reporters on Tuesday that he is "very confident in actions" taken against foreign actors "over the past several weeks and the past several months to make sure that they're not going to interfere in our elections."

Nakasone did not give any details, but U.S. officials told The Washington Post that the U.S. Cyber Command and NSA took action against Iran, after the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sent emails to Democratic voters, posing as members of a far-right group. The messages were threatening, and told the voters they needed to cast their ballots for President Trump.

Nakasone said the agencies "had a very good bead on what a number of actors were trying to do" and "we weren't surprised by their actions." They have been working since the 2018 midterms to stop foreign election meddling, he added, and the work will keep going until all the votes are certified. "This is just the start," Nakasone said. "We'll be ready for the days to come."

U.S. officials told the Post that Nakasone spoke to reporters on Election Day because the government wants to have transparency and ensure voters aren't worried about the integrity of the election. Catherine Garcia

Biden projected to win Illinois, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island, D.C.

8:22 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has secured a combined 72 electoral votes in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., The Associated Press and Politico project.

None of the East Coast's blue strongholds, nor Illinois, were surprising wins for Biden, leading to calls in those states within minutes of their polls closing.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons (D), Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D), Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey (D), New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D), and Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed (D) were all projected to win re-election shortly after polls closed, AP and The New York Times report. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump projected to win South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma

8:19 p.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Trump has picked up five more expected 2020 election wins.

Trump is projected to win South Carolina and its nine electoral votes, The Associated Press and The New York Times reported on Tuesday night. Additionally, shortly after polls closed, Trump was quickly projected to win Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma by the AP and the Times.

These were all states where a Trump win had been anticipated after he previously scored clear victories there four years ago. Trump had already earlier in the evening been projected to win Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. Brendan Morrow

Mitch McConnell projected to beat Amy McGrath's well-funded challenge

8:00 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is projected to retain his seat for a seventh term, Fox News and Decision Desk HQ project. He faced a well-funded challenge from retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

McGrath raised nearly $40 million in the last quarter of her race to unseat McConnell, nearing fundraising records set by fellow Democratic Senate candidates during the 2020 race. But with much of that fundraising money coming from Democrats out of state, it wasn't enough to avoid an early call in McConnell's favor.

President Trump was also projected to win Kentucky, NBC News and The Associated Press report. Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden projected to win Virginia

7:44 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win Virginia's 13 electoral votes, The Associated Press and Politico project.

Biden's projected win in the newly-reliable blue state was called not long after polls closed, with just 9 percent of precincts reporting. Sen. Mark Warner (D), who faced a much tougher re-election race in 2014, was also projected to win on Tuesday, AP projected.

Virginia was Biden's second win of the night, after Vermont went in his favor. Neighboring West Virginia's presidential, Senate, and gubernatorial races all went for President Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump projected to win West Virginia

7:44 p.m.
President Trump.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Trump has added an additional state to his early election night tally.

On Tuesday, The Associated Press and Fox News projected that Trump will win West Virginia and its five electoral votes. This projection came shortly after polls closed, and it was another state that Trump was expected to easily win this year. During the 2016 election, Trump won West Virginia with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

This projection came after Trump was previously projected to pick up wins in Kentucky and Indiana, as expected, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was projected to pick up a similarly expected win in Vermont. Meanwhile, as these unsurprising early results come in, pundits are keeping a close eye on Florida and Georgia, but no winner in either state been projected yet. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Pennsylvania bombarded with disinformation on Election Day

7:21 p.m.

False information surrounding the election, and particularly mail-in voting, has been at its worst in Pennsylvania.

The media insights company Zignal Labs has tallied more than 1.1 million instances of misinformation regarding mail-in voting in the past two months leading up to the 2020 election. Nearly a quarter of those instances have happened in the key state of Pennsylvania, The New York Times reports.

Among some of the earlier mentions of misinformation included reports that a small number of military ballots were thrown out in Luzerne County, with some of them allegedly marked for President Trump. The ballots were found quickly after they were discarded and the contractor who tossed them was fired. But like he had with other false claims of mail-in voter fraud, Trump and his allies inflated the story into evidence the election was rigged against him.

The misinformation didn't stop on Election Day, where as soon as 7 a.m., a false report of election malfeasance was already swirling. A Trump campaign staffer posted a photo of Democratic campaign posters purportedly hung outside a Pennsylvania polling place, alleging it was breaking rules against posting campaign material too close to the polls, BuzzFeed News reports. The Philadelphia district attorney decried the tweet as "disinformation" a few hours later. But it had already fueled a meme suggesting Democrats were trying to "steal the election" in the swing state, and right-wing media outlets and social media personalities such as Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. sent it swirling across the internet, Vice News reports.

Toward the end of election day, the American Civil Liberties Union said it had received no reports of voter intimidation around the U.S. so far. Kathryn Krawczyk

