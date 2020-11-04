See More Speed Reads
Biden projected to win at least 3 of Maine's 4 electoral votes

3:35 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrat Joe Biden has won at least three of Maine's four Electoral College votes, The Associated Press and The New York Times project. Biden won Maine's two statewide electoral votes and the one in the 1st Congressional District. The remaining vote from Maine's 2nd Congressional District has not yet been called. President Trump won one of Maine's electoral votes in 2016 while Democrat Hillary Clinton won the other three. Peter Weber

Trump spent election night at the White House, surrounded by Fox News personalities

4:02 a.m.
Donald Trump on election night at the White House.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump spent election night at the White House, where about 150 guests gathered in the East Room to watch as the results came in.

Trump's adult children were in attendance, in addition to several Fox News personalities, contributors, and frequent guests, including Laura Ingraham, Jeannine Pirro, Newt Gingrich, and Diamond and Silk. Just one person at the party appeared to be wearing a mask, NBC News reports: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Trump delivered an address to the crowd that was riddled with false claims, including that he has won the election. There are still votes to be counted across the United States, with the winner unknown at this time. Catherine Garcia

Pennsylvania's governor promises to 'count every vote' after Trump threatens to stop tabulation

3:26 a.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) just put a damper on President Trump's premature victory party.

Even though several critical states hung in the balance, Trump gave what sounded like a victory speech early Wednesday morning. He declared victory in Georgia and North Carolina — states he hadn't won — and then predicted he'd also wrap up Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin as well, even if it meant going to the Supreme Court to stop votes being counted there.

But Wolf made it clear he wasn't just going to hand Trump a win, tweeting early Wednesday that Trump's courtroom threat is a "partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections." "We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that's what we're going to do," Wolf said.

Trump's manifestation of an election win also drew criticism from his own party. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has aided Trump's 2020 campaign, told ABC News Trump had "no basis to make that argument," while former presidential candidate Rick Santorum told CNN he was "distressed" by what Trump said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump did surprisingly well in Hispanic-majority counties in South Texas

3:04 a.m.
Texas Trump supporters.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

President Trump is projected to win Texas' 38 electoral votes, and analysts are taking a close look at the southern part of the state, where he performed better than expected in counties with large Hispanic populations.

Journalist Megan K. Stack tweeted that her "biggest surprise of the night" was Trump receiving 47 percent of the vote in Starr County. This is a "rural, poor, and almost entirely Latino" county, which was a "dependable Democratic stronghold." In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Starr County, with 79 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 19 percent.

In Zapata County, where 84 percent of estimated votes have been counted, Trump is winning with 52.5 percent of the vote. Houston Chronicle reporter Zach Despart tweeted that the county, which Clinton won in 2016 by 33 points, is 95 percent Hispanic, and it was "shaping up to be a very poor performance for [Democratic presidential nominee Joe] Biden in heavily Democratic South Texas."

In South Florida, Trump appears to have been buoyed by Cuban American voters, and Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to native Texan and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, noted that there's "not a lot of Cubans in South Texas. Latinos aren't monolithic, but these numbers signal a much broader problem for Democrats than national origin."

Farther west in Arizona, Biden is ahead in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located. The population there is about one-third Hispanic, and The Atlantic's Derek Thompson tweeted that if Biden does win there, it's "an important indicator that A, there is no singular 'Latino vote,' B, we should get some fascinating gender/education/generation/geographical origin breakdowns of the 2020 Latino vote." Catherine Garcia

Biden projected to win Arizona, flipping a state Trump won in 2016

3:03 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win Arizona, Fox News and The Associated Press project.

Pre-election polls suggested a tight race for the southwestern state, a potentially key swing state that President Trump had won in 2016. Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly was also projected to beat incumbent Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R), aiding Democrats' attempts to flip the Senate.

The outcomes in several other swing states' fates still remain uncertain as of early Wednesday morning, with Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all potentially pivotal in the race for the White House. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump falsely alleges fraud, says he's 'going to the U.S. Supreme Court' to stop ballot counting

3:01 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump prematurely declared victory from the White House early Wednesday, claiming falsely he has won several states he has not won and saying he will ask the courts to stop mail-in ballots from being counted. "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," he said. "We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list."

Democrat Joe Biden is in pretty good shape in the outstanding swing states, based on ballots supposed to be counted Wednesday morning and later in the morning. Many of the outstanding votes are mail-in ballots, tilted toward Demcorats. But the partial counted show Trump ahead, and while Trump had denied reports he would claim victory if he appeared to be ahead on election night, that is exactly what he did.

"Trump claiming a victory he never won, and saying he will take it to the Supreme Court," presidential historian Michael Beschloss tweeted. "This is what dictators do. Stop." New York Times columnist David Brooks called this "the nightmare scenario we were worried about." Even Trump's allies were leery. "No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has," tweeted conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Trump has not won, nor has Biden, who said he also thinks he is on the path to victory. We won't know the winner until later this week. Peter Weber

Mark Kelly projected to flip Arizona's Republican Senate seat

2:55 a.m.
Mark Kelly.
Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, will win his race for an Arizona Senate seat over incumbent Republican Martha McSally, Fox News and The Associated Press project.

Kelly, along with Democrats in other Senate races, raised record-breaking fundraising dollars to flip Republican Senate seats. But only Kelly and John Hickenlooper in Colorado were projected do so as of early Wednesday.

Arizona had two Republican senators just two years ago, but Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeated McSally for the other seat in 2018. McSally was then appointed by the governor to take former Senator John McCain's seat. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also projected to win Arizona, per Fox News and AP, marking the first state Biden flipped from Trump's 2016 haul. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump declares victory in states he hasn't won

2:40 a.m.

President Trump is just making up the election results as he goes along.

At around 2:30 a.m. EST, the 2020 presidential election's final results and races in key Electoral College states were far from decided. But Trump decided to declare victory in some of those still uncertain states anyway, particularly the tightly contested states of Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump started what seemed like a partial victory speech early Wednesday by declaring Democrats were "trying to disenfranchise" his voters, despite the fact that counting all the votes in an election is the opposite of disenfranchisement. He then declared victory in Florida and Texas, states that have been projected for a Trump win, and Georgia and North Carolina, which haven't. Only Fox News had projected a win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Arizona when Trump spoke, but Trump disputed that call during his speech as well.

When Trump spoke, nine percent of votes in Georgia still hadn't been tabulated. Many of those still uncounted votes are in Fulton County, the consistently Democratic area that contains Atlanta. Another five percent of votes still remained uncounted in North Carolina, where neither the presidential nor the Senate race have been given a final call. Kathryn Krawczyk

