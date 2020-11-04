Biden projected to win at least 3 of Maine's 4 electoral votes

-
Biden projected to win at least 3 of Maine's 4 electoral votes3:35 a.m.
Trump spent election night at the White House, surrounded by Fox News personalities4:02 a.m.
Pennsylvania's governor promises to 'count every vote' after Trump threatens to stop tabulation3:26 a.m.
Trump did surprisingly well in Hispanic-majority counties in South Texas3:04 a.m.
Biden projected to win Arizona, flipping a state Trump won in 20163:03 a.m.
Trump falsely alleges fraud, says he's 'going to the U.S. Supreme Court' to stop ballot counting3:01 a.m.
Mark Kelly projected to flip Arizona's Republican Senate seat2:55 a.m.
Trump declares victory in states he hasn't won2:40 a.m.
