Biden's and Trump's most likely remaining paths to victory

6:45 a.m.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both said early Wednesday they believe they won the necessary Electoral College votes to claim the presidency. Time will tell, but neither candidate is yet projected to have won 270+ electoral votes — and both have plausible paths to victory.

As of Wednesday morning, the states that have not been assigned to either candidate are Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Trump is leading in Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — though Michigan and Pennsylvania still have a large number of votes left to count. Biden is currently leading in Nevada and Wisconsin. Biden flipped Arizona, according to Associated Press and Fox News projections.


For Trump to win, his best shots are:

  • Winning Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), and Nevada (6), while losing Wisconsin (10) and Michigan (16). This would give Trump 274 electoral votes.
  • Winning Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), and Michigan (16), while losing Nevada (6) and Wisconsin (10). This would give Trump 284 electoral votes.
  • Winning North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), Wisconsin (10), and Michigan (16), while losing Nevada (6) and Georgia (16). This would give Trump 278 electoral votes.

For Biden to win, his best paths are:

  • Winning Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), and Nevada (6), while losing Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), and North Carolina (15). This would give Biden 270 electoral votes.
  • Winning Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), Nevada (6), and Georgia (16), while losing Pennsylvania (20) and North Carolina (15). This would give Biden 286 electoral votes.
  • Winning Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), and Pennsylvania (20), while losing Georgia, (16), Nevada (6), and North Carolina (15). This would give Biden 290 electoral votes.

Several of those states allow mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to arrive for several days, and Pennsylvania is expected to be the last state to count the bulk of its votes. If it comes down to the Keystone State, we may not know who won until Friday or later. Peter Weber

Trump can't just ask the Supreme Court to stop ballot counting, GOP election lawyer tells CNN

4:57 a.m.

President Trump early Wednesday said he thinks he won the presidential race, prematurely claimed victory in states that still have millions of votes uncounted, and said he will ask the Supreme Court to halt the vote count — or stop the "voting," as he said. Officials in Pennsylvania and other states that won't finish counting votes for hours or days vowed that every ballot will be counted. And legal experts said Trump can't really just petition the Supreme Court to halt the counting of legally cast votes.

Ben Ginsberg, who spent decades as a top Republican Party election lawyer, told CNN's Jake Tapper early Wednesday that even if Trump did have a mechanism to petition an end to the vote counting or toss out votes, that request would "be viewed by any court, including the Supreme Court, as just a massive disenfranchisement that would be frowned upon."

Tapper asked Ginsberg, who was national counsel to George W. Bush's campaign in the Florida recount, if he had seen anything like Trump's statement. "No, not even close," he said. Ginsberg retired over the summer, then started criticizing Trump's constant and baseless claims of voter fraud.

Trump's "unsubstantiated talk about 'rigged' elections caused by absentee ballot 'fraud' and 'cheating' has been around since 2016," Ginsberg wrote in The Washington Post last week. But "this is not about finding fraud and irregularities. It's about suppressing the number of votes not cast for Trump." CBS News estimates that there are five million legally cast votes left to be counted in the five uncalled swing states. Peter Weber

Biden campaign calls Trump's premature victory claim 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect'

4:25 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign manager, slammed President Trump after he prematurely declared victory and said he wanted to stop the counting of mail-in ballots.

In a statement, O'Malley Dillon called Trump's remarks "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect." This is "a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens," she added, and "never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election."

Trump encouraged Republicans to try to "prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day," O'Malley Dillon said, and now he is "saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either." This won't happen, she declared, and "every duly cast vote" will be counted because "that is what our laws — the laws that protect every American's constitutional right to vote — require."

Trump, O'Malley Dillon said, "does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion." Catherine Garcia

Trump spent election night at the White House, surrounded by Fox News personalities

4:02 a.m.
Donald Trump on election night at the White House.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump spent election night at the White House, where about 150 guests gathered in the East Room to watch as the results came in.

Trump's adult children were in attendance, in addition to several Fox News personalities, contributors, and frequent guests, including Laura Ingraham, Jeannine Pirro, Newt Gingrich, and Diamond and Silk. Just one person at the party appeared to be wearing a mask, NBC News reports: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Trump delivered an address to the crowd that was riddled with false claims, including that he has won the election. There are still votes to be counted across the United States, with the winner unknown at this time. Catherine Garcia

Biden projected to win at least 3 of Maine's 4 electoral votes

3:35 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrat Joe Biden has won at least three of Maine's four Electoral College votes, The Associated Press and The New York Times project. Biden won Maine's two statewide electoral votes and the one in the 1st Congressional District. The remaining vote from Maine's 2nd Congressional District has not yet been called. President Trump won one of Maine's electoral votes in 2016 while Democrat Hillary Clinton won the other three. Peter Weber

Pennsylvania's governor promises to 'count every vote' after Trump threatens to stop tabulation

3:26 a.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) just put a damper on President Trump's premature victory party.

Even though several critical states hung in the balance, Trump gave what sounded like a victory speech early Wednesday morning. He declared victory in Georgia and North Carolina — states he hadn't won — and then predicted he'd also wrap up Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin as well, even if it meant going to the Supreme Court to stop votes being counted there.

But Wolf made it clear he wasn't just going to hand Trump a win, tweeting early Wednesday that Trump's courtroom threat is a "partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections." "We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that's what we're going to do," Wolf said.

Trump's manifestation of an election win also drew criticism from his own party. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has aided Trump's 2020 campaign, told ABC News Trump had "no basis to make that argument," while former presidential candidate Rick Santorum told CNN he was "distressed" by what Trump said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump did surprisingly well in Hispanic-majority counties in South Texas

3:04 a.m.
Texas Trump supporters.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

President Trump is projected to win Texas' 38 electoral votes, and analysts are taking a close look at the southern part of the state, where he performed better than expected in counties with large Hispanic populations.

Journalist Megan K. Stack tweeted that her "biggest surprise of the night" was Trump receiving 47 percent of the vote in Starr County. This is a "rural, poor, and almost entirely Latino" county, which was a "dependable Democratic stronghold." In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Starr County, with 79 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 19 percent.

In Zapata County, where 84 percent of estimated votes have been counted, Trump is winning with 52.5 percent of the vote. Houston Chronicle reporter Zach Despart tweeted that the county, which Clinton won in 2016 by 33 points, is 95 percent Hispanic, and it was "shaping up to be a very poor performance for [Democratic presidential nominee Joe] Biden in heavily Democratic South Texas."

In South Florida, Trump appears to have been buoyed by Cuban American voters, and Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to native Texan and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, noted that there's "not a lot of Cubans in South Texas. Latinos aren't monolithic, but these numbers signal a much broader problem for Democrats than national origin."

Farther west in Arizona, Biden is ahead in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located. The population there is about one-third Hispanic, and The Atlantic's Derek Thompson tweeted that if Biden does win there, it's "an important indicator that A, there is no singular 'Latino vote,' B, we should get some fascinating gender/education/generation/geographical origin breakdowns of the 2020 Latino vote." Catherine Garcia

Biden projected to win Arizona, flipping a state Trump won in 2016

3:03 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win Arizona, Fox News and The Associated Press project.

Pre-election polls suggested a tight race for the southwestern state, a potentially key swing state that President Trump had won in 2016. Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly was also projected to beat incumbent Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R), aiding Democrats' attempts to flip the Senate.

The outcomes in several other swing states' fates still remain uncertain as of early Wednesday morning, with Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all potentially pivotal in the race for the White House. Kathryn Krawczyk

