Trump reportedly screamed at Rupert Murdoch over Fox News' early Arizona call

Trump reportedly screamed at Rupert Murdoch over Fox News' early Arizona call10:10 p.m.
International election monitors say Trump harmed 'public trust in democratic institutions'10:24 p.m.
Jared Kushner reportedly threw together Trump's legal team on election night9:10 p.m.
U.S. sets record with 100,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day8:59 p.m.
Michigan Democrat Gary Peters projected for narrow Senate victory8:45 p.m.
Trump reportedly didn't spend much time in Arizona because he doesn’t like traveling west8:45 p.m.
A record number of Native American women will soon serve in Congress8:24 p.m.
No, Sharpies aren't ruining ballots in Arizona7:35 p.m.
