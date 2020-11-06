-
Trump abruptly changes tone: 'I will never give up fighting for you and our nation'2:31 p.m.
-
Congress' QAnoner is already picking fights with her Republican colleagues3:49 p.m.
-
Johnny Depp leaves the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing 'wife beater' libel case3:23 p.m.
-
Trump lost 4 of the top 5 boat-owning states2:21 p.m.
-
Romney rebukes Trump for 'recklessly' claiming the election was stolen1:52 p.m.
-
Trump is reportedly out for revenge against Fox News1:30 p.m.
-
Philadelphians are already celebrating a Biden victory in the streets1:04 p.m.
-
Nancy Pelosi formally requests to be House Speaker again12:05 p.m.
2:31 p.m.
3:49 p.m.
3:23 p.m.
2:21 p.m.
1:52 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
1:04 p.m.
12:05 p.m.