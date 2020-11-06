See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Trump abruptly changes tone: 'I will never give up fighting for you and our nation'

2:31 p.m.

President Trump appeared to temper his tone on Friday afternoon, issuing a statement that stood in sharp contrast to his rambling rant on Thursday night and his flurries of all-caps tweets baselessly alleging election fraud on Twitter. Though the statement still insinuated the existence of "illegal ballots" — something both election officials and the president's own campaign aides have failed to identify any evidence of — it lacked the defiance of his earlier addresses, and possibly even left room for his acceptance of a narrowing path to victory.

"We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election," Trump said, adding that "from the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted. … We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."

Notably absent from the statement was the president's further false insistence that he is winning the election, or ahead in states that had not been called yet. Read the full statement below. Jeva Lange

in-house drama
Congress' QAnoner is already picking fights with her Republican colleagues

3:49 p.m.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) made a pretty mild statement about the ongoing presidential vote count and President Trump's attempts to hold on to the White House. Incoming congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene spun it into a show of loyalty to the president.

Crenshaw, a frequent ally of Trump, made clear Friday that, perhaps unlike the president, he would accept Trump's potential election loss. But he also called for "investigations" and "the court process" to happen before there's a final call.

That's where Greene, a QAnon conspiracy-supporting, newly elected House Republican, came in. She declared in a response to Crenshaw that "Republicans can't back down," and that Crenshaw's "loser mindset is how the Democrats win."

"You're a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one," Crenshaw shot back.

Greene was elected to Congress on Tuesday and has been sharing nonstop misinformation and conspiracies ever since, retweeting every pro-Trump talking point out there and getting repeatedly censored in the process. Kathryn Krawczyk

johnny b gone
Johnny Depp leaves the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing 'wife beater' libel case

3:23 p.m.
Johnny Depp
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Johnny Depp's Grindelwald won't return after all.

Depp revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that he's leaving the Fantastic Beasts film series after Warner Bros. asked him to resign from his role.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said.

Depp appeared as the villain Grindelwald in the first two Harry Potter spin-off films, but his casting drew criticism in light of the domestic abuse allegations made against him by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which he has denied. Earlier this week, he lost a libel case against a British tabloid that referred to him as a "wife beater" in reference to the allegations.

Warner Bros. confirmed the news, saying that the third Fantastic Beasts movie is now in production and that the "role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast," per Variety. The studio added it thanks Depp "for his work on the films to date." Though Depp may be gone from the films, given the firestorm that has erupted over anti-trans tweets by J.K. Rowling, don't expect Fantastic Beasts related controversy to end here. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Trump lost 4 of the top 5 boat-owning states

2:21 p.m.
Boat parade!
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Trump was really counting on America's boat owners, and it seems they let him sink.

Trump's campaign was driven — err, sailed — by his supporters' boat parades around the country, with the president even zinging Democratic nominee Joe Biden for not having enough boat folks in his camp. But Trump only managed to anchor one of the top boat-owning states in the country, even after winning three of them in 2016.

Florida is home to the most registered boats per capita, followed by Minnesota, Michigan, California, and Wisconsin, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Those states are responsible for a third of all boats in the U.S. — about 5 million, the NMMA says. But all the boat parades in the Great Lakes couldn't convince Michigan and Wisconsin to go for Trump again this year, as Trump managed to only narrowly shore up a win in Florida this election around. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Romney rebukes Trump for 'recklessly' claiming the election was stolen

1:52 p.m.
Mitt Romney
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the latest Republican to push back against President Trump's baseless assertion that the 2020 election is being stolen as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on the cusp of a potential victory.

In a Friday statement, Romney said Trump is "wrong" to claim he is being cheated out of a 2020 election victory, as he did in a White House speech on Thursday while baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud occurred.

"The president is within his rights to request recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists, and to exhaust legal remedies — doing these things is consistent with our election process," Romney said. "He is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen — doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions."

Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial, had previously urged Americans to "have faith in democracy" and called for "counting every vote." Another Republican senator, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), also called Trump's remarks from the White House "very hard to watch," adding that "the president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump with 2020 debate prep, also said Thursday he hasn't seen any evidence to back up Trump's claims and said of the president's remarks, "all it does is inflame without informing." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Trump is reportedly out for revenge against Fox News

1:30 p.m.

A post-presidency Donald Trump is reportedly ready to get back into the industry he knows best.

Trump has not officially lost his re-election bid to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but election results in critical swing states are certainly indicating he will. And if he is forced out of the White House, Trump wants to take revenge on the network that forecasted his doom before anyone else, ABC News' John Santucci reports.

While most major networks hadn't called Arizona's electoral outcome by Friday afternoon, Fox News was the first to do so early Wednesday morning. The fact that Fox's call eventually left Biden just a few votes away from the presidency reportedly sent Trump into a tailspin of anger. And by Friday, he was reportedly looking for ways to tear Fox News and the Murdoch family apart with some unhealthy competition.

In particular, Santucci reports, Trump is digging up his old plans to launch a "Trump TV" network with a focus on right-wing news and commentary. And Trump reportedly wants to steal some of his strongest allies from Fox — Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — to headline it.

Trump's network plans aren't really surprising, seeing as his biggest worry in life and in the presidency has always been his ratings. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Philadelphians are already celebrating a Biden victory in the streets

1:04 p.m.

The election isn't over yet, but you wouldn't know it judging by the streets of Philadelphia. On Friday, people flooded the area outside the city's convention center — where the final votes are being tallied — to celebrate what appeared to be the state's decisive blow to President Trump's re-election hopes, with Biden supporters holding signs that read "surrender to democracy" and chanting "Philly rocks."

The celebrations even extended to impromptu dance parties in neighborhoods:

Even the city's mayor seemed to find the city-wide celebrations infectious, telling Trump that he needs to "put his big boy pants on" and "acknowledge the fact that he lost." Jeva Lange

election 2020
Nancy Pelosi formally requests to be House Speaker again

12:05 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wants another turn at the top.

The House maintained its Democratic majority after Tuesday's election, albeit losing a few seats along the way. And as it became more likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden would become the president as well, Pelosi formally launched her campaign to remain Speaker of the House.

Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as House Speaker, sent a letter to her re-elected colleagues on Friday outlining the party's agenda for its next two years in the majority. She promised to push for "lower health care costs, bigger paychecks, and cleaner government," including by enacting a national coronavirus testing plan and voting rights legislation as soon as possible. And at the end, Pelosi formally requested support from congressmembers to be re-elected speaker for another term, with regard to all the "diverse viewpoints" she promised to "respect" along the way.

Pelosi didn't mention her leadership ambitions in a Friday press conference. She instead focused on how "we did not win every battle" in regard to retaining House seats, "but we did win the war" in maintaining control and electing Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Kathryn Krawczyk

