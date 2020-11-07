-
Giuliani: 'Networks don't get to decide elections. Courts do.'3:18 p.m.
-
Trump's motorcade greeted by jeering Biden supporters near White House as he returns from playing golf4:08 p.m.
-
Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush among 1st prominent Republicans to recognize Biden's win2:19 p.m.
-
Obama congratulates Biden, warns he'll face challenges 'no incoming president ever has'1:36 p.m.
-
California Gov. Gavin Newsom now considering Harris' successor in the Senate1:32 p.m.
-
Biden supporters fill streets outside White House to wish Trump a 'hey hey hey goodbye'1:08 p.m.
-
Biden pads Electoral College lead with projected Nevada win12:52 p.m.
-
CNN's Jake Tapper: For millions of Americans, 'their long national nightmare is over'12:41 p.m.
3:18 p.m.
Trump's motorcade greeted by jeering Biden supporters near White House as he returns from playing golf
4:08 p.m.
2:19 p.m.
1:36 p.m.
1:32 p.m.
1:08 p.m.
12:52 p.m.
12:41 p.m.