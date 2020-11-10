Biden's team is considering legal action over Trump blocking the presidential transition process

-
Biden's team is considering legal action over Trump blocking the presidential transition process7:26 a.m.
Trump's aggressive assault on election integrity is reportedly making some of his outside lawyers queasy8:31 a.m.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is officially the most active ever recorded7:39 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers happily contemplate late-night comedy without Trump6:34 a.m.
Top Palestinian peace negotiator Saeb Erekat has died at 65 after COVID-19 battle4:41 a.m.
Late night hosts really enjoyed the Trump-Giuliani Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco4:16 a.m.
Fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper predicted his successor would be 'a real yes man. And then God help us.'2:37 a.m.
Emily Harrington makes history with her free-climb up El Capitan2:06 a.m.
