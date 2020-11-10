See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. daily COVID-19 cases could soon surpass 200,000, expert says

9:53 a.m.
A man wearing a face mask walks in Times Square.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The United States could soon reach the grim milestone of 200,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to one expert.

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continues to rise, Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy and member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CNN on Monday the country may see 200,000 cases in one day within the next few weeks.

"We are watching cases increase substantially in this country far beyond, I think, what most people ever thought could happen," Osterholm said. "It will not surprise me if in the next weeks we see over 200,000 new cases a day."

The U.S. earlier this month reported 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time, a milestone Dr. Anthony Fauci previously said he would "not be surprised" to see reached. On Monday, the the U.S.' seven-day average of new cases was about 119,000, which was "more than three times higher than it was around mid-September," CNN reports.

Additionally, according to CNN, the U.S. reported over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths last week five days in a row for the first time since August. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, writes that "simple math says that we are likely to have 3,000 deaths a day in 4 to 5 weeks," although he adds that "I suspect we might do a bit better."

Experts continue to stress the fact that widespread mask use could bring the coronavirus death toll down, however, and a recent study estimated that if 95 percent of Americans wore masks in public, almost 130,000 lives could be saved. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Coronavirus patients in Italy receive oxygen in their cars as health care system becomes strained again

9:47 a.m.
Medical oxygen.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-italys-second-coronavirus-wave-milan-staggers-as-hospitals-fill-up-11604951247

Italy's health care system is becoming strained once again.

Coronavirus cases are rising swiftly in the country, which was one of the first epicenters of the pandemic earlier this year. Back then, it was Italy's northern regions that felt the brunt of the virus, but Naples, the largest city in the south, has seen its health care system become overwhelmed this month. Infections, deaths, and hospitalizations are all surging, and NBC News reports that COVID-19 patients at one Naples hospital were administered oxygen while waiting in their cars because of a bed shortage.

Milan, the country's northern financial center, is also dealing with a renewed coronavirus crisis. The city was hit hard in the first wave, though not as badly as smaller towns in Lombardy, and it was able to rebound over the summer following a strict lockdown. But the second wave has been worse than expected. To put it into context, The Wall Street Journal notes that a temporary hospital constructed in the city treated just 23 patients all spring. This week alone, the same hospital had 37 patients. Read more about Milan's second wave at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Sen. Chris Coons says Republicans are privately congratulating Biden for his win

9:41 a.m.

Republican senators are almost universally ignoring President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Behind the scenes, it's apparently a different story.

In a Tuesday CNN appearance, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who worked closely with Biden during the 2020 race, said it was time for Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win and start the presidential transition. But so far, Coons sees "little evidence of voter fraud in key states" President Trump would need to flip the election, and "little evidence of any Republicans standing up to the president" and accepting a loss.

Only four GOP senators have publicly acknowledged Biden's win. But privately, Republican senators "call me to say 'congratulations, please convey my well wishes to the president-elect, but I can't say that publicly yet,'" Coons described. Coons is now urging those senators to "do the right thing and to help the president accept reality" so the transition can get started as soon as possible.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Ben Sasse (Neb.), and Mitt Romney (Utah) are so far the only GOP senators to publicly congratulate Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Kathryn Krawczyk

vatican report
Edit

3 successive popes were aware of sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, Vatican report finds

9:20 a.m.
Pope Francis.
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was allowed a long career and rise in the church, despite three popes having been aware of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, a Vatican investigation released Tuesday found. McCarrick was ultimately defrocked by Pope Francis last year after a trial that found the former archbishop of Washington guilty of sexually abusing minors and molesting adults.

The new report "put the lion's share of blame on a dead saint: Pope John Paul II, who appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington D.C. in 2000, despite having commissioned an inquiry that confirmed he slept with seminarians," The Associated Press wrote. While Pope John Paul II ordered the investigation into accusations that McCarrick sexually abused minors and had sexual conduct with another priest in 1987, McCarrick appealed to the pope and his "denial was believed," the report says, with the allegations against him deemed to be mere gossip and rumors.

John Paul II's successor, Pope Benedict XVI, was urged by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò to start church legal proceedings against McCarrick, but rejected the option, deciding instead to "appeal to McCarrick's conscience" and have the archbishop "maintain a lower profile," The New York Times reports, quoting the Vatican's findings.

Pope Francis, who took over after Benedict's retirement in 2013, was not formally given evidence of McCarrick's misconduct until 2017, the investigation found, although he'd apparently been given a heads up about the allegations from top church officials. Francis, however, "did not see the need to alter the approach that had been adopted in prior years" at that time, believing the allegations had already been thoroughly looked into by his predecessors.

In 2018, Viganò issued a expose of McCarrick's abuse and cover-up, in which he claimed Francis had lifted "sanctions" imposed on McCarrick by Benedict to make him an adviser, and called on the pope to resign. However, "no records support Viganò's account and evidence as to what he said is sharply disputed," the investigation said. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Republican official asks what the 'downside' is of 'humoring' Trump after election loss

8:52 a.m.
President Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At least one senior Republican official is evidently looking to continue "humoring" President Trump as he baselessly claims he's being cheated out of a 2020 election victory.

Days after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected by all major media outlets as the winner of the presidential election, Trump has yet to concede the race, and his campaign is pursuing legal efforts to challenge the results in numerous battleground states. Though experts say there's essentially no chance of these legal options affecting the outcome of the election, one Republican official told The Washington Post they're fine with entertaining Trump while being confident his efforts won't succeed.

"What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time?" a senior Republican official told the Post. "No one seriously thinks the results will change. He went golfing this weekend. It's not like he's plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He's tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he'll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he'll leave."

This notion quickly drew criticism, with former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill tweeting, "I'll tell you what the downside is..selling your soul to this guy and in the process permanently damaging the cornerstone of our democracy..Faith in fair elections." She added, "You are supposed to be leaders, not grief counselors."

Just a handful of Republicans in the Senate have acknowledged that Biden won the election so far, among them Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), The New York Times notes. Republican lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have said Trump is within his rights to pursue his legal options. Despite this, the Post reports that "behind the scenes, Trump advisers and allies are increasingly resigned to a Biden victory." Brendan Morrow

Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Trump's aggressive assault on election integrity is reportedly making some of his outside lawyers queasy

8:31 a.m.
Trump campaign event
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

"You're witnessing what might be the last gasp of Trumpism," Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman speculate at Politico. If outgoing President Trump "has a dominant ideology, it's that people on his side — his administration and his party — should be unbendingly loyal to him. And what you're seeing right now is the political and governmental machinery that he controls succumb to his anger at losing the election. And, with 71 days until Inauguration Day, this kind of behavior has a rapidly approaching termination date."

Trump is not going quietly, and senior lawyers at the two major law firms working on his behalf to challenge his likely insurmountable losses in key states — Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur — are worried that they are "advancing arguments that lack evidence and may be helping Mr. Trump and his allies undermine the integrity of American elections," The New York Times reports.

"Six Jones Day lawyers said that given the small number of late-arriving ballots involved in the litigation" in Pennsylvania, "and the fact that they already had been segregated, the main goal of the litigation seemed to be to erode public confidence in the election results," the Times reports. Two Jones Day lawyers said they have been heckled by friends and others on social media for working at a firm supporting Trump, and others "felt that the firm risked hurting itself by taking on work that undermined the rule of law." One lawyer called this work "extremely shortsighted."

The outcry at Porter Wright "appears more intense," with one lawyer quitting in protest of the Trump legal campaign, the Times reports. At the same time, it has been lucrative work, especially for Jones Day, which has brought in $4 million this year from Trump and his close allies and $20 million over the past five years. Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

record-breaking
Edit

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is officially the most active ever recorded

7:39 a.m.
Heavy rain in in Miami, Florida
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

This year's Atlantic hurricane season has just officially become the most active ever.

The National Hurricane Center late on Monday said that Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the Northeast Atlantic. It's the 29th named storm of the hurricane season, and "this breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 Hurricane Season," the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration previously warned in August that this year's hurricane season could be "one of the busiest on record," at the time predicting up to 25 named storms. By September, forecasters had run out of planned storm names and had to begin using the Greek alphabet. This was only the second time ever that the National Hurricane Center had run out of traditional names, CBS News reports, with the first time being in 2005.

Theta officially breaking the record comes after Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key, becoming "the 12th named storm to make landfall along the U.S. this season, breaking the previous record of nine set in 1916," CNN reports. Still, The New York Times notes that "in terms of the intensity, duration and frequency of storms, 2020 does not match the record set in 2005, when eight hurricanes were classified as Category 3 or higher." Brendan Morrow

Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Biden's team is considering legal action over Trump blocking the presidential transition process

7:26 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said Monday night it's considering legal action to compel the Trump administration to sign the paperwork freeing up federal resources and personnel to begin the peaceful transfer of power. Because President Trump has not conceded, the head of the General Services Administration is refusing to issue the paperwork. The Biden team pointed to the law requiring those resources be released when there's "an apparent winner," but the GSA says it is following the letter of the Presidential Transition Act. "There are a number of options on the table, legal action is certainly a possibility, but there are other options as well that we're considering," a Biden transition official said.

If you weren't worried about a peaceful transfer of power, now might be a good time to start, CNN's Alisyn Camerota advised Tuesday morning. "The Trump administration is blocking the Biden transition, President Trump is preventing President-elect Biden from getting intelligence briefings and critical funding, President Trump is installing his cronies into powerful positions like secretary of defense. The Biden team is now considering a legal fight."

Trump's refusal to concede is getting no public pushback from GOP leaders in Washington, and Attorney General William Barr is telling federal prosecutors they can disregard decades-old rules meant to keep the Justice Department out of uncertified elections. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.