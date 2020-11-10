Hillbilly Elegy slammed as 'laughably horrendous' by critics

The reviews of Hillbilly Elegy are in, and critics are not holding back. The movie, based on J.D. Vance's 2016 memoir of the same name, generated headlines Tuesday including "Hillbilly Elegy is laughably horrendous in every way" and "Everything about Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy movie is awful."

The film follows J.D. Vance, a Yale Law student, as he returns to his Appalachian hometown where, in the words of Netflix, he "reflects on three generations of family history and his own future." Amy Adams plays Vance's mother, and Glenn Close plays his grandmother.

Vox's Alissa Wilkinson, a prolific critic who sees approximately a gazillion films a year, called Hillbilly Elegy "possibly the worst movie" she's watched in recent memory, and skewered the director, Ron Howard for making it "studiously unpolitical, not touching Trump or the election at all, presumably to appeal to the all-important 'broad audience.'" Here's what some other critics had to add:

If that sounds like your thing, Hillbilly Elegy will be available to stream starting Nov. 24. Jeva Lange