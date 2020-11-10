Michael Cohen thinks Trump will skip Biden's inauguration so the cameras can't capture him as 'a loser'

Michael Cohen is pretty sure President Trump will head south for the winter and never come back.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, told MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday evening that Trump likes to go to his Florida club Mar-a-Lago during Christmas, and thinks that after spending the holidays there, he won't return to Washington. "I don't believe he's going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser," Cohen said. "He cannot do that." Trump, he added, does "not have the inner strength in him to be gracious."

Trump has been stalling the transition and installing loyalists in top government positions, but Cohen told Melber he's not worried about Trump refusing to vacate the office. Trump "talks a lot of nonsense," he said, and "99.9 percent of everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. He's not going to stay in the White House past Jan. 20. They will remove him. He knows that."