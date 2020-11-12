See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
With coronavirus cases surging, nurses in North Dakota demand a statewide mask mandate

6:59 p.m.
A nurse.
Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

Nurses in North Dakota are pushing back against a new policy stating that they can continue working after testing positive for the coronavirus, as long as they do not show any symptoms and only treat COVID-19 patients.

North Dakota has the worst infection and death rates per person in the United States, and is experiencing a shortage of health care workers and hospital beds. Gov. Doug Burgum (R) announced the new policy on Monday, and the North Dakota Nurses Association said in a statement on Wednesday it "recommends that all other public health measures to reduce the demand on the health care system and address staffing shortages are deployed before implementing this particular strategy."

The nurses are urging Burgum to impose a statewide mask mandate, rather than encourage people to wear masks while outside, and said that while it's clear the state is experiencing a crisis, "if a nurse believes they are not well enough to provide safe patient care and chooses not to work under these circumstances, employers should not retaliate against the nurse for making this decision." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Top cybersecurity officials say 2020 election was 'the most secure in American history'

8:50 p.m.
People in line to vote in Arizona.
Ariana Drehshler/AFP via Getty Images

Several of the government's top security and election officials said on Thursday that the 2020 presidential election was "the most secure in American history" and there is "no evidence" of any voting systems being compromised.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and members of the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council released a joint statement saying that there is "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." In states that have close results and will hold recounts, there are "paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience."

Other security measures, like pre-election testing and state certification of voting equipment, provided "additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020," the officials said.

In a push back against President Trump, who has alleged without any evidence that widespread voter fraud hurt him in the election and refuses to concede, the officials declared that there are "many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections," but they "can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections."

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee counts among its members Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Assistant Director Bob Kolasky, National Association of Secretaries of State President Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and National Association of State Election Directors President Lori Augino. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Ivy League cancels all winter sports

7:33 p.m.
Yale cheerleaders.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Ivy League is canceling winter sports for the 2020-21 season, becoming the first Division I conference to do so, and postponing the start of spring sports until at least the end of February.

Winter sports like basketball and hockey had already been delayed until at least Jan. 1. The cancellation was a unanimous decision made by the Ivy League Council of Presidents, and in a statement released on Thursday, the group said "the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner."

Student-athletes, their families, and coaches "are again being asked to make enormous sacrifices for the good of public health, and we do not make this decision lately," the presidents added. "While these decisions come with great disappointment and frustration, our commitment to the safety and lasting health of our student-athletes and wider communities must remain our highest priority."

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ivy League was the first to cancel its men's and women's basketball tournaments. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus crackdowns
States and cities issue new COVID-19 guidelines as cases spike

5:29 p.m.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. is sending cities and states back into lockdown.

As Chicago logs around 1,900 new coronavirus cases every day, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced another round of protective measures meant to curb the spread on Thursday. Lightfoot asked residents only to leave the house for work, school, and essential needs, and to avoid even gathering with trusted friends outside of one's household. Illinois as a whole is also asking residents to stay home except for essential activities.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) enacted similar measures Wednesday, though he outright barred gatherings of 10 or more people at private residences. Bars, restaurants, and gyms will also have to close at 10 p.m., while schools in New York City are reportedly on the verge of shutting down even as those businesses remain open.

States run by Republican governors are also taking measures to slow the spread that's particularly spiking across the Midwest. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) backtracked from the state's Stage 5 reopening phase to limit social gatherings and school events, and distributed funds to local officials to help them crack down on mask and social distancing requirements. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) updated his mask mandate to hold businesses responsible if they allow employees or customers not to wear masks. He is threatening further shutdowns if things don't improve.

The U.S. reported a record 145,835 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as a record 64,000 coronavirus hospitalizations. Public health experts nationwide are advising against gathering with family during the upcoming holiday season. Kathryn Krawczyk

poor judgment
DOJ reportedly ends investigation into Epstein deal with no action against prosecutors

5:23 p.m.
Charges are announced against Jeffery Epstein in New York City
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Following the completion of a Justice Department investigation, no action will be taken against the federal prosecutors who oversaw a controversial 2008 non-prosecution deal with Jeffrey Epstein, NBC News reports.

The DOJ's Office of Professional Responsibility ended a probe into the non-prosecution deal with the late financier and convicted sex offender by concluding that the prosecutors involved exercised "poor judgment" but didn't violate the law or engage in "professional misconduct," according to the report.

Under the non-prosecution agreement, Epstein pleaded guilty to a charge of soliciting underage girls and served 13 months in jail, avoiding a life sentence. The deal that resulted in a light sentence for Epstein received renewed criticism after he was arrested on new sex trafficking charges in 2019. Alexander Acosta, who oversaw the deal when he was a Florida prosecutor, resigned as President Trump's Labor secretary in July 2019 amid the controversy. Epstein died by suicide in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) was highly critical of the Justice Department's conclusion, saying on Thursday, "Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn't 'poor judgment' — it is a disgusting failure. Americans ought to be enraged."

Adam Horowitz, an attorney representing Epstein victims, also told The Washington Post, "Alex Acosta's actions caused emotional trauma for countless minors who deserved to be protected by the U.S. Attorney's office and allowed a serial molester to escape accountability. He and his office failed to give notice to victims, misled victims, misinterpreted the law, and did not treat the abuse survivors with decency and respect. The mountain of mistakes was not just poor judgment. It was reckless." Brendan Morrow

catholic conversations
Pope Francis congratulates Biden, discusses addressing climate change and welcoming immigrants in 1st call

2:10 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be the second Catholic U.S. president, and fittingly, talked with Pope Francis on Thursday about the "shared beliefs" that Biden plans to adhere to during his presidency.

The pope extended "blessings and congratulations" to Biden, and in turn, Biden thanked him for "promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world," a readout of the call details. Biden then told Pope Francis he'd like to work together to promote their "shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind," particularly by "caring for the marginalized," "addressing the crisis of climate change," and "welcoming" immigrants and refugees to the U.S.

While Pope Francis may have recognized Biden's win, President Trump and most GOP lawmakers still haven't. In fact, as Axios notes, more foreign leaders have publicly congratulated Biden than Republican senators. Kathryn Krawczyk

starboy
The Weeknd set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show

1:27 p.m.

The NFL has revealed which artist will try to pull together a pandemic-friendly Super Bowl halftime performance next year: The Weeknd.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is set to perform during the Super Bowl LV halftime show, the NFL said on Thursday.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in February, drawing positive reviews. This year's Super Bowl, however, will clearly look different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and The New York Times notes that The Weeknd's performance may have to deal with "challenges because of pandemic restrictions," especially considering the halftime show is typically "set up by hundreds of people."

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. Brendan Morrow

Another One
Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

1:03 p.m.
Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's 2016 campaign manager who's still close with the president, has tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times first reported and Lewandowski later confirmed.

Lewandowski's diagnosis comes after he attended Trump's election-night party in the White House, as well as spent days holding press conferences in Philadelphia as part of Trump's legal challenges to the election. Lewandowski reportedly believes he contracted the virus while in Philadelphia, but told CNN he feels fine and will stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

It's unclear just when Lewandowski contracted the virus or when he would've become contagious with it. But former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and everyone else hanging around Lewandowski over the past few days appear to be at risk of exposure. Video of Lewandowski's appearance at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference shows a maskless Giuliani hanging awfully close, while Lewandowski's other rallies featured a mass of Trump supporters around him as he yelled through a megaphone. Kathryn Krawczyk

